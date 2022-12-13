ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
People

Meghan Markle Says Oprah Was Surprised by the Size of Nottingham Cottage: 'No One Would Ever Believe It!'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recall Oprah Winfrey coming to Nottingham Cottage for tea in Harry & Meghan, streaming now in full on Netflix Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first home of Nottingham Cottage took Oprah Winfrey by surprise when she popped by for a visit. "Oprah came over for tea, didn't she?" the Duke of Sussex, 38, asked his wife in episode 4 of their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the second volume of which premiered on Thursday. "She did," said Meghan, 41, to which Harry responded,...
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy