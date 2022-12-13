Kittitas County Auditor Jerry Pettit retiring after 17 years in office

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Kittitas County Auditor Jerry Pettit is retiring after 17 years in office, making him the second longest-running auditor in the county’s history.

Pettit did not win his bid for re-election in November and will soon be handing the reigns over to incoming auditor Bryan Elliot. However, he said he’s proud of what he’s done over the years and is looking forward to the next chapter of his life.

“I get to step away from the position knowing that the county is in really good financial condition,” Pettit said. “As the chief financial officer of the county, that’s kind of fun to be able to say and to be able to accomplish.”

Pettit said he’s enjoyed being a part of a lot of firsts for the auditor’s office, including establishing the first permanent ballot dropbox on a university campus in Washington state, located at Central Washington University.

“We’re the first county in the state to start that,” Pettit said. “The law that was established a few years back, was modeled after what we did.”

Pettit said looking back over his tenure, he’s happy with the progress he made and hopes people will remember him for the all the work he did for the community.

“I did the best possible job that I could to serve them in a way that helped them as much as possible,” Pettit said.

Pettit said once he officially leaves office at the end of the year, he plans to travel with his wife, spend time with family and continue his volunteer work.

Community members are invited to stop by the Kittitas County Commissioners Auditorium from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 to celebrate Pettit’s retirement and give him their best wishes.

