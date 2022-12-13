ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

This Texas City Is Getting A New Pro Sports Team

Texas is now home to yet another professional sports team. The Houston Havoc are the newest members of the American Ultimate Disc League! The team will start game play in the South Division April and will share AVEVA Stadium with Major League Rugby's Houston SaberCats, Chron reports. "The AUDL is...
HOUSTON, TX
KSLA

I-Bowl Stadium gets new turf

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The players in this year’s Independence Bowl game in Shreveport literally will be covering new ground. The turf has been renewed for the first time in 12 years. And the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston Cougars will be the first to test it out...
SHREVEPORT, LA
UV Cavalier Daily

No. 2 men’s basketball set for matchup with No. 5 Houston

When Virginia men’s basketball welcomes Houston Saturday, John Paul Jones Arena will likely be void of any empty seats. The clash between the No. 2 Cavaliers (8-0, 1-0 ACC) and the No. 5 Cougars (10-1, 0-0 AAC) is set to be the biggest non-conference affair the program has ever hosted.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Yardbarker

Defense the focus as No. 5 Houston faces No. 2 Virginia

Under Kelvin Sampson, Houston has become one of college basketball's foremost practitioners of defense. The same long has been said of Virginia under coach Tony Bennett. On Saturday, when the No. 5 Cougars (10-1) face the No. 2 Cavaliers (8-0) in Charlottesville, Va., expect the pace to be measured, the shots to be contested and the points difficult to come by.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
houstonpublicmedia.org

North Shore High School, on verge of yet another football state title, provides source of pride for blue-collar community

The Mustangs, one of the elite high school football programs in Texas, are going for a fourth state championship in five seasons on Saturday in Arlington. Life away from the football field can be a struggle for some of the players at Galena Park North Shore High School, which is situated in a blue-collar, industrial community on the east side of Houston.
GALENA PARK, TX
texashsfootball.com

4A Division I State Title Game Preview: China Spring vs. Boerne

China Spring didn’t miss a beat moving up to 4A Division I this year as the Cougars are back in the state title game for the second year in a row. They’ll meet the Boerne Greyhounds, who are in the midst of a historic undefeated season. Friday will mark their first ever appearance in a state title game.
SPRING, TX
Houston Chronicle

What you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season

As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to the next, there's always one pressing question on the lips of all Texans: When does crawfish season start? The mudbugs are a delicacy on the Gulf Coast, particularly in Louisiana and here in Houston. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Hermann Park Golf Course GM passes torch to younger generation

Maulana Dotch has cemented herself as the first Black woman Professional Golfers Association of America (PGA) member to serve as general manager at the Hermann Park Golf Course in Houston. The PGA of America is the world’s largest sports organization with nearly 29,000 PGA professionals. Dotch makes up fewer than...
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE
houstoniamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know

HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
HOUSTON, TX
