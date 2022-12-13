Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Monica Mirror
Pacific Ocean Park– A Positive & Optimistic Place in Santa Monica’s History
It’s the Holidays again, and we hope your spirits of joy and happiness are being well celebrated! In continuation of about remembering Santa Monica’s past and influences on local development here, we would like to turn the page back once again to memorialize a moment in time that was positive and festive in our city’s history.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Pub Crawl Returns This Weekend
Event returns to bars across Santa Monica this weekend. The Santa Monica Pub Crawl is back this weekend and ready to raise money for The Westside Food Bank. Many of Santa Monica’s favorite bars and restaurants will take part in the festivities this Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. As the press release for the event says, “Dust off those Santa hats and shine those menorahs; it’s time to join dozens of the city’s best bars and restaurants to raise money for the Westside Food Bank and help those in need for the holidays.
Santa Monica Mirror
Willie Mae’s Opens in Venice Just South of Santa Monica
Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”
Santa Monica Mirror
“Bella Petite Beverages”: The Hottest New Trend in LA and Growing Around the World!
Have you ever tried zero alcohol-infused wines? It’s all the goodness of real wine without the alcohol and all of its complex carbohydrates, calories and sugars. Bella is not just zero-alcohol wine, it’s infused zero-alcohol wine. Bella infuses their wines, sangrias and amazing bubblies with natural USDA-certified organic hemp, giving you a healthier natural relaxing and enjoyable experience.
Santa Monica Mirror
Officials Tap Interim Superintendent for Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District
Dr. Mark Kelly to take over for Dr. Ben Drati starting in the new year. Santa Monica education officials have chosen an interim superintendent for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD). At its December 15 meeting, the SMMUSD Board of Education approved the appointment of Dr. Mark Kelly as...
Santa Monica Mirror
Homelessness Is Linked to a Higher Risk of Death From COVID in L.A. County, UCLA Study Shows
In L.A. County, 256 homeless people died of COVID-related causes in a 22-month period — a rate more than twice that seen in the general population. The homelessness population of Los Angeles who contract COVID are 2.35 times more likely to die than someone in the general population, according to a new study by UCLA, USC, and Los Angeles County.
Santa Monica Mirror
Local Developer Sentenced Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a $45 Million LA County Lease
Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine. A real estate developer was sentenced recently to four years in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer.
