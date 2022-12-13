Read full article on original website
Thousands come out to Spartanburg Christmas Parade
Everyone in Spartanburg was in the holiday spirit Tuesday night at the city's annual Christmas Parade.
Ingles Open Road: Forest City Christmas
I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
Greenville to host 'ultimate event' for LEGO lovers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the “ultimate event” for LEGO lovers of all ages. Greenville will host its first ever LEGO fan convention. Professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their LEGO creations and to meet with fans at the Greenville Brick Convention on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 in 2023.
What comes next for Spartanburg’s Morgan Square?
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg is looking ahead to what’s next for Morgan Square. The park area downtown has been closed off to traffic for two years. City leaders are trying to figure out what the next steps will be. Tuesday night they held a community meeting to...
Historic general store in Easley reopening as bakery and mercantile
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Something sweet is coming to a once-vacant store in Easley. On Friday Hester General Store on Hester Store Road will reopen as a bakery and mercantile. The store was built in 1893 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Katie Chaney, an...
Upstate author has book turned into movie
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - What started as a hobby for Dr. John Reizer has been transformed into a feature film that will hit the screens for the first time this weekend. Reizer is a chiropractor by day, but writing is one of his big passions. “Since I’m 12 years...
Officials warn residents of flooded areas in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – City crews are working to assess flooding areas Thursday morning in Greenville County. City officials said there is flooding in Cleveland Park, Falls Park and Unity Park. Residents are asked to use caution and follow temporary detours. Areas of concern include:
3 wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses stolen in Greenville
Three people are wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses were stolen Sunday from an Upstate business.
Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. South Carolina carries the tradition that started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Oconee County, keep reading to learn more.
Large development in Pickens Co. up in the air
Pickens County is getting some pushback from residents about major development plans.
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery officials said a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the Upstate - and players should check their tickets. The winning ticket was sold for Wednesday’s drawing at Food Mart on Electric City Boulevard. Nearly 9,000 Powerball players in South Carolina have tickets...
Check those tickets: $50,000 lottery ticket sold in the Upstate
A $50,000 lottery ticket was sold in the Upstate, but no one has claimed the winning ticket yet.
Mr. Grinch taken into custody in the Upstate
A man accused of stealing Christmas presents every year was taken into custody Tuesday in Oconee County.
Baking company announces $35 million Upstate expansion
A wholesale bread company has announced a multi-million-dollar expansion in the Upstate. Highland Baking Company Friday announced a $35 million expansion in Spartanburg County.
Willie Earl Shands Sr. - Laurens
Mr. Willie Earl Shands Sr. age 83, of 2067 HWY 252, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, December 12,2022 at the Prisma Health and Rehab in Clinton, South Carolina. He is survived by his wife Mrs. Mamie Johnson Shands of the home; four sons, Willie Earl Shands Jr., Michael A Shands, Henry E. Shands, Carl T. (Tina) Shands; one daughter, DeLisa Shands Elmore; one brother, Elbert A Shands, and a host of grandchildren.
Son wins $200,000 while meeting dad at Upstate store
An Upstate son won $200,000 on a lottery ticket after spotting his dad's car at a convenience store and deciding to stop.
Greenville County Schools release student calendars for next 2 years
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If parents want to plan ahead, Greenville County Schools released the student calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. The new school year will begin on Aug. 8, 2023 and the last day of school will be May 22, 2024. The district said the...
Roads to close ahead of Spartanburg Christmas parade
Some streets in Spartanburg will be closed due to the Spartanburg Christmas parade which takes place on Tuesday.
Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions
Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions.
