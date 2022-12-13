ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man suspected of attempting to kidnap pregnant realtor in Tucson arrested in Texas

By Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ar9sb_0jgOmOMI00

A man suspected of assaulting and attempting to kidnap a pregnant woman who was showing him a house as a realtor was arrested in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 8.

Tucson police said officers responded to a home near Glenn Street and Mountain Avenue where they learned the woman had been showing the home to a prospective buyer. Police suspect the man, 37-year-old Donasti Davonsiea, who also goes by Juan Nunley Jr., assaulted and tried to physically restrain the woman on Oct. 8.

Police say the woman was able to break free and call 911 and that detectives eventually identified Davonsiea as the primary suspect. The woman was also pregnant and miscarried three days after the assault due to her injuries according to police. She has since been released from the hospital.

Tucson police were notified on Dec. 8 that Davonsiea had been in El Paso on Dec. 8. Davonsiea is now in El Paso County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Tucson. Police did not specify what charges Davonsiea may face.

