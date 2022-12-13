ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
WISH-TV

Patty Spitler reviews ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

WISH-TV Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler joined us today to review “Avatar: The Way of Water.” This is James Cameron’s sequel to the first Avatar movie that came out in 2009. The movie takes place ten years after the original film on the Pandora moon. The movie is...
WISH-TV

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King. Roughly 2 in 3 renters thinking about moving to cheaper place. Nearly 2 in every 3 American workers say they’ve thought about moving to a cheaper place due to the current cost of living, leading many Americans to believe they’ll never become homeowners.
WISH-TV

Missing college student Kenny DeLand Jr. is safe in Spain, his family says

(CNN) — An American college student who was reported missing more than two weeks ago in France has told relatives he is safe in Spain, his family said Friday, seemingly resolving at least part of a mystery that sparked a multinational search. Kenny DeLand Jr. called his relatives early...

