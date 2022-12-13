ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules: Dec. 12-Dec. 18

By The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Boys basketball

Olentangy Orange 59, Cle. Hts. 50

Girls basketball

Watterson 45, Granville 34

Upper Arlington 44, New Albany 43

Centerburg 44, Licking Valley 35

Boys swimming

St. Charles 99, Columbus Academy 71

Girls swimming

Columbus Academy 92, CSG 74

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

Boys basketball

Hartley 41, St. Charles 38

Ready 47, DeSales 41

Cedarville 59, Madison Plains 50

Africentric 35, Eastmoor Academy 22

Horizon Science 53, Grove City Christian 44

Linden 75, Beechcroft 63

Mifflin 69, International 45

Walnut Ridge 80, Marion-Franklin 59

Whetstone 53, Centennial 44

Dublin Coffman 66, Hilliard Davidson 39

Dublin Jerome 62, Olentangy Berlin 58

Fredericktown 59, Mount Gilead 27

Gahanna 44, Westerville Cent. 41

Fairfield Union 52, Logan Elm 26

Elgin 71, Waynesfield-Goshen 32

Fairbanks 53, Triad 35

Ridgemont 67, Ridgedale 44

Newark 67, Central Crossing 21

Pickerington N. 50, Grove City 43

Reynoldsburg 90, Lancaster 67

Big Walnut 61, Worthington Kilbourne 53

Thomas Worthington 63, Marysville 50

Urbana 41, N. Union 29

West 53, Briggs 41

Westerville N. 61, Canal Winchester 24

Westerville S. 69, Delaware 59

Westfall 57, Paint Valley 41

Wooster 49, Mount Vernon 27

Worthington Christian 68, Centerburg 48

Northmor 74, Danville 40

Bellefontaine 53, Jonathan Alder 46, OT

West Jefferson 48, Mechanicsburg 33

Kenton Ridge 80, London 56

River Valley 61, Marion Harding 58

Shelby 93, Highland 63

Girls basketball

Teays Valley 43, Circleville 32

Bloom-Carroll 64, Logan Elm 21

Bexley 45, Buckeye Valley 32

Grandview 53, Whitehall 44

Northland 52, East 25

Upper Arlington 36, Olentangy Orange 22

Olentangy Berlin 42, Dublin Jerome 41

Dublin Coffman 70, Hilliard Davidson 21

Granville 53, Licking Hts. 18

Grove City 39, Pickerington N. 23

Liberty Christian 38, Northside Christian 16

Marysville 60, Thomas Worthington 30

New Albany 87, Westland 12

Newark 81, Cent. Crossing 35

Newark Cath. 39, Lakewood 20

Watkins Memorial 49, Licking Valley 20

Pickerington Cent. 61, Groveport 18

Olentangy Liberty 65, Hilliard Bradley 27

Berne Union 59, Grove City Christian 11

Fisher Catholic 78, Fairfield Christian 20

Westerville N. 57, Canal Winchester 53

Hockey

Gahanna 4, Worthington Kilbourne 3, OT

Olentangy 4, Thomas Worthington 3, OT

Dublin Jerome 2, Dublin Coffman 2

New Albany 16, Columbus Academy 0

Cin. Moeller 4, Olentangy Orange 1

Gymnastics

Olentangy 136.55, Big Walnut 117.1, Buckeye Valley 107.6

Boys swimming

Upper Arlington 118, New Albany 67

Girls swimming

Upper Arlington 103, New Albany 78

Boys bowling

Westerville Central 1,960, Worthington Kilbourne 1,494

New Albany 2,027, Westerville North 1,790

Hilliard Davidson 2,304, Olentangy Liberty 2,103

Indian Lake 2,434, North Union 1,903

Girls bowling

Westerville Central 1,588, Worthington Kilbourne 1,517

Olentangy Liberty 1,368, Hilliard Davidson 1,255

Indian Lake 2,374, North Union 1,943

Fairbanks 1,950, DeGraff Riverside 1,617

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

Boys basketball

Olentangy Liberty 61, Hilliard Bradley 42

Bloom-Carroll 67, Circleville 57

Girls basketball

Fairbanks 44, W. Liberty-Salem 30

River Valley 57, Marion Harding 35

Clear Fork 34, Pleasant 29

Waynesfield-Goshen 48, Elgin 30

Boys wrestling

Delaware 44, Big Walnut 18

Girls wrestling

Delaware 18, Big Walnut 6

Boys bowling

Hamilton Township 2,154, South 1,495

Ready 2,022, Independence 1,159

Worthington Christian 1,850, Beechcroft 1,639

Teays Valley 2,217, Lancaster 2,017

London 1,912, North Union 1,854

Girls bowling South 1,748, Hamilton Township 1,746

Beechcroft 1,445, Worthington Christian 1,375

Ready 1,431, Independence 1,007

Teays Valley 1,528, Lancaster 1,155

London 1,832, North Union 1,746

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

Boys basketball

Olentangy Orange 62, Hilliard Darby 38

Watkins Memorial 54, Newark Catholic 39

Granville 50, Heath 39

Northridge 61, Zanesville 55

Licking Valley 46, Lakewood 32

Johnstown 61, Licking Heights 55

Girls basketball

Ready 35, Hamilton Twp. 25

Circleville 37, Logan 27

Logan Elm 50, Westfall 34

Berne Union 45, Reedsville Eastern 37

Centerburg 45, East Knox 28

Danville 66, Fredericktown 58

Cardington 39, Northmor 38

North Union 59, Indian Lake 19

Tecumseh 52, London 45

West Jefferson 52, Triad 12

Greeneview 41, Madison Plains 28

Boys bowling

Briggs 1,866, Walnut Ridge 1,782

Beechcroft 1,641, Northland 1,253

Ready 2,352, Watterson 1,740

New Albany 2,007, Worthington Kilbourne 1,586

Hilliard Bradley 2,229, Westerville North 1,952

Teays Valley 2,241, Westerville South 2,056

Whitehall 1,953, Bexley 1,748

Tecumseh 2,957, Jonathan Alder 2,482

Girls bowling

Ready 1,576, Watterson 1,218

Worthington Kilbourne 1,594, New Albany 1,198

Westerville South 1,802, Teays Valley 1,694

Jonathan Alder 2,250, Tecumseh 1,773

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

Boys basketball

Mifflin 71, Beechcroft 60

West 42, Eastmoor Academy 40

Independence 66, Briggs 62

Africentric 100, Walnut Ridge 75

South 80, Marion-Franklin 58

Whetstone 58, East 37

Linden 69, Centennial 58

Northland 55, International 40

Hartley 71, Groveport  66

Westerville South 70, Hilliard Davidson 43

Grove City 74, Canal Winchester 60

Central Crossing 53, Franklin Heights 42

Marysville 57, Delaware 50

Big Walnut 65, Elgin 50

Worthington Christian 60, Whitehall 51

Grandview 65, Wellington 52

River Valley 59, Buckeye Valley 44

Liberty Union 23, Logan Elm 22, OT

Circleville 54, Amanda-Clearcreek 34

Teays Valley 52, Fairfield Union 39

Bloom-Carroll 75, Hamilton Township 39

Grove City Christian 67, Millersport 35

Harvest Prep 77, Fisher Catholic 19

Berne Union 71, Miller 46

Delaware Christian 59, Granville Christian 49

Liberty Christian 57, Genoa Christian 53

Torah Academy 35, Ohio Deaf 31

Centerburg 63, East Knox 16

Northmor 56, Cardington 33

Fredericktown 72, Danville 61

Fairbanks 46, West Jefferson 34

Pleasant 60, North Union 56

Spring. Cath. Cent. 50, Madison Plains 45, OT

London 61, Indian Lake 51

Mansfield Senior 73, Mount Vernon 57

Girls basketball

Whetstone 58, East 37

Westerville South 62, Watterson 38

Upper Arlington 38, Thomas Worthington 27

Pickerington North 48, Olentangy Berlin 46, OT

Olentangy Liberty 38, Olentangy 35

Grove City 46, Canal Winchester 23

Central Crossing 52, Franklin Heights 38

Marysville 55, Newark 40

CSG 42, Wellington 20

Grandview 48, KIPP 34

Granville 61, Heath 42

Zanesville 44, Northridge 41

Newark Catholic 62, Watkins Memorial 53

Lakewood 45, Licking Valley 27

Johnstown 40, Licking Heights 36

Granville Christian 28, Delaware Christian 25

Genoa Christian 44, Liberty Christian 11

Westfall 36, Paint Valley 28

Boys bowling

DeSales 2,077, Briggs 1,861

Ready 2,123, Marion-Franklin 1,708

Big Walnut 2,452, Worthington Kilbourne 1,649

Marysville 2,314, Olentangy 1,971

Worthington Christian 1,820, Grandview 1,346

Springfield NW 2,699, Jonathan Alder 2,587

Shawnee 2,592, North Union 1,651

Girls bowling

Ready 1,401, Marion-Franklin 1,133

Big Walnut 1,813, Worthington Kilbourne 1,670

Marysville 1,897, Olentangy 1,632

Worthington Christian 1,481, Grandview 1,144

Jonathan Alder 2,371, Springfield NW 1,773

Shawnee 1,800, North Union 1,775

MONDAY, DEC. 12

Boys basketball

Westland 57, West 55

Westerville North 57, Gahanna 47

Licking Valley 51, Newark Cath. 40

Northside Christian 66, Madison Christian 42

Tree of Life 41, Shekinah Christian 40

Ohio Deaf 57, Marburn Academy 18

Girls basketball

Teays Valley 63, Northland 24

Pleasant 44, Ready 40

Bloom-Carroll 66, Liberty Union 47

Logan Elm 34, Washington C.H. 22

Fisher Catholic 55, New Hope Christian 35

Madison Christian 39, Northside Christian 25

Mount Gilead 56, Mansfield Christian 36

Cardington 48, Bucyrus 36

Boys swimming

Portsmouth 81, Centennial 50, Wellington 47, Marion Harding 16, Beechcroft 7

Marysville 104, Whetstone 63

Girls swimming

Wellington 95, Marion Harding 87, Portsmouth 34, Beechcroft 23, Centennial 22, Watterson 7, Linden 1

Marysville 122, Whetstone 41

Boys bowling

Watterson 1,604, Independence 1,126

St. Charles 2,048, Ready 2,025

Groveport 2,102, Thomas Worthington 1,939

Teays Valley 2,238, Olentangy 1,990

Kenton Ridge 2,431, London 1,892

Girls bowling

Watterson 1,453, Independence 988

Groveport 1,116, Thomas Worthington 1,021

Westerville South 1,846, Olentangy Liberty 1,369

Olentangy 1,720, Teays Valley 1,576

Kenton Ridge 1,912, London 1,487

Mechanicsburg 2,093, Fairbanks 1,528

