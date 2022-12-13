ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetonka, MN

CBS Minnesota

Family of man shot by police say he was in mental health crisis

NEW AUBURN, Minn. -- A Minnesota family can't understand why their call for help ended with their loved one's death. A law enforcement officer shot and killed Brent Alsleben in New Auburn Thursday morning. Through their grief, his family told WCCO that more needs to be done to understand mental health. Brent's family is trying to process how things escalated and ended so tragically. "He loved life and was robbed of it," mom Tara Sykes said.They say the 34-year-old was artistic, kind and giving. He also suffered from mental illness, diagnosed with bipolar Schizoaffective in 2011, and was hospitalized."We had his back....
NEW AUBURN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nekima Levy Armstrong says she underwent brain surgery to remove tumor in September

MINNEAPOLIS -- Local civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong revealed on social media Monday night she underwent neurosurgery in September to remove a brain tumor."It was just a terrifying experience," she said in a Facebook livestream. "All we could do was pray. I just had to have faith that this wasn't the end of my story."  Levy Armstrong said she was having issues with blurriness in her right eye in July, so she went to an eye doctor. When that doctor couldn't identify the issue's cause, she was referred to a specialist.In September, Levy Armstrong underwent tests and an MRI, she...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

One dead after crashing on icy roads Thursday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead after a Thursday morning crash on Highway 62 near Minneapolis. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was headed east on Highway 62 near 34th Avenue in Minneapolis when they drifted off the road and hit a bridge just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 97-5

2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
q957.com

Potential mass shooter arrested in Minnesota

SAVAGE, MN (AP) — A potential mass shooter has been arrested in Minnesota. River William Smith was arrested in Savage, Minnesota after authorities received a tip from a retired police officer. Smith had been building an arsenal of automatic weapons which he planned to use against police. He had...
SAVAGE, MN
hot967.fm

Police Say Burglar Stole $300K In Jewelry During Robbery In MOA

(Bloomington, MN) — Bloomington police believe a jewelry theft at the Mall of America on Halloween was an inside job. Authorities say a burglar wearing a witch’s costume got away with 300-thousand dollars in merchandise from the Piercing Pagoda kiosk. Police searched the suspect’s car and seized marijuana in four baggies and a jar. He has yet to be charged.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company

ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
EAGAN, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities

Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
NEW AUBURN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police investigate Minneapolis shooting that left 1 injured

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis.Minneapolis police say officers arrived at the intersection of 22nd Street West and Blaisdell Avenue just before 8 p.m. They found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.He was taken to the hospital. No one has been arrested, and police are still investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
