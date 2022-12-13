Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
GF man receives 27 year sentence
A 21-year old Grand Forks man was sentenced on Wednesday to 330 months in jail for a fatal accident in Polk County. Court records show Valentin Mendoza was convicted on two counts of third degree murder. Mendoza was accused of driving a pick-up at a high rate of speed that...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
kvrr.com
Grand Forks SWAT Helps Arrest Suspect Wanted In Cass County, N.D.
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team is called out to search an apartment for a wanted person out of Cass County. They joined Grand Forks Police in the search at 1800 Continental Drive in Grand Forks this evening around 5:30. Police say the SWAT team...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo man charged with stealing car, DUI in chase with police
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man is facing charges after police say he stole a car and led officers on a chase. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that they located a stolen vehicle Monday taken by 41-year-old Willshaun Boxley using a laptop transmission from inside the car. After...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Arrest warrant issued for Moorhead man injured in Fargo crash
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead man injured in a Fargo crash is now facing an arrest warrant. It's a twist to a story we've been following for you since this past Friday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Robby Njos lost control of his vehicle near the pedestrian bridge west of University Drive Friday night and struck a bridge support.
Texas gang member sentenced to Federal Prison in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — On December 13, Joel Alejandro Quinonez — a 34-year-old from Puebla, Mexico, appeared before Chief Judge Peter D. Welte at the U.S District Court in Fargo — where he was sentenced for crimes related to drug trafficking. According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, on April 21, […]
kvrr.com
Man Who Crashed Into Pedestrian Bridge Was Wanted For Luring a Minor
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the pillars of the pedestrian bridge over I-94 in Fargo last week was wanted for luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the arrest of 51-year-old Robby Njos of...
valleynewslive.com
3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.
knsiradio.com
North Dakota Highway Patrol Officer has Near Miss as Semi Plows Through Closed Storm Gate
(KNSI) — A North Dakota Highway Patrol officer was not hurt but likely saw their life flash before their eyes when a semi-truck crashed through a gate on a closed freeway and headed straight toward their cruiser. Troopers often post at gate closures to encourage drivers to stay off...
froggyweb.com
Fargo Police use stolen laptop to help track down driver of stolen vehicle
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police say a laptop left inside a stolen vehicle helped officers track down the thief. Sunday night, officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle that had been left unattended with the engine running. The owner said the laptop was still transmitting its location...
kvrr.com
Brother of Fargo man killed in plane bombing in 1988 reacts to charges
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A man who grew up in Fargo is happy someone is being held responsible for his brother’s death. “It’s good that it’s happening. I mean, it’s a long time coming, and there’s a little bit of satisfaction there that someone’s going to be tried in the U.S. and hopefully prosecuted and convicted. Does it change anything? No, but it’s at least a move in the right direction,” Rob Burrell said.
valleynewslive.com
I-29 and ND 13 Reopen
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton. Officials say that travel advisories still remain in effect for both roadways and...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 12, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Brooklyn Eileen Fay Nelson, 26, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Methamphetamine in School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Casey Norlan Johnson, 26, of Detroit Lakes for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of 3 grams or more of cocaine/heroin/methamphetamine. Michael Lee Bower, 35, of...
740thefan.com
Valley City woman arrested for stealing vehicle, found with keys to others
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A Valley City woman is in jail in Jamestown after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Police located the stolen vehicle north of the initial location. The vehicle was stopped in the alley. Officers arrested the woman. 36-year-old Heidi Hendricks had 2...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
TSA official: "We had five firearms stopped at the checkpoint here in Fargo" in 2022
(Fargo, ND) -- A TSA official is talking about the number of firearms she says were recovered at the security checkpoint at Fargo's Hector International Airport over the past year. "We had five firearms stopped at the checkpoint here in Fargo. It's a problem nationwide. I think again there are...
kvrr.com
Air Force veteran to sleep outside in Fargo for Ukrainian volunteer awareness
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An Air Force veteran is sleeping in Downtown Fargo for 17 nights to support Ukrainians fighting for their freedom. “This is what our community is doing for the people of Ukraine 6,000 miles away. There are many opportunities for Americans to serve, so Operation Sleep out is our way of shouting it from the rooftops,” Mark J. Lindquist said.
valleynewslive.com
Injury crash in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One is hurt following a crash on I-94 in Wilkin County on December 13 around 9 p.m. 43-year-old Dilshod Nazarov of Ohio was driving a semi pulling a trailer when he went of the road and into a ditch, flipping the semi onto its side.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Woman Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Spree
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Early Sunday morning, Jamestown Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly after midnight, a 1999 GMC Suburban was stolen from the 1500 block of 6th Ave SW in Jamestown. Shortly after the call came in, police located the stolen vehicle parked behind some...
kvrr.com
I-94 closed near Moorhead & Downer
(7:15 p.m.)— Westbound Interstate 94 to Moorhead has been reopened to traffic. The roadway had been temporarily closed due to multiple vehicle crashes. CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (KVRR) A portion of westbound Interstate 94 is closed near Moorhead. There is a multi-vehicle crash. The interstate also shut down at the...
valleynewslive.com
Semi rolls on I-29 after hitting patch of ice
NEAR MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was hurt after losing control of a semi during wintry weather conditions on Tuesday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the semi was heading north from Fargo enroute to Grand Forks around 8:00 a.m. when the semi drove over an area of ice. The crash report says the driver lost control and rolled the rig.
