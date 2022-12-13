Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules: Dec. 12-Dec. 18
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
Boys basketball
Olentangy Orange 59, Cle. Hts. 50
Girls basketball
Watterson 45, Granville 34
Upper Arlington 44, New Albany 43
Centerburg 44, Licking Valley 35
Boys swimming
St. Charles 99, Columbus Academy 71
Girls swimming
Columbus Academy 92, CSG 74
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
Boys basketball
Hartley 41, St. Charles 38
Ready 47, DeSales 41
Cedarville 59, Madison Plains 50
Africentric 35, Eastmoor Academy 22
Horizon Science 53, Grove City Christian 44
Linden 75, Beechcroft 63
Mifflin 69, International 45
Walnut Ridge 80, Marion-Franklin 59
Whetstone 53, Centennial 44
Dublin Coffman 66, Hilliard Davidson 39
Dublin Jerome 62, Olentangy Berlin 58
Fredericktown 59, Mount Gilead 27
Gahanna 44, Westerville Cent. 41
Fairfield Union 52, Logan Elm 26
Elgin 71, Waynesfield-Goshen 32
Fairbanks 53, Triad 35
Ridgemont 67, Ridgedale 44
Newark 67, Central Crossing 21
Pickerington N. 50, Grove City 43
Reynoldsburg 90, Lancaster 67
Big Walnut 61, Worthington Kilbourne 53
Thomas Worthington 63, Marysville 50
Urbana 41, N. Union 29
West 53, Briggs 41
Westerville N. 61, Canal Winchester 24
Westerville S. 69, Delaware 59
Westfall 57, Paint Valley 41
Wooster 49, Mount Vernon 27
Worthington Christian 68, Centerburg 48
Northmor 74, Danville 40
Bellefontaine 53, Jonathan Alder 46, OT
West Jefferson 48, Mechanicsburg 33
Kenton Ridge 80, London 56
River Valley 61, Marion Harding 58
Shelby 93, Highland 63
Girls basketball
Teays Valley 43, Circleville 32
Bloom-Carroll 64, Logan Elm 21
Bexley 45, Buckeye Valley 32
Grandview 53, Whitehall 44
Northland 52, East 25
Upper Arlington 36, Olentangy Orange 22
Olentangy Berlin 42, Dublin Jerome 41
Dublin Coffman 70, Hilliard Davidson 21
Granville 53, Licking Hts. 18
Grove City 39, Pickerington N. 23
Liberty Christian 38, Northside Christian 16
Marysville 60, Thomas Worthington 30
New Albany 87, Westland 12
Newark 81, Cent. Crossing 35
Newark Cath. 39, Lakewood 20
Watkins Memorial 49, Licking Valley 20
Pickerington Cent. 61, Groveport 18
Olentangy Liberty 65, Hilliard Bradley 27
Berne Union 59, Grove City Christian 11
Fisher Catholic 78, Fairfield Christian 20
Westerville N. 57, Canal Winchester 53
Hockey
Gahanna 4, Worthington Kilbourne 3, OT
Olentangy 4, Thomas Worthington 3, OT
Dublin Jerome 2, Dublin Coffman 2
New Albany 16, Columbus Academy 0
Cin. Moeller 4, Olentangy Orange 1
Gymnastics
Olentangy 136.55, Big Walnut 117.1, Buckeye Valley 107.6
Boys swimming
Upper Arlington 118, New Albany 67
Girls swimming
Upper Arlington 103, New Albany 78
Boys bowling
Westerville Central 1,960, Worthington Kilbourne 1,494
New Albany 2,027, Westerville North 1,790
Hilliard Davidson 2,304, Olentangy Liberty 2,103
Indian Lake 2,434, North Union 1,903
Girls bowling
Westerville Central 1,588, Worthington Kilbourne 1,517
Olentangy Liberty 1,368, Hilliard Davidson 1,255
Indian Lake 2,374, North Union 1,943
Fairbanks 1,950, DeGraff Riverside 1,617
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
Boys basketball
Olentangy Liberty 61, Hilliard Bradley 42
Bloom-Carroll 67, Circleville 57
Girls basketball
Fairbanks 44, W. Liberty-Salem 30
River Valley 57, Marion Harding 35
Clear Fork 34, Pleasant 29
Waynesfield-Goshen 48, Elgin 30
Boys wrestling
Delaware 44, Big Walnut 18
Girls wrestling
Delaware 18, Big Walnut 6
Boys bowling
Hamilton Township 2,154, South 1,495
Ready 2,022, Independence 1,159
Worthington Christian 1,850, Beechcroft 1,639
Teays Valley 2,217, Lancaster 2,017
London 1,912, North Union 1,854
Girls bowling South 1,748, Hamilton Township 1,746
Beechcroft 1,445, Worthington Christian 1,375
Ready 1,431, Independence 1,007
Teays Valley 1,528, Lancaster 1,155
London 1,832, North Union 1,746
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14
Boys basketball
Olentangy Orange 62, Hilliard Darby 38
Watkins Memorial 54, Newark Catholic 39
Granville 50, Heath 39
Northridge 61, Zanesville 55
Licking Valley 46, Lakewood 32
Johnstown 61, Licking Heights 55
Girls basketball
Ready 35, Hamilton Twp. 25
Circleville 37, Logan 27
Logan Elm 50, Westfall 34
Berne Union 45, Reedsville Eastern 37
Centerburg 45, East Knox 28
Danville 66, Fredericktown 58
Cardington 39, Northmor 38
North Union 59, Indian Lake 19
Tecumseh 52, London 45
West Jefferson 52, Triad 12
Greeneview 41, Madison Plains 28
Boys bowling
Briggs 1,866, Walnut Ridge 1,782
Beechcroft 1,641, Northland 1,253
Ready 2,352, Watterson 1,740
New Albany 2,007, Worthington Kilbourne 1,586
Hilliard Bradley 2,229, Westerville North 1,952
Teays Valley 2,241, Westerville South 2,056
Whitehall 1,953, Bexley 1,748
Tecumseh 2,957, Jonathan Alder 2,482
Girls bowling
Ready 1,576, Watterson 1,218
Worthington Kilbourne 1,594, New Albany 1,198
Westerville South 1,802, Teays Valley 1,694
Jonathan Alder 2,250, Tecumseh 1,773
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
Boys basketball
Mifflin 71, Beechcroft 60
West 42, Eastmoor Academy 40
Independence 66, Briggs 62
Africentric 100, Walnut Ridge 75
South 80, Marion-Franklin 58
Whetstone 58, East 37
Linden 69, Centennial 58
Northland 55, International 40
Hartley 71, Groveport 66
Westerville South 70, Hilliard Davidson 43
Grove City 74, Canal Winchester 60
Central Crossing 53, Franklin Heights 42
Marysville 57, Delaware 50
Big Walnut 65, Elgin 50
Worthington Christian 60, Whitehall 51
Grandview 65, Wellington 52
River Valley 59, Buckeye Valley 44
Liberty Union 23, Logan Elm 22, OT
Circleville 54, Amanda-Clearcreek 34
Teays Valley 52, Fairfield Union 39
Bloom-Carroll 75, Hamilton Township 39
Grove City Christian 67, Millersport 35
Harvest Prep 77, Fisher Catholic 19
Berne Union 71, Miller 46
Delaware Christian 59, Granville Christian 49
Liberty Christian 57, Genoa Christian 53
Torah Academy 35, Ohio Deaf 31
Centerburg 63, East Knox 16
Northmor 56, Cardington 33
Fredericktown 72, Danville 61
Fairbanks 46, West Jefferson 34
Pleasant 60, North Union 56
Spring. Cath. Cent. 50, Madison Plains 45, OT
London 61, Indian Lake 51
Mansfield Senior 73, Mount Vernon 57
Girls basketball
Whetstone 58, East 37
Westerville South 62, Watterson 38
Upper Arlington 38, Thomas Worthington 27
Pickerington North 48, Olentangy Berlin 46, OT
Olentangy Liberty 38, Olentangy 35
Grove City 46, Canal Winchester 23
Central Crossing 52, Franklin Heights 38
Marysville 55, Newark 40
CSG 42, Wellington 20
Grandview 48, KIPP 34
Granville 61, Heath 42
Zanesville 44, Northridge 41
Newark Catholic 62, Watkins Memorial 53
Lakewood 45, Licking Valley 27
Johnstown 40, Licking Heights 36
Granville Christian 28, Delaware Christian 25
Genoa Christian 44, Liberty Christian 11
Westfall 36, Paint Valley 28
Boys bowling
DeSales 2,077, Briggs 1,861
Ready 2,123, Marion-Franklin 1,708
Big Walnut 2,452, Worthington Kilbourne 1,649
Marysville 2,314, Olentangy 1,971
Worthington Christian 1,820, Grandview 1,346
Springfield NW 2,699, Jonathan Alder 2,587
Shawnee 2,592, North Union 1,651
Girls bowling
Ready 1,401, Marion-Franklin 1,133
Big Walnut 1,813, Worthington Kilbourne 1,670
Marysville 1,897, Olentangy 1,632
Worthington Christian 1,481, Grandview 1,144
Jonathan Alder 2,371, Springfield NW 1,773
Shawnee 1,800, North Union 1,775
MONDAY, DEC. 12
Boys basketball
Westland 57, West 55
Westerville North 57, Gahanna 47
Licking Valley 51, Newark Cath. 40
Northside Christian 66, Madison Christian 42
Tree of Life 41, Shekinah Christian 40
Ohio Deaf 57, Marburn Academy 18
Girls basketball
Teays Valley 63, Northland 24
Pleasant 44, Ready 40
Bloom-Carroll 66, Liberty Union 47
Logan Elm 34, Washington C.H. 22
Fisher Catholic 55, New Hope Christian 35
Madison Christian 39, Northside Christian 25
Mount Gilead 56, Mansfield Christian 36
Cardington 48, Bucyrus 36
Boys swimming
Portsmouth 81, Centennial 50, Wellington 47, Marion Harding 16, Beechcroft 7
Marysville 104, Whetstone 63
Girls swimming
Wellington 95, Marion Harding 87, Portsmouth 34, Beechcroft 23, Centennial 22, Watterson 7, Linden 1
Marysville 122, Whetstone 41
Boys bowling
Watterson 1,604, Independence 1,126
St. Charles 2,048, Ready 2,025
Groveport 2,102, Thomas Worthington 1,939
Teays Valley 2,238, Olentangy 1,990
Kenton Ridge 2,431, London 1,892
Girls bowling
Watterson 1,453, Independence 988
Groveport 1,116, Thomas Worthington 1,021
Westerville South 1,846, Olentangy Liberty 1,369
Olentangy 1,720, Teays Valley 1,576
Kenton Ridge 1,912, London 1,487
Mechanicsburg 2,093, Fairbanks 1,528
