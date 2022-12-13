Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Oppenheimer wrongly stripped of security clearance, US says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has reversed a decades-old decision to revoke the security clearance of Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist called the father of the atomic bomb for his leading role in World War II’s Manhattan Project. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the 1954...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 2:07 p.m. EST
McCarthy's race for speaker risks upending House on Day One. WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin McCarthy is charging straight into history with his quest to become House speaker. The California Republican could become the first nominee in 100 years who's unable to win the speaker's job on a first-round floor vote. The prospect of a messy floor fight on Day One of the new Congress early next month is worrying some House Republicans. They've been meeting in private at the Capitol trying to resolve the standoff. Republicans will take hold of a slim 222-seat House majority in the new year. McCarthy is working to secure the 218-vote threshold typically needed to become the House speaker.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mistrial declared in gun case against Capitol riot suspect
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has declared a mistrial in a firearms-related case against a U.S. Naval reservist who is separately charged with storming the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff declared the mistrial on Friday after a jury in Alexandria, Virginia, failed...
Comments / 0