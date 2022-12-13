Read full article on original website
Vikings pull off biggest comeback in NFL history
While the Minnesota Vikings were roasted for a first-half performance that saw them trail the Indianapolis Colts 33-0 at the break, they wound up getting the last laugh. The Vikings scored 36 points in the final two quarters to the Colts’ three, sending the game to overtime at 36-36. And while neither team was able Read more... The post Vikings pull off biggest comeback in NFL history appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney ruled out of Ravens game with head injury
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney left the field at the end of the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens to be evaluated for a head injury.
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
NC Central beats Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game
ATLANTA (AP) — Deion Sanders was sentimental before his final game at Jackson State, and those emotions grew after coming up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year. Quarterback Davius Richard ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard scoring plunge in overtime, and North Carolina Central beat Jackson State 41-34 on Saturday in the Celebration Bowl to spoil Sanders’ bid for an undefeated season in his farewell. It was the second consecutive season that Sanders’ Tigers were favored before losing in the game regarded as the championship of teams from historically Black colleges and universities. “I feel like we’ve won, but we didn’t win that game,” said Sanders, who now will devote his full attention to his new job as Colorado’s coach. He was tearful in a pregame speech to his players.
Jackson State's bid at perfection thwarted by North Carolina Central as Deion Sanders era ends
The Deion Sanders era at Jackson State came to a heartbreaking end in overtime against North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl.
Florida extends streak without being shut out to 436 games, barely
The date October 29, 1988, continues to have meaning for the Florida Gators. One might wonder why kicking a field goal when down 30-0 in the final minute of Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl would be meaningful to Gator Nation. The 3 points, in the 30-3 loss, continued a streak...
Tar Heels force OT with buzzer beater, beat Ohio State 89-84
Pete Nance made a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime, RJ Davis iced a much-needed victory for scuffling North Carolina with two late free throws, and the Tar Heels beat No. 23 Ohio State 89-84 on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic.
Kirk Cousins rocking Vikings jacket: 'My wife dresses me'
Kirk Cousins: International man of mystery.
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Cavs Game
Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Mitchell scores 41, Cavaliers rally to beat Pacers 118-112
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 18 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 118-112 on Friday night. Mitchell buried his eighth 3-pointer of the game with 3:41 remaining, putting Cleveland ahead for good...
Woods and son hobble to a 59 and are 2 back of Team Thomas
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods and 13-year-old son Charlie weren’t about to let a bad foot and a bum ankle keep them from playing together in the PNC Championship. The way they played Saturday, they might even be able to win it. The partnership Woods referred to as “Team Ice Bath” because of their injuries finished with a 13-under 59 in the scramble format, two shots behind Justin Thomas and his father, club professional Mike Thomas. Team Thomas won the championship belt two years ago, when Woods first introduced Charlie to a national television audience at the PNC Championship. “They rubbed it in our face over Christmas dinner. They are in a great position to possibly do it again on Christmas dinner,” Woods said. “But we are going to have a little something to say about that.”
