Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
msn.com
The family of the college student who tracks Elon Musk's jet said they 'can't really believe it won't just go away'
Elon Musk threatened legal action against the college student who tracks his private jet on Twitter. Jack Sweeney told Insider his family is "amazed" that Musk is so bothered by his tracking account. His account, @ElonJet, was suspended on Wednesday, before being brought back then suspended again. Slide 1 of...
WISH-TV
Patty Spitler reviews ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
WISH-TV Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler joined us today to review “Avatar: The Way of Water.” This is James Cameron’s sequel to the first Avatar movie that came out in 2009. The movie takes place ten years after the original film on the Pandora moon. The movie is...
WISH-TV
Friday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King. Roughly 2 in 3 renters thinking about moving to cheaper place. Nearly 2 in every 3 American workers say they’ve thought about moving to a cheaper place due to the current cost of living, leading many Americans to believe they’ll never become homeowners.
WISH-TV
Missing college student Kenny DeLand Jr. is safe in Spain, his family says
(CNN) — An American college student who was reported missing more than two weeks ago in France has told relatives he is safe in Spain, his family said Friday, seemingly resolving at least part of a mystery that sparked a multinational search. Kenny DeLand Jr. called his relatives early...
Comments / 0