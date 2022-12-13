ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

Coyote caught on camera roaming neighborhood in the Washington Corridor

Residents in a popular Houston community are on alert after several coyote sightings this week. It’s unclear how many coyotes are in the area or where they’re coming from, but several people caught a glimpse of one early Friday morning near the intersection of Maxie and Utah in the Washington Corridor area.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

The 10 most expensive homes sold in the Houston area in November 2022

HOUSTON – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston homes sold in November 2022 amount to around 87,386 square feet of luxury living and an estimated $49,260,500 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man found shot, killed near convenience store in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has reportedly been found shot to death near a convenience store in north Houston Wednesday, according to police. Officers with the Houston Police Department say the discovery took place at 8935 Veterans Memorial Dr. around 8:35 p.m. According to police, the man was located laying...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ghosts of Christmas past

Different Christmas mornings are remembered for many reasons and, hopefully, not for the weather! With any luck, you recall that first toy train, or doll, or bike....family reunions...engagements and celebrations! Saying that, I like to check out the data for the extremes of weather and decided to look not only at Houston’s full historical record, but also to this century (as in the last 21 years).
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

LIST: 8 Hanukkah events across the Houston area

HOUSTON – The first night of Hanukkah is on Sunday and ends on Dec. 26. As the Chabad Outreach of Houston website describes, “Chanukah is an eight-day holiday marking the end of oppressive Greek rule over the Jews and their holy temple in Jerusalem more than 2,100 years ago. Chanukah recalls many miracles: a small band of courageous Jews fought against huge armies for religious freedom and won; when rededicating the temple, they found one small flask of olive oil that still had the seal of purity and used it to kindle the sacred temple lamp (menorah); the oil was supposed to run out after one day but instead it lasted for eight days, giving time to manufacture more pure oil.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Hidalgo’s chief of staff indicted in $11M COVID-19 contract controversy ‘to pursue new opportunity,’ judge says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Friday the decision by her chief of staff, Alex Triantaphyllis, to depart from his current role in early 2023 “to pursue a new opportunity.” Hidalgo’s office said Triantaphyllis, who was one of three staffers indicted in March in an $11 million COVID-19 outreach contract investigation, will continue his public service in a new role in the Harris County Office of County Administration.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

