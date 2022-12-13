Read full article on original website
Bitcoin And The Cardinal Virtues: How The Rabbit Hole Instills Virtuous Behavior
This is an opinion editorial by Mitchell Askew, a Christian, conservative Bitcoiner who produces Bitcoin-related research and social media content for Blockware Solutions. “You don’t change Bitcoin, Bitcoin changes you.”. This is one of many mantras circulating around the Bitcoin community. I am two years removed from the start...
Governments Could Still Hamper Money And Energy, Even On A Bitcoin Standard
This is an opinion editorial by Will Szamosszegi, founder and CEO of bitcoin mining hosting service Sazmining. Money and energy are two of the most fundamental aspects of an economy because both are universal. Energy is required to transform raw materials into final consumer goods and services. Money is required to store wealth, calculate revenue and losses and trade for goods and services that you couldn't acquire through barter.
Learning Bitcoin For Newbies In Fifteen Minutes
This is an opinion editorial by Mark Maraia, author of “Rainmaking Made Simple” and Holly Young, a builder within the Portuguese Bitcoin community. We’ve all been there. You’re at a social event and a friend, acquaintance or relative comes up to you and says “you were into Bitcoin, right?” You know you only have a brief period of their attention to give them an overview and pique their interest. So how can you give them an intelligible take on such a complex, multifaceted subject?
Basel Committee Finalizes Policy Suggesting 2% Bitcoin Exposure Cap For Banks
The Bank for International Settlements' (BIS) Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has finalized a proposed policy that would place a 2% limit on banks' Tier 1 capital held in bitcoin. This comes with an endorsement from the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS), the oversight body of the Basel Committee, which is the “primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks.”
The Binance Black Box: Assessing Reserves And Liabilities
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Binance: FUD Or Legitimate Questions?. By far, one of the biggest...
Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s First Bitcoin Futures ETF Receives $53 Million In Initial Investments
Investors in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be able to trade the CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF (3066.HK) starting December 16 according to a press release. The ETF will track the Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s Bitcoin ETFs through active investment. It has received approximately $53 million in initial investments at a listing price of $1 (HKD 7.75).
Core Scientific’s Lender Offers $72 Million Bailout To Embattled Miner
Core Scientific’s lender, B Riley, has stated its intentions of loaning out $72 million to the embattled publicly traded miner. Core Scientific currently has an existing loan with B Riley totaling $42 million. The new $72 million loan would be “on favorable terms,” and aim to provide two years of runway before anticipating profitability from the company.
