I am retiring from our great Department. My last day of employment will be December 31, 2022, but my last day at work will be December 28, 2022. This evening, I received an offer, and I accepted a position with the Town of Darien as the school system’s first ever Director of Security. This position will allow me to help build innovative initiatives and to hire a team that enhances school safety and security. I am certain the Darien school district will become a model for other districts.

DARIEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO