ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road: Forest City Christmas

I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
FOREST CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville to host 'ultimate event' for LEGO lovers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the “ultimate event” for LEGO lovers of all ages. Greenville will host its first ever LEGO fan convention. Professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their LEGO creations and to meet with fans at the Greenville Brick Convention on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 in 2023.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

What comes next for Spartanburg’s Morgan Square?

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg is looking ahead to what’s next for Morgan Square. The park area downtown has been closed off to traffic for two years. City leaders are trying to figure out what the next steps will be. Tuesday night they held a community meeting to...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Historic general store in Easley reopening as bakery and mercantile

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Something sweet is coming to a once-vacant store in Easley. On Friday Hester General Store on Hester Store Road will reopen as a bakery and mercantile. The store was built in 1893 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Katie Chaney, an...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate author has book turned into movie

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - What started as a hobby for Dr. John Reizer has been transformed into a feature film that will hit the screens for the first time this weekend. Reizer is a chiropractor by day, but writing is one of his big passions. “Since I’m 12 years...
INMAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Gun at Dorman High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery officials said a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the Upstate - and players should check their tickets. The winning ticket was sold for Wednesday’s drawing at Food Mart on Electric City Boulevard. Nearly 9,000 Powerball players in South Carolina have tickets...
ANDERSON, SC
golaurens.com

Willie Earl Shands Sr. - Laurens

Mr. Willie Earl Shands Sr. age 83, of 2067 HWY 252, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, December 12,2022 at the Prisma Health and Rehab in Clinton, South Carolina. He is survived by his wife Mrs. Mamie Johnson Shands of the home; four sons, Willie Earl Shands Jr., Michael A Shands, Henry E. Shands, Carl T. (Tina) Shands; one daughter, DeLisa Shands Elmore; one brother, Elbert A Shands, and a host of grandchildren.
LAURENS, SC
wspa.com

Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions

Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions. Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health …. Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions. Holiday Weather Week: Weather & baking gingerbread. This year marked the 13th anniversary of the National Gingerbread House Competition, held each year at...
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy