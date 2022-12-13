HS Roundup: John Glenn, Tri-Valley girls pick up non-league wins

NEW CONCORD — John Glenn leaned on its defense to turn around a 13-6 first-quarter deficit into a 36-24 victory over visiting Dover on Monday night in non-league action.

Riley Zamensky scored six of her team-best 13 in the second quarter to help the Muskies (3-4) take an 18-15 lead into halftime. They were up 25-17 going to the fourth.

Mya Oliver, who added 10 points, combined with Zamensky to score nine points in the fourth.

John Glenn reserves won 27-14, as Faith Hayes had six points and Emmy Babcock, Ashlyn Chrisman and Aubrey Larrick had five points apiece.

Vincent Warren 58, New Lex 49: Aubri Spicer collected eight of her 22 points in the third quarter for Panthers (6-1), who fell short against the host Warriors (7-1) in a key Southeast District clash.

Spicer scored 14 in the first quarter to stake New Lex to an 18-14 cushion after one, but Warren used a 13-0 second to lead 27-18 at the half.

New Lex got within 40-37 entering the fourth. Makenzy McCoy, who scored 10, hit a pair of 3s in the third for the Panthers, while Abby Wilson had all nine of her points in the second half.

Tri-Valley 58, Indian Valley 24: Jacie Rollison collected eight of her team-high 11 points in the second half, as the visiting Scotties (6-1) outscored the Braves 37-8 over the final two quarters of a non-league win.

Karlee Rose added 10 points, eight in the second half, while Maddie Garber, Lexi Howe and PD Moore all had nine counters for Tri-Valley, which led 19-5 after one quarter.

Indian Valley closed to 21-16 at the half, but the Scotties used a strong third to build a 41-20 advantage heading to the fourth.

No Braves had more than three points.

Boys Basketball

Sheridan 71, Crooksville 17: Reed Coconis led the Generals' scoring with 18 points, as they earned a Muskingum Valley League crossover.

Andon Hamner chipped in 16 points, Blake Turnes 13 and Caden Sheridan 10 for Sheridan (3-2, 2-2 MVL).

The Sheridan reserves (3-2) won 48-10, as Hunter Adams scored 11 and Brody White added nine points.

Swimming

Tri-Valley competes in Total Performance Invite: The Scottie girls tallied 28 points for eighth out of 15 teams and the boys had 10 points for 12th out of 15 in a meet on Saturday at Ohio University.

Jesi Fuhriman placed fifth in the 50 free (26.82) and seventh in the 100 fly (1:12.08), Emma Lewis was 10th in the 500 free (6:38), Dani Stewart took eighth (1:10.32) and Sarah Jacoby 10th (1:11.12) in the 100 back, Mazie Mallett came in 10th in the 100 breast (1:21.62), and Abri Mallett, Mia Fuhriman, Sarah Jacoby and Jesi Fuhriman were seventh in the 200 free relay (1:51.38) for the TV girls.

AJ Lawler came in fifth in the 100 breast (1:09.66) and ninth in the 50 free (24.33) to lead the TV boys.

Area teams participate in RV Invite: Maysville's Tillman Hawk won the 200 free (2:33.41) and 400 free (5:13) and Crooksville's Ryleigh Crooks placed first in the 100 free (1:07.44) and second in the 100 breast (1:29.58) to lead area competitors at the River View Invite on Saturday.

John Glenn's Owen Headley came in second in the 100 fly (1:11.97) and third in the 200 IM (2:52.76), Liam Clinard was second in the 100 free (1:07.19) and 100 back (1:16.46) and Westin Walrath placed fifth in the 50 free (29.43) and 100 free (1:08.79), while West Muskingum's Rebecca Strunk, Carlee Hankinson, Anna House and Lucy Thorne were fourth in the 400 free relay (5:34) and fifth in the 200 free relay (2:24.49).

Maysville's Owen Rusnak was third in the 400 free (5:35) and sixth in the 50 free (29.62), Brooklyn Ponish took fourth in the 200 free (3:01.64) and Alissa Jenkins was fourth in the 100 back (1:28.7); Zanesville's Abigail Baldwin came in fifth in the 100 fly (1:41.01) and Olivia Baldwin took sixth in the 50 free (34.86), Rosecrans' Chris Wilson was sixth in the boys 100 back (1:38.01) and Emily Ward was sixth in the 400 free (6:24) and Philo's AJ Layton placed sixth in the 400 free (6:29).

Junior High

Cambridge eighth grade boys topped John Glenn 36-34, as Wyatt Roe had 12 points and Cash Paisley 10 for John Glenn. In seventh grade action, John Glenn won 57-34 as Kason Hazlett, Mikey Seley and Hayden Hayes all scored 11 points in the win.

Sheridan eighth grade girls (5-1) won 47-2 over Coshocton (1-5), as Drew Fox and Morgan Tingler had 10 points each. Sheridan seventh grade (4-2) defeated Coshocton (0-6), 48-12, as Samantha Emmert had 22. For Coshocton, Zoey Tumblin had seven points.

John Glenn eighth grade boys topped Crooksville 53-37 as Zamir Lowe had 17 points, Wyatt Roe 13 points and Cash Paisley 10 points. Crooksville was led by Brayson Hill with 21 points. John Glenn seventh grade also won, 45-38, as Mikey Seley scored 23. D. Dorsey led Crooksville with 14 points.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: HS Roundup: John Glenn, Tri-Valley girls pick up non-league wins