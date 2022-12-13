ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Insider: What Dansby Swanson’s deal means for Cubs, Braves

What Dansby Swanson’s deal means for Cubs, Braves. Free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a seven-year, $177 million contract that includes a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs, a source familiar with the deal tells FanSided. It became increasingly clear throughout the offseason...
