FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas flips top LB recruit who was committed to Texas A&M
Texas not only gained a big recruit on Thursday, but they also had the added benefit of taking him away from a rival. Linebacker recruit Anthony Hill decommitted from Texas A&M in November. On Thursday, we learned that he committed to the Longhorns. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Hill...
Chris Beard arrest: Longhorns coach uncertainty, what happens with legal process
Following Beard's arrest for felony domestic violence on Monday, the university suspended him without pay "until further notice," and then named associate head coach Rodney Terry the acting head coach for the Longhorns' game that night against Rice. Texas, ranked No. 7 in the country, beat the unranked Owls 87-81 in overtime to move to 7-1 on the season.
iheart.com
This Texas City Is Getting A New Pro Sports Team
Texas is now home to yet another professional sports team. The Houston Havoc are the newest members of the American Ultimate Disc League! The team will start game play in the South Division April and will share AVEVA Stadium with Major League Rugby's Houston SaberCats, Chron reports. "The AUDL is...
5-Star 2023 Longhorns CB Target Javien Toviano Makes College Decision
One of the Longhorns top defensive back targets, Javien Toviano, has made his college commitment
KSLA
I-Bowl Stadium gets new turf
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The players in this year’s Independence Bowl game in Shreveport literally will be covering new ground. The turf has been renewed for the first time in 12 years. And the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston Cougars will be the first to test it out...
UV Cavalier Daily
No. 2 men’s basketball set for matchup with No. 5 Houston
When Virginia men’s basketball welcomes Houston Saturday, John Paul Jones Arena will likely be void of any empty seats. The clash between the No. 2 Cavaliers (8-0, 1-0 ACC) and the No. 5 Cougars (10-1, 0-0 AAC) is set to be the biggest non-conference affair the program has ever hosted.
Yardbarker
Defense the focus as No. 5 Houston faces No. 2 Virginia
Under Kelvin Sampson, Houston has become one of college basketball's foremost practitioners of defense. The same long has been said of Virginia under coach Tony Bennett. On Saturday, when the No. 5 Cougars (10-1) face the No. 2 Cavaliers (8-0) in Charlottesville, Va., expect the pace to be measured, the shots to be contested and the points difficult to come by.
Case against UT's Chris Beard could prove to be drawn-out, experts say
The legal proceedings for Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard, who was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, might take more than a year to reach its conclusion, several legal experts told ESPN.
houstonpublicmedia.org
North Shore High School, on verge of yet another football state title, provides source of pride for blue-collar community
The Mustangs, one of the elite high school football programs in Texas, are going for a fourth state championship in five seasons on Saturday in Arlington. Life away from the football field can be a struggle for some of the players at Galena Park North Shore High School, which is situated in a blue-collar, industrial community on the east side of Houston.
texashsfootball.com
4A Division I State Title Game Preview: China Spring vs. Boerne
China Spring didn’t miss a beat moving up to 4A Division I this year as the Cougars are back in the state title game for the second year in a row. They’ll meet the Boerne Greyhounds, who are in the midst of a historic undefeated season. Friday will mark their first ever appearance in a state title game.
Houston Chronicle
What you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season
As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to the next, there's always one pressing question on the lips of all Texans: When does crawfish season start? The mudbugs are a delicacy on the Gulf Coast, particularly in Louisiana and here in Houston. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season.
defendernetwork.com
Hermann Park Golf Course GM passes torch to younger generation
Maulana Dotch has cemented herself as the first Black woman Professional Golfers Association of America (PGA) member to serve as general manager at the Hermann Park Golf Course in Houston. The PGA of America is the world’s largest sports organization with nearly 29,000 PGA professionals. Dotch makes up fewer than...
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
Restaurant outside of Houston ranked one of the best expensive eateries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?
Texas Monthly dubs Austin its 2023 ‘Bum Steer of the Year’
In its toast to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months," Texas Monthly crowned the city of Austin its 2023 Bum Steer of the Year.
houstoniamag.com
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston
From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
This bakery has the best cake in Texas, according to Food Network
The holiday season is filled with some of the best foods known to mankind and sweets are on another level & everyone is baking or trying to pass off a cake from the local bakery as their own. Hey, there's no shame in the game, we get it.
Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor,' pledges prize money to veterans
HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 43 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know
HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
Comments / 0