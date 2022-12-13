McCarthy's race for speaker risks upending House on Day One. WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin McCarthy is charging straight into history with his quest to become House speaker. The California Republican could become the first nominee in 100 years who's unable to win the speaker's job on a first-round floor vote. The prospect of a messy floor fight on Day One of the new Congress early next month is worrying some House Republicans. They've been meeting in private at the Capitol trying to resolve the standoff. Republicans will take hold of a slim 222-seat House majority in the new year. McCarthy is working to secure the 218-vote threshold typically needed to become the House speaker.

