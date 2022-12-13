ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittitas County, WA

Kittitas County Auditor Jerry Pettit retiring after 17 years in office

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mue3D_0jgOkm8M00

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Kittitas County Auditor Jerry Pettit is retiring after 17 years in office, making him the second longest-running auditor in the county’s history.

Pettit did not win his bid for re-election in November and will soon be handing the reigns over to incoming auditor Bryan Elliot. However, he said he’s proud of what he’s done over the years and is looking forward to the next chapter of his life.

“I get to step away from the position knowing that the county is in really good financial condition,” Pettit said. “As the chief financial officer of the county, that’s kind of fun to be able to say and to be able to accomplish.”

Pettit said he’s enjoyed being a part of a lot of firsts for the auditor’s office, including establishing the first permanent ballot dropbox on a university campus in Washington state, located at Central Washington University.

“We’re the first county in the state to start that,” Pettit said. “The law that was established a few years back, was modeled after what we did.”

Pettit said looking back over his tenure, he’s happy with the progress he made and hopes people will remember him for the all the work he did for the community.

“I did the best possible job that I could to serve them in a way that helped them as much as possible,” Pettit said.

Pettit said once he officially leaves office at the end of the year, he plans to travel with his wife, spend time with family and continue his volunteer work.

Community members are invited to stop by the Kittitas County Commissioners Auditorium from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 to celebrate Pettit’s retirement and give him their best wishes.

ALSO ON YAKTRINEWS.COM:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSP: Regional crime lab’s proposed use of Rapid DNA has ‘considerable problems’

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray has shared concerns about the city’s potential role in the regional crime lab and has questioned the efficacy of their plans regarding the use of Rapid DNA machine. Regional crime lab officials have said it would allow them to compare suspects’ DNA with crime scene samples and get results within an hour...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation For Series of Severe Autumn Storms

OLYMPIA, WA – Extreme weather in early November has resulted in Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issuing an emergency proclamation. A series of severe autumn storms occurred between November 3rd and November 8th in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies

A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

WSP stepping away from Puget Auto Theft Task Force

TACOMA, WA - While stolen cars continue to be an issue throughout Western Washington, law enforcement is losing resources at the end of the year. According to November numbers, there were 1,536 reports of stolen cars in King County, and 862 reports in Pierce County. Unfortunately, there will be fewer...
KING COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Astria Toppenish Hospital will stop delivering babies after Jan. 14

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Astria Health is making another cut to its services in the Lower Yakima Valley due to ongoing financial struggles; this time, it’s the closure of the family maternity center at its Toppenish hospital. “We have employed Herculean efforts to keep our OB, our labor and delivery service through our OB unit, open and have not been successful,”...
TOPPENISH, WA
KXLY

22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘These children need you’: Yakima County courts need volunteer child advocates

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. —  Yakima County is struggling with a shortage of guardian ad litems, the advocates responsible for representing the interests of children in court proceedings. “We are the voice for the child in court,” said Teresa Davis, guardian ad litem and program coordinator with the Yakima County Child Advocate Program. “We report directly to the judge or the...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Kittitas County, WA)

The Ellensburg Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred in Woodhouse Loop, south of Ellensburg. According to the officials, the Ellensburg PD received a call from a woman who claimed that her boyfriend had not been answering his phone for several hours and was supposed to be on his way from Yakima.
ELLENSBURG, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Washington State Patrol activates missing indigenous person alert for Yakima man

Yakima, Wash. – Washington State Patrol has activated a missing indigenous person alert for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, who has been missing for more than a month. WSP and Yakima Police Department say Sijohn was last known to near the 600 block of S. 10th Ave in Yakima back on November 9th, 2022. Police say they dont know what he was last seen wearing and that there is no car associated with Sijohn at this time. If you have any information about Sijohn call 911.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
YAKIMA, WA
KUOW

A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022

At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
KING COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Blewett pass closed both directions after serious injury crash

KITTITAS, Wash. - According to the Washington State Patrol, a serious injury crash on SR 97 near milepost 170 has closed Blewett pass in both directions. If you're in the area you should expect delays. Avoid Blewett pass if possible. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.
KITTITAS, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy