In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Christmas Eve Delicacies In Houston You Should TryWrld_FaymuzHouston, TX
SewaDiwali - A Gift From Hindu Community to the NeedySewekariHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Coyote caught on camera roaming neighborhood in the Washington Corridor
Residents in a popular Houston community are on alert after several coyote sightings this week. It’s unclear how many coyotes are in the area or where they’re coming from, but several people caught a glimpse of one early Friday morning near the intersection of Maxie and Utah in the Washington Corridor area.
Click2Houston.com
Would-be thieves crash into north Houston hair salon using U-Haul truck, owner says
Houston, TX. – It was business as usual on Wednesday afternoon at Ely’s Beauty Salon in north Houston until a U-Haul plowed into the business. The impact from the crash, which happened around 5 a.m., severely damaged the back of the building. “I came to get something and...
Click2Houston.com
The 10 most expensive homes sold in the Houston area in November 2022
HOUSTON – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston homes sold in November 2022 amount to around 87,386 square feet of luxury living and an estimated $49,260,500 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting outside bar on Houston’s south side, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a fight outside a nightclub led to a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured on Houston’s south side early Saturday. Officers responded to The Oak Bar and Grill on Southmore Boulevard near 288 around 2 a.m. According...
Click2Houston.com
Alief ISD bus hit by driver under the influence while students onboard in SW Houston, district says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a crash involving an Alief ISD bus and a driver that was reportedly under the influence in southwest Houston Thursday, district officials said. It happened around 6:32 a.m. on W. Sam Houston Parkway S. and Bellaire Boulevard. According to Craig Eichhorn with...
Click2Houston.com
Woman struck, killed by oncoming vehicle on Highway 6 in west Houston; Driver investigated for possible DWI, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead after she was struck by an oncoming vehicle in west Houston late Thursday night, police said. It happened on State Highway 6 near Richmond Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. Police said the woman was crossing along the mainlanes of Highway 6 when at...
Click2Houston.com
Man, woman shot over pair of shoes at NE Harris County park, deputies say
A couple were rushed to the hospital after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they were both shot by a suspect over a pair of shoes in northeast Harris County Friday evening. According to HCSO, the couple, believed to be dating, met with an unknown man at Sheldon...
Click2Houston.com
7-year-old boy struck by vehicle while riding bike in Atascocita neighborhood, Pct. 4 says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – A 7-year-old was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in an Atascocita neighborhood Thursday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. It happened in the 13600 block of Valley Lodge Parkway and Stark Sky Lane in the Eagle Springs subdivision in Atascocita. According...
Click2Houston.com
Man found shot, killed near convenience store in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man has reportedly been found shot to death near a convenience store in north Houston Wednesday, according to police. Officers with the Houston Police Department say the discovery took place at 8935 Veterans Memorial Dr. around 8:35 p.m. According to police, the man was located laying...
Click2Houston.com
Frightening video: Suspect robs man in broad daylight outside Wells Fargo bank in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Frightening moments of a robbery outside a northwest Houston bank were captured on surveillance video and released to the public in hopes someone will recognize the suspect involved, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The robbery was reported on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. outside...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after forcing entry into north Harris Co. building, leaving $5,000 in damages, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect is wanted after they reportedly burglarized a building in north Harris County back in October. According to police, a suspect forced entry into the building located in the 16400 block of Imperial Valley Dr. in Houston. In total, the suspect caused approximately $5,000 worth of...
Click2Houston.com
Fort Bend County Animal Services gearing up for countywide pet adoption event
HOUSTON – Whether you’re thinking of surprising your kids with a pet this holiday or you’re using the break to adjust to life with a new cat or dog -- adoption is a great way to find your next pet. The Fort Bend County Animal Services is...
Click2Houston.com
Carjacking suspect shot by officers following brief pursuit in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A carjacking suspect was shot by a Houston police officer following a brief pursuit in southwest Houston Friday morning, officials say. According to HPD Assistant Chief Kevin Deese, officers received reports of a carjacking at around 6:48 a.m. in the 2700 block of Woodland Park. At around...
Click2Houston.com
Ghosts of Christmas past
Different Christmas mornings are remembered for many reasons and, hopefully, not for the weather! With any luck, you recall that first toy train, or doll, or bike....family reunions...engagements and celebrations! Saying that, I like to check out the data for the extremes of weather and decided to look not only at Houston’s full historical record, but also to this century (as in the last 21 years).
Click2Houston.com
LIST: 8 Hanukkah events across the Houston area
HOUSTON – The first night of Hanukkah is on Sunday and ends on Dec. 26. As the Chabad Outreach of Houston website describes, “Chanukah is an eight-day holiday marking the end of oppressive Greek rule over the Jews and their holy temple in Jerusalem more than 2,100 years ago. Chanukah recalls many miracles: a small band of courageous Jews fought against huge armies for religious freedom and won; when rededicating the temple, they found one small flask of olive oil that still had the seal of purity and used it to kindle the sacred temple lamp (menorah); the oil was supposed to run out after one day but instead it lasted for eight days, giving time to manufacture more pure oil.
Click2Houston.com
2 men charged with capital murder in connection to deadly shooting at north Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston back in May, according to the Houston Police Department. Osmin Antonio Zamora-Lopez, 19, and Justin Eric Tompkins, 19, have since both been charged with capital murder. On...
Click2Houston.com
Hidalgo’s chief of staff indicted in $11M COVID-19 contract controversy ‘to pursue new opportunity,’ judge says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Friday the decision by her chief of staff, Alex Triantaphyllis, to depart from his current role in early 2023 “to pursue a new opportunity.” Hidalgo’s office said Triantaphyllis, who was one of three staffers indicted in March in an $11 million COVID-19 outreach contract investigation, will continue his public service in a new role in the Harris County Office of County Administration.
Click2Houston.com
Man wanted after stealing woman’s bag, vehicle at gunpoint in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is now wanted after stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint in southwest Houston earlier this month, police say. On Dec. 4, Houston police responded to the incident located in the 2200 block of West Holcombe Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. Authorities said a woman was...
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found shot multiple times in ditch in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police have released the identity of a man who was found shot to death in a ditch in southeast Houston. On Saturday, Dec. 10, 31-year-old Danail Strawhun was found shot to death in the 5100 block of South Acres Drive. Around 11:40 a.m., Houston police responded...
Click2Houston.com
Man in custody after barricading himself inside apartment with baby in Houston’s Fourth Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an apartment unit with a baby Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to a family violence call at an apartment complex located at 816 Skyline Vista around 7:45 a.m. According to investigators, the man...
