Columbus, OH

The Top 10 Urban Development Projects in Columbus

A flurry of construction activity continued to take place all across Columbus in 2022, and some significant urban development projects actually saw completions throughout the year. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite development project of the year, and in first place was Quarry Trails. Phase 1 of the...
Top 10 Plant Stores & Plant Nurseries in Columbus

Whether you’re more of a “plant babies” kind of person, or a “backyard garden” kind of person (or both!), there’s a lot of great plant shops and nurseries around Columbus that are ready to help find you something to care for and love. This...
The Top 10 Breweries in Columbus

2022 was another big year for breweries in Columbus. Combustion expanded to Clintonville, Rockmill put their business up for sale, Goodwood opened in the Arena District and Ohio Brewing opened in Milo-Grogan. According to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, the state officially surpassed the 400 mark with breweries this year, with around 50 of them being in Central Ohio.
Restaurant Review: Wings Take on Many Meanings at OX-B’s Short North

OX-B’s has established a stellar reputation as a local fast-casual operation. Or, almost local, as its locations have always been stationed more on the outskirts around Columbus, in Reynoldsburg or Heath, for example. The very first OX-B’s made its debut in Newark during spring of 2020. Its entry into the market was particularly splashy, thanks to its choice of location. OX-B’s often operates out of large shipping containers. That in itself is a notable schtick.
Holiday Gift Guide With Gift Ideas to Make People Feel Special

People always remember how you make them feel. With Columbus Underground’s Holiday Gift Guide, you’ll be the best gift giver around. Over the five weeks of the guide, you’ll find a curation of over seventy-five of the best gift ideas in Columbus to help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list!
First Look: Dos Hermanos Nears Opening of First Standalone Restaurant

From taco truck to brick-and-mortar, Dos Hermanos is opening its first standalone, dine-in restaurant at Easton Town Center. Dos Hermanos Taco Truck celebrates its grand opening at 3946 Morse Crossing on Monday, December 19. Diners will find Dos Hermanos traditional taco truck menu, plus a handful of Oaxacan-style dishes that...
