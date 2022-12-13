Read full article on original website
Family of man shot by police say he was in mental health crisis
NEW AUBURN, Minn. -- A Minnesota family can't understand why their call for help ended with their loved one's death. A law enforcement officer shot and killed Brent Alsleben in New Auburn Thursday morning. Through their grief, his family told WCCO that more needs to be done to understand mental health. Brent's family is trying to process how things escalated and ended so tragically. "He loved life and was robbed of it," mom Tara Sykes said.They say the 34-year-old was artistic, kind and giving. He also suffered from mental illness, diagnosed with bipolar Schizoaffective in 2011, and was hospitalized."We had his back....
Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
Nekima Levy Armstrong says she underwent brain surgery to remove tumor in September
MINNEAPOLIS -- Local civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong revealed on social media Monday night she underwent neurosurgery in September to remove a brain tumor."It was just a terrifying experience," she said in a Facebook livestream. "All we could do was pray. I just had to have faith that this wasn't the end of my story." Levy Armstrong said she was having issues with blurriness in her right eye in July, so she went to an eye doctor. When that doctor couldn't identify the issue's cause, she was referred to a specialist.In September, Levy Armstrong underwent tests and an MRI, she...
No injuries after Delta flight from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis makes emergency landing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A flight from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis had to make an emergency landing at Gerald R. Ford Airport Friday morning after engine troubles. Delta Flight 2706 took off from Gerald R. Ford Airport around 7:30 a.m. and about 30 minutes later reported engine trouble. Gerald...
Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
Driver dies in Hwy. 62 bridge crash during overnight snowfall
A man is dead after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis early Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Highway 62 Thursday morning. Just before 2 a.m., as the driver approached 34th Avenue, he drifted off the road and struck a bridge.
One dead after crashing on icy roads Thursday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead after a Thursday morning crash on Highway 62 near Minneapolis. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was headed east on Highway 62 near 34th Avenue in Minneapolis when they drifted off the road and hit a bridge just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
q957.com
Potential mass shooter arrested in Minnesota
SAVAGE, MN (AP) — A potential mass shooter has been arrested in Minnesota. River William Smith was arrested in Savage, Minnesota after authorities received a tip from a retired police officer. Smith had been building an arsenal of automatic weapons which he planned to use against police. He had...
hot967.fm
Police Say Burglar Stole $300K In Jewelry During Robbery In MOA
(Bloomington, MN) — Bloomington police believe a jewelry theft at the Mall of America on Halloween was an inside job. Authorities say a burglar wearing a witch’s costume got away with 300-thousand dollars in merchandise from the Piercing Pagoda kiosk. Police searched the suspect’s car and seized marijuana in four baggies and a jar. He has yet to be charged.
Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company
ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
ccxmedia.org
Teens Charged with Shooting at Sheriff’s Deputy in Brooklyn Center
Charges were filed Wednesday against two teens accused of firing at least two-dozen shots at a Hennepin County sheriff’s deputy during a chase that started in Brooklyn Center. Rashad Collins, 18, of Bloomington, and Damon Davenport, 18, of Coon Rapids, are each charged with attempted murder of a law...
Teens charged with attempted murder of officer in Brooklyn Center
Two teenagers have been charged with the attempted murder of police officers after allegedly firing shots at a squad car in Brooklyn Center. Rashad Collins, of Burnsville, and Damon Davenport Jr., of Coon Rapids, were suspected of burglary in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 when police started a high-speed pursuit of the two 18-year-olds.
kfgo.com
University of Minnesota president, regents chair express concern with possible Sanford-Fairview merger
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel and Board of Regents Chairman Ken Powell have both voiced concerns about a proposed merger between Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health and Twin Cities-headquarted Fairview Health System, which has strong ties to the University of Minnesota. Gabel says three people with...
Officials investigating deadly crash in Fridley involving pedestrian
FRIDLEY, Minn. — At least one person is dead following a crash involving a pedestrian Friday in Fridley. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast. Several details, including the number of victims, have not yet been released. This...
redlakenationnews.com
Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities
Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
Video: Heavy snow, ice lead to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota
The heavy snow and slush seen across the Twin Cities and the rest of Minnesota over the past 24 hours has played havoc on the roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, there have been 151 reported crashes across the state, one of them fatal.
Police investigate Minneapolis shooting that left 1 injured
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis.Minneapolis police say officers arrived at the intersection of 22nd Street West and Blaisdell Avenue just before 8 p.m. They found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.He was taken to the hospital. No one has been arrested, and police are still investigating.
fox9.com
Newly released video shows deadly mass shooting outside Minneapolis nightclub
The mass shooting outside the Monarch Nightclub last year killed two and left more than half-a-dozen injured. The sidewalk shootout between two armed men created panic on the streets of downtown Minneapolis and left the entire University of Saint Thomas community grief stricken over graduation weekend.
Former EPHS teacher Hollenbeck pleads guilty to gross misdemeanor endangerment of a child
Craig Lee Hollenbeck, a former Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) teacher, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to a charge of gross misdemeanor endangerment of a child, which experts in the field refer to as child grooming. The charge stems from an inappropriate relationship Hollenbeck had with an EPHS student between Feb. 1 and June 1, 2021. [...]
