A couple from Washington who traveled to South Dakota with a deceased child have been arrested on a no-bond arrest warrant for homicide by abuse from Spokane, Washington. On Wednesday, the Mitchell Police Department was notified by the Davison County Coroner that he had been contacted by individuals stating that they were traveling from Washington State to Pine Ridge with their deceased daughter. Through the investigation, it was learned that 28-year-old Aleksander Kurmoyarov and his girlfriend 33-year-old Mandie Miller had traveled from Airway Heights, Washington to Mitchell with the body of Miller’s deceased 8-year-old adoptive daughter. Officers from the Mitchell Police Department were able to locate Kurmoyarov and Miller at a residence in Mitchell with a U-Haul tow behind trailer that they stated contained a coffin with Miller’s juvenile daughter’s body. During an interview with Kurmoyarov, he stated that the juvenile had died in Airway Heights a little before Halloween. Miller told investigators that her daughter died on September 10.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO