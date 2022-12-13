ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
P&Z Elects Dan Radman as Chair

The Planning & Zoning Commission on Tuesday unanimously elected Dan Radman as chair, succeeding John Goodwin in the highly visible volunteer role. An architect by profession who has served as an insightful and articulate commissioner, Radman was appointed to P&Z in December 2011 by First Selectman Rob Mallozzi and Selectmen Beth Jones and Nick Williams. The same Board of Selectmen appointed Radman as a regular member of P&Z in April 2014, replacing Roger Rothballer.
Did You Hear … ?

New Canaan Police are investigating two reports of thefts from motor vehicles in Waveny. The window was smashed on a parked car, according to a report received at 1:09 p.m. Sunday, with valuables and credit cards stolen from inside and the cards later used fraudulently. Cash and credit cards also were stolen from an unlocked car in the park, as reported at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9.
Police Chief: ‘I Have Been Blessed and Honored’

I am retiring from our great Department. My last day of employment will be December 31, 2022, but my last day at work will be December 28, 2022. This evening, I received an offer, and I accepted a position with the Town of Darien as the school system’s first ever Director of Security. This position will allow me to help build innovative initiatives and to hire a team that enhances school safety and security. I am certain the Darien school district will become a model for other districts.
