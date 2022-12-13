ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods and 13-year-old son Charlie weren’t about to let a bad foot and a bum ankle keep them from playing together in the PNC Championship. The way they played Saturday, they might even be able to win it. The partnership Woods referred to as “Team Ice Bath” because of their injuries finished with a 13-under 59 in the scramble format, two shots behind Justin Thomas and his father, club professional Mike Thomas. Team Thomas won the championship belt two years ago, when Woods first introduced Charlie to a national television audience at the PNC Championship. “They rubbed it in our face over Christmas dinner. They are in a great position to possibly do it again on Christmas dinner,” Woods said. “But we are going to have a little something to say about that.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO