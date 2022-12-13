ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spalding County, GA

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police are warning people to think twice before mailing a check

KENNESAW, Ga. - Most people have stacks of Christmas cards ready to send. Some may have gift cards or checks inside. Police say think twice before putting those in the mail. Kennesaw police have received several reports of checks stolen out of the blue mailbox outside the post office. "The...
KENNESAW, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police investigating armed robbery in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police Department is searching for an alleged armed robbery suspect who is still at large. According to police, officers responded to a residence located on Albemarle Dr. in reference to an audible alarm Friday evening. The suspect shot multiple rounds into a victim’s...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gwinnett County police investigate homicide in Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway in Norcross on Thursday evening. According to Gwinnett County Police officials, officers responded to the 5500 block of Stanfield Court after reports of a homicide. Officials say one person died from an apparent gunshot wound near the entryway to...
NORCROSS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police believe correctional officer had no connection to killer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in the killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia at about 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. He is suspected of killing Riner at the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex Tuesday morning. Police say...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court

ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Athens police hand out gift cards instead of traffic tickets

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, Advance Auto Parts announced its partnership with Athens police to launch a program which expected to increase vehicle and roadway safety for local drivers. According to a release, Advance’s store team presented Athens-Clarke County Police Department with a gift card donation totaling...
ATLANTA, GA

