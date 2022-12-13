Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Slightly better weather for the weekend before uh-oh...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The big story once again continues to be the blustery winds this evening not just blowing snow but making it feel more like the North Pole rather than central Nebraska. There is good news. Finally tonight, the winds will start to wind down a little...although they will still remain breezy at 10 to 25mph. Skies will also gradually clear overnight. This will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 0s and low to mid 10s with the coldest temperatures in the north.
KSNB Local4
Winds continue into Friday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While the storm system we’ve been experiencing all this week crawls into Wisconsin on Friday, we will still be under its influence here in Nebraska. Winter Weather Warnings and Advisories have been extended to noon, Friday. Tonight we’ll see few isolated snow showers, or flurries...
KETV.com
Ranchers in Nebraska panhandle dig out of blizzard
Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts declared an emergency in the wake of this week's blizzard. That paves the way for financial assistance in the panhandle and north-central Nebraska. Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron, estimated they got around 2 feet of snow. But he said the bigger problem...
doniphanherald.com
One for the record books: Weeklong blizzard buries parts of western Nebraska
Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska take pride in handling even the toughest conditions. But a blizzard that started Monday in the western part of the state and hasn’t let up all week has tested even their endurance. Relentless winds, gusting up to 50 mph, and blowing snow have buried...
1011now.com
Snow chances, dangerous cold loom next week...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - So far this winter season, we’ve avoided seeing any bitterly cold conditions. That could be changing as we look at the forecast for next week. In the days leading up to the Christmas holidays, we’re keeping an eye on another chance of snow that could lead to a White Christmas for the coverage area, as well a blast of arctic air that could lead to dangerously cold wind chills by late next week.
KSNB Local4
It’s feet of snow as you walk further west
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While we may have dodged a bullet here central Nebraska, such was not the case for folks out west in the panhandle where this week’s winter storm decided to bring an early Christmas gift of much needed moisture. The only problem it was in the form of snow. And lots of it. This week’s winter storm left it’s mark in western and northern areas of the state dumping anywhere from 2 inches in O’Neill to nearly 2 feet near Gordon and Chadron. Basically, the further west you go, the deeper the snow.
This Is The Coldest City In Nebraska
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
‘Ground blizzard’ in Northern Plains continues to snarl travel into fourth day
The snow may have stopped falling, but Blizzard Warnings stretched into their fourth day across the Northern Plains as relentless winds whip around piles of snow measured in feet in many places, dropping visibilities near zero.
iheart.com
I-80 Reopened in Western Nebraska after 10 foot snow drifts cleared
(Lincoln, NE) -- I-80 in far Western Nebraska is reopened today after four days of blizzard conditions. The blizzard began Monday, and the interstate wasn't completely reopened until Thursday afternoon. "What we've seen is drifting of several feet, ten feet or so." Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol tells KFAB News.
News Channel Nebraska
I-80 re-opens, nine counties remain under blizzard warning
BIG SPRINGS, Neb. -- Portions of Interstate 80 have reopened in western Nebraska, though large chunks remain impassable. The closure now starts for westbound traffic at mile marker 102, near Big Springs, and continues westward to the Wyoming border. Eastbound I-80 is completely open. I-80 had been closed starting at...
klkntv.com
Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow continues to pile on western Nebraska Wednesday
KIMBALL, Neb. -- So how much snow has the blizzard produced? Well, it depends on which part of the Panhandle you're observing. In Alliance, there were reports of just over a foot of snow by midday Wednesday. The Box Butte County seat is located along Highway 385, which remains impassable...
klkntv.com
Colder with a few snow showers
We are done with the warmer temperatures for quite a while. Over the next 10 days, we slowly but sure slide downhill and will eventually only see teens for highs. Overnight lows are looking very cold by the end of next week! Precipitation will be hard to come by for a while. A few flurries and light snow showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday, but accumulation is unlikely.
KETV.com
PHOTOS: Nebraska Panhandle deals with snow, blizzard conditions
VALENTINE, Neb. — Nebraska's panhandle is still dealing with quite a bit of snow. Photos from the Nebraska Department of Transportation show the impact of the blizzard conditions, which has led to multiple road closures.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska issues boil notice for Doniphan water
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The state of Nebraska is recommending Doniphan residents boil their water because recent samples tested positive for E.coli. Jeff Edmondson is the Drinking Water Field Representative for the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment’s Drinking Water and Groundwater Division Grand Island field office. Edmondson said samples from the Doniphan water supply came back positive for E.coli during testing and retesting. He said they have not yet determined the source. He also said the city is pumping disinfectant chlorine into the city water supply.
KSNB Local4
Gov. Ricketts issues emergency proclamation following severe winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following an ongoing winter storm. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and...
klkntv.com
‘Any warm body I can get’: Short-staffed NDOT sends snowplow crews to western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday morning, several crews from the Nebraska Department of Transportation were sent to the western third of the state. John Selmer, director of NDOT, recently told lawmakers he is short about 250 licensed snowplow drivers. With blizzard warnings through Thursday morning, more workers were...
akronnewsreporter.com
‘The roadway is completely covered with ice’
Road conditions in Nebraska are playing a role in the prevention of Interstate 76 eastbound in Northeast Colorado from reopening following Tuesday’s blizzard, Troop 3B Master Sgt. Burl Giffin told The Fort Morgan Times. “The major contributor to I-76 being closed eastbound from Hudson to Nebraska is due to...
KETV.com
Winter whiteout closes every road from Nebraska into Colorado
Travelers heading west are being told to make new plans, with every road from Nebraska into Colorado now closed. This comes as blizzard conditions barrel down on the panhandle. Interstate 80 is shut down west of North Platte — 177 miles of empty interstate. Temperatures are still above 32...
Comments / 0