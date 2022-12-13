Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Police are warning people to think twice before mailing a check
KENNESAW, Ga. - Most people have stacks of Christmas cards ready to send. Some may have gift cards or checks inside. Police say think twice before putting those in the mail. Kennesaw police have received several reports of checks stolen out of the blue mailbox outside the post office. "The...
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
Man caught in crossfire of shooting at DeKalb County gas station, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Friday. Authorities told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a person shot at a Texaco on Snapfinger Woods Drive around 4 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police investigating armed robbery in Cobb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police Department is searching for an alleged armed robbery suspect who is still at large. According to police, officers responded to a residence located on Albemarle Dr. in reference to an audible alarm Friday evening. The suspect shot multiple rounds into a victim’s...
Metro Atlanta gas station employees arrested for selling ‘Za Za Red’
Peachtree City police arrested two convenience store employees for selling an illegal, controlled substance over-the-counter. Officers were at the Glenlock Village store Friday morning to investigate complaints that employees of the store were selling Za Za Red (tianeptine). The drug was classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance in July.
Police pursuing Clayton County 11-year-old’s disappearance as human trafficking case
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police said the disappearance of a 11-year-old will now be pursued as a human trafficking case. Channel 2′s Tom Jones attended a news conference Friday where police say R’Kayla Briggs is believed to be in danger. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Former Atlanta officer charged with murder in FBI task force shooting
A former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man while working on an FBI task force nearly four years ago...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘It’s really heartbreaking’ Witness recounts fatal Clayton County car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Isaiah Lester thought Saturday would be a typical day at work but it was everything but that. He was one of the first on the scene after a fiery car crash happened, right outside of his job on Tara Boulevard. “We saw the smoke outside...
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
41nbc.com
Bibb County teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with former student
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County middle school teacher was arrested Thursday afternoon after the sheriff’s office received a report he was having an inappropriate relationship with a former student. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators looked into the complaint and had warrants issued...
Accident involving a log truck blocking intersection in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An accident involving a log truck is partially blocking a busy intersection in Monroe County. It happened at a traffic circle in Monroe County at the intersection of highway 87, also known as US 23, and state Highway 18. The sheriff's office says the east...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett County police investigate homicide in Norcross
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway in Norcross on Thursday evening. According to Gwinnett County Police officials, officers responded to the 5500 block of Stanfield Court after reports of a homicide. Officials say one person died from an apparent gunshot wound near the entryway to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police believe correctional officer had no connection to killer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in the killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia at about 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. He is suspected of killing Riner at the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex Tuesday morning. Police say...
‘They’re just 17-year-olds:’ Georgia lawmakers discuss bill to raise age of juvenile offenders
ATLANTA, Ga. — Lawmakers are discussing passing a bill to raise the age of juvenile offenders in Georgia. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in the state that minors as young as 17 can be prosecuted as adults for certain serious crimes.
11-year-old Jonesboro girl located 3 days after running away with unknown adult
An 11-year-old girl who ran away from home Tuesday in Clayton County is now thought to be in danger, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court
ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
atlantanewsfirst.com
New technology allows 911 callers to livestream with dispatchers in Troup Co.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New software is enabling 911 dispatchers across the state of Georgia to see what’s happening in real time when someone calls for help. Inside the Troup County 911 Center in LaGrange, dispatchers answer, on average, around 150,000 every year. The holiday season is especially busy.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Athens police hand out gift cards instead of traffic tickets
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, Advance Auto Parts announced its partnership with Athens police to launch a program which expected to increase vehicle and roadway safety for local drivers. According to a release, Advance’s store team presented Athens-Clarke County Police Department with a gift card donation totaling...
Suspect accused of shooting random women told police it ‘felt good,’ ‘provided sense of relief’
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is charged with attempted murder and will likely face more charges after investigators said he went on a shooting spree at multiple hotels in central Florida. Jailen Houston, 19, is accused of shooting two women and firing shots at several other people over...
Man jumps from 4th floor of DeKalb County building to avoid arrest, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was taken to the hospital after police say he jumped from the fourth floor of a parking lot to escape arrest Thursday night. Dunwoody Police told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute on Perimeter Center East. [DOWNLOAD:...
