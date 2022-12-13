ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Londonderry police search for driver involved in hit-and-run

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Londonderry police are looking for a driver who hit a woman walking Friday on Chase Road, sending her to the hospital. Police said it happened around 7 a.m. Friday. The woman is expected to recover. Officials said the driver may not have realized they hit someone.
LONDONDERRY, NH
thelocalne.ws

One injured in Route 1 crash in Rowley

ROWLEY — A driver had to be freed from his car and hospitalized after it collided with a dump truck Wednesday. The crash happened a little after 9:25 p.m. on Route 1 at the Glen Street intersection. The dispatcher said she got conflicting reports from calls with some saying there were no injuries and some saying the driver was trapped in the car.
ROWLEY, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Alton, New Hampshire, Woman Hit by Truck on Spaulding Turnpike Dies

The person who was struck by a tractor that crossed onto the opposite lane of travel on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon was identified as an Alton woman. New Hampshire State Police said the southbound truck driven by Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, went over the guardrail near Exit 6 and hit the 2022 Acura and a 2016 Honda Accord headed north around 2:40 p.m. A third vehicle went into the guardrail to avoid the truck.
ALTON, NH
WMUR.com

Several people displaced after fire in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Several people in Nashua are without a home after a fire that spread to an attic. Crews responded to a call of a building fire just after 7:15 p.m. on Friday at the Ternbury Square Condo development. First responders had to open up the ceilings of...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire

NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
SHARON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Amtrak Downeaster in Exeter, NH

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Exeter Thursday morning in an apparent death by suicide. The incident involving Amtrak Downeaster 681 happened on the CSX tracks at the Front Street crossing just south of the Exeter train station, according to Amtrak. The train left Boston's North Station at 8:50 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Exeter at 10 a.m. Its final destination is Brunswick, Maine, at 12:10 p.m.
EXETER, NH
WMUR.com

Man struck by train in Exeter dies in apparent suicide

EXETER, N.H. — Exeter police say that a man hit by a train Thursday died of an apparent suicide. First responders were called to the railroad crossing on Front Street just after 10 a.m. with a report of a pedestrian hit by a train. The Amtrak Downeaster train blocked the road about 1,000 feet from the train station.
EXETER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway

DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Large fire burns outside True Value Distribution Center in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Crews put out a large fire near Manchester’s airport Thursday night. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. in some of the semi-trucks parked outside the True Value Distribution Center on Harvey Road. Manchester police said four trucks caught fire. Video from News 9’s Manchester-Boston Regional...
MANCHESTER, NH
thegraftonnews.com

Support floods in after crash damages Grafton Country Store

GRAFTON — Messages of support have flooded into the Grafton Country Store after part of its front facade was damaged in a motor vehicle crash last month. The single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Nov. 29 damaged the front entrance of the longtime Grafton Common fixture, which opened in the 1980s but dates back to the 1730s.
GRAFTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Snow? Rain? It All Depends On Where You Were Friday

How much snow was left on the ground from the Friday and Saturday nor'easter depended on where you were. According to the National Weather Service in Gray Maine's snow totals Durham received over three inches of snow, Somersworth and Rochester received between five and six inches. Northwood received 9.2 inches and Deerfield 9 inches.
DURHAM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

NH Silver Alert Issued for Man Missing in Concord

A Silver Alert was issued in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning for a man in the early stages of dementia who left Concord Hospital but did not return to pick up his wife. New Hampshire State Police said Richard Fehrs, 72, left the hospital shortly after midnight early Wednesday...
CONCORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park

A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
DOVER, NH
