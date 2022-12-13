Read full article on original website
NC Central beats Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game
ATLANTA (AP) — Deion Sanders was sentimental before his final game at Jackson State, and those emotions grew after coming up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year. Quarterback Davius Richard ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard scoring plunge in overtime, and North Carolina Central beat Jackson State 41-34 on Saturday in the Celebration Bowl to spoil Sanders’ bid for an undefeated season in his farewell. It was the second consecutive season that Sanders’ Tigers were favored before losing in the game regarded as the championship of teams from historically Black colleges and universities. “I feel like we’ve won, but we didn’t win that game,” said Sanders, who now will devote his full attention to his new job as Colorado’s coach. He was tearful in a pregame speech to his players.
Vikings pull off biggest comeback in NFL history
While the Minnesota Vikings were roasted for a first-half performance that saw them trail the Indianapolis Colts 33-0 at the break, they wound up getting the last laugh. The Vikings scored 36 points in the final two quarters to the Colts’ three, sending the game to overtime at 36-36. And while neither team was able Read more... The post Vikings pull off biggest comeback in NFL history appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney out for game after first-half head injury
Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney suffered a head injury in the first half and was declared out early in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Ravens.
BYU to Start Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters at Quarterback in the New Mexico Bowl
Maiava-Peters will make his first career start
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Kirk Cousins rocking Vikings jacket: 'My wife dresses me'
Kirk Cousins: International man of mystery.
Michigan Adds Former Five-Star To Roster Via Transfer Portal
Michigan continues to bolster its roster via the transfer portal.
Jackson State's bid at perfection thwarted by North Carolina Central as Deion Sanders era ends
The Deion Sanders era at Jackson State came to a heartbreaking end in overtime against North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl.
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Cavs Game
Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Penn State’s James Franklin offers Rose Bowl injury update on Olu Fashanu, others
STATE COLLEGE — James Franklin walked into the Beaver Stadium media room with a much-needed cup of coffee. Between in-home recruiting visits and appearances like LaVar Arrington’s College Football Hall of Fame induction — he needed an assist from Dabo Swinney and Clemson to fly from Las Vegas to Florida thanks to a canceled flight — the last couple weeks have been hectic for Penn State’s head coach.
Florida extends streak without being shut out to 436 games, barely
The date October 29, 1988, continues to have meaning for the Florida Gators. One might wonder why kicking a field goal when down 30-0 in the final minute of Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl would be meaningful to Gator Nation. The 3 points, in the 30-3 loss, continued a streak...
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons on blowback for Jalen Hurts, MVP comments: ‘I’m sure they hate me’
FRISCO, Texas — Micah Parsons thought he was having a good, reasoned conversation with Von Miller on the veteran’s podcast. He had no idea it would plunge him into another controversy. The topic: is Most Valuable Player reserved solely for quarterbacks or can other positions get in on...
Middletown boys edged Camp Hill 56-54 in tightly-contested Mid-Penn Capital showdown
In a spirited Mid-Penn Capital tilt, Middletown downed Camp Hill 56-54 Friday. The Blue Raiders led 28-18 at the intermission and withstood a strong second-half push by the Lions to escape with the win. Mason Blazer paced the Raiders with 20 points. Teammate Tyson Leach finished the contest with 12...
How to watch Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers (12/16/22): FREE live stream, TV, details
The Philadelphia 76ers, already on a roll since getting James Harden back from an injury, will welcome the defending champion Golden State Warriors to the Wells Fargo Center on Friday night. And they are catching a break, as Steph Curry has been ruled out because of a left shoulder subluxation...
