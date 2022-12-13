ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KSNB Local4

Slightly better weather for the weekend before uh-oh...

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The big story once again continues to be the blustery winds this evening not just blowing snow but making it feel more like the North Pole rather than central Nebraska. There is good news. Finally tonight, the winds will start to wind down a little...although they will still remain breezy at 10 to 25mph. Skies will also gradually clear overnight. This will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 0s and low to mid 10s with the coldest temperatures in the north.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Winds continue into Friday

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While the storm system we’ve been experiencing all this week crawls into Wisconsin on Friday, we will still be under its influence here in Nebraska. Winter Weather Warnings and Advisories have been extended to noon, Friday. Tonight we’ll see few isolated snow showers, or flurries...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Ranchers in Nebraska panhandle dig out of blizzard

Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts declared an emergency in the wake of this week's blizzard. That paves the way for financial assistance in the panhandle and north-central Nebraska. Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron, estimated they got around 2 feet of snow. But he said the bigger problem...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Snow chances, dangerous cold loom next week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - So far this winter season, we’ve avoided seeing any bitterly cold conditions. That could be changing as we look at the forecast for next week. In the days leading up to the Christmas holidays, we’re keeping an eye on another chance of snow that could lead to a White Christmas for the coverage area, as well a blast of arctic air that could lead to dangerously cold wind chills by late next week.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

It’s feet of snow as you walk further west

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While we may have dodged a bullet here central Nebraska, such was not the case for folks out west in the panhandle where this week’s winter storm decided to bring an early Christmas gift of much needed moisture. The only problem it was in the form of snow. And lots of it. This week’s winter storm left it’s mark in western and northern areas of the state dumping anywhere from 2 inches in O’Neill to nearly 2 feet near Gordon and Chadron. Basically, the further west you go, the deeper the snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

I-80 Reopened in Western Nebraska after 10 foot snow drifts cleared

(Lincoln, NE) -- I-80 in far Western Nebraska is reopened today after four days of blizzard conditions. The blizzard began Monday, and the interstate wasn't completely reopened until Thursday afternoon. "What we've seen is drifting of several feet, ten feet or so." Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol tells KFAB News.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

I-80 re-opens, nine counties remain under blizzard warning

BIG SPRINGS, Neb. -- Portions of Interstate 80 have reopened in western Nebraska, though large chunks remain impassable. The closure now starts for westbound traffic at mile marker 102, near Big Springs, and continues westward to the Wyoming border. Eastbound I-80 is completely open. I-80 had been closed starting at...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow continues to pile on western Nebraska Wednesday

KIMBALL, Neb. -- So how much snow has the blizzard produced? Well, it depends on which part of the Panhandle you're observing. In Alliance, there were reports of just over a foot of snow by midday Wednesday. The Box Butte County seat is located along Highway 385, which remains impassable...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Colder with a few snow showers

We are done with the warmer temperatures for quite a while. Over the next 10 days, we slowly but sure slide downhill and will eventually only see teens for highs. Overnight lows are looking very cold by the end of next week! Precipitation will be hard to come by for a while. A few flurries and light snow showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday, but accumulation is unlikely.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska issues boil notice for Doniphan water

DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The state of Nebraska is recommending Doniphan residents boil their water because recent samples tested positive for E.coli. Jeff Edmondson is the Drinking Water Field Representative for the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment’s Drinking Water and Groundwater Division Grand Island field office. Edmondson said samples from the Doniphan water supply came back positive for E.coli during testing and retesting. He said they have not yet determined the source. He also said the city is pumping disinfectant chlorine into the city water supply.
DONIPHAN, NE
KSNB Local4

Gov. Ricketts issues emergency proclamation following severe winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following an ongoing winter storm. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and...
NEBRASKA STATE
akronnewsreporter.com

‘The roadway is completely covered with ice’

Road conditions in Nebraska are playing a role in the prevention of Interstate 76 eastbound in Northeast Colorado from reopening following Tuesday’s blizzard, Troop 3B Master Sgt. Burl Giffin told The Fort Morgan Times. “The major contributor to I-76 being closed eastbound from Hudson to Nebraska is due to...
FORT MORGAN, CO
KETV.com

Winter whiteout closes every road from Nebraska into Colorado

Travelers heading west are being told to make new plans, with every road from Nebraska into Colorado now closed. This comes as blizzard conditions barrel down on the panhandle. Interstate 80 is shut down west of North Platte — 177 miles of empty interstate. Temperatures are still above 32...
COLORADO STATE

