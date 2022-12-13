Twitter dissolves Trust and Safety Council after members resign

Twitter h as dissolved the advisory group that helped it manage hate speech on the platform, a move reflective of new owner Elon Musk's priorities.

The platform announced on Monday that it would no longer operate its Trust and Safety Council, a collection of independent experts and organizations from all over the world who help Twitter manage matters related to speech and harassment . The organization featured experts on hate speech, gay and transgender rights, human rights, and child sex exploitation prevention.

"As Twitter moves into a new phase, we are reevaluating how best to bring external insights into our product and policy development work." the company said in an email . "As part of this, we have decided that the Trust and Safety Council is not the best structure to do this."

Twitter emphasized that it still wants ideas to keep Twitter "safe" and "informative." Twitter has already deleted the council's webpage.

The council's dissolution comes days after three members resigned from it over Musk's handling of the company.

"We are announcing our resignation from Twitter's Trust and Safety Council because it is clear from research evidence that, contrary to claims by Elon Musk, the safety and wellbeing of Twitter's users are on the decline," the three said in a Thursday press release .

Musk later responded, alleging that the council had done little to combat child exploitation on the platform.

The council's dissolution occurred as Musk makes significant changes to the company's infrastructure and adopts a "free speech"-focused approach to its content moderation, including restoring several previously banned accounts.

Musk also made noise when he called for the prosecution of Biden health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci over his involvement in the government's COVID-19 response, released several files related to Trump's Jan. 8, 2021, ban, and got booed off of Dave Chapelle's stage.