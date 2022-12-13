Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Documents reveal Airway Heights couple's history of abusing 8-year-old daughter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. New court documents reveal the Airway Heights couple arrested for failure to notify law enforcement of their 8-year-old adopted daughter's death consistently abused her, pulled her out of school in early 2022 and tied her up for multiple hours every day.
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect in fatal shooting of at-home nurse now facing 1st-degree murder
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in the fatal shooting of Douglas Brant, a nurse with Providence Home Health, has had his charge raised to first-degree murder, up from the second-degree murder charge he was facing previously. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler was arrested on skis on Dec. 2 following a day...
Boyfriend of woman killed in 2021 road rage incident gives testimony in court
SPOKANE, Wash. — The boyfriend of the woman who was shot and killed in a North Spokane Road rage incident gave his testimony in court Wednesday. Spokane police arrested Richard Hough back in May 2021 for second-degree murder. His trial started this week. Hough claims he shot 33-year-old Erika...
FOX 28 Spokane
Deputies warn of scammers using fear, fake kidnapping to extort cash payments
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man was nearly scammed of $1,300 after a phone call demanded cash in exchange for his kidnapped daughter. According to Spokane Valley Police Department, an employee at Money Tree called for a welfare check after a man came in and handed her a note, telling her to call 911 and people had been kidnapped.
Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
Couple arrested after police find daughter’s body in U-Haul trailer
MITCHELL, S.D. — A couple was arrested after allegedly traveling from Washington state to South Dakota with the body of an 8-year-old in a trailer. Aleksander Kurmoyarov and his girlfriend, Mandie Miller, were arrested after police said they contacted the Davison County coroner to alert them that they were traveling with their daughter’s body, the Mitchell Police Department said in a news release.
Spokane killer’s death means long-held secret likely goes with him to his grave
SPOKANE, Wash - The mystery of what happened to a murdered 12-year-old Spokane girl will likely never be solved, as the man convicted of killing her has died without ever revealing where he left her body.
YAHOO!
FLDS polygamist leader faces new charges of kidnapping minors
Self-proclaimed prophet and polygamist leader Samuel Rappylee Bateman's legal troubles snowballed Thursday as three women charged with kidnapping eight minors were folded into his federal court case and new charges were added. Bateman, who was facing three charges of destruction of evidence after his federal arrest in September, will now...
mitchellnow.com
Washington couple traveling with deceased child charged with homicide
A couple from Washington who traveled to South Dakota with a deceased child have been arrested on a no-bond arrest warrant for homicide by abuse from Spokane, Washington. On Wednesday, the Mitchell Police Department was notified by the Davison County Coroner that he had been contacted by individuals stating that they were traveling from Washington State to Pine Ridge with their deceased daughter. Through the investigation, it was learned that 28-year-old Aleksander Kurmoyarov and his girlfriend 33-year-old Mandie Miller had traveled from Airway Heights, Washington to Mitchell with the body of Miller’s deceased 8-year-old adoptive daughter. Officers from the Mitchell Police Department were able to locate Kurmoyarov and Miller at a residence in Mitchell with a U-Haul tow behind trailer that they stated contained a coffin with Miller’s juvenile daughter’s body. During an interview with Kurmoyarov, he stated that the juvenile had died in Airway Heights a little before Halloween. Miller told investigators that her daughter died on September 10.
dakotanewsnow.com
Mitchell police investigate couple traveling with 8-year-old daughter’s body
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mitchell Police Department are investigating a couple traveling with the body of their 8-year-old adoptive daughter, according to the MPD Facebook post. The traveling couple was in contact with the Davison County Coroner, who called the Mitchell Police Department on Wednesday. Through investigation,...
Second suspect in downtown Spokane robberies arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested a second suspect related to two downtown Spokane robberies that happened a week ago. Officers arrested a 17-year-old on Tuesday. He was arrested for first-degree robbery. Tuesday’s arrest comes from an ongoing investigation of two armed robberies that happened last week. Police arrested a suspect on December 8 and was booked for robbery...
WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
KXLY
Spokane Regional Air Support Rescue 3 saves man from avalanche in Columbia County
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit Rescue 3 assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in saving a man from an avalanche on Table Rock Mountain. On December 2, Rescue 3 says a man was swept off his snow bike in the avalanche. The victim was believed to have a broken or dislocated hip.
FOX 28 Spokane
Power outage in downtown Spokane may have been result of crime, police say
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a power outage that impacted downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning, sharing it may have been the result of criminal behavior. According to a spokesperson with Avista, the utility learned late Tuesday night someone had gained access to their substation....
Fairchild Airman found dead in Stevens County
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A Fairchild Airman was found dead in Stevens County on Tuesday. Fairchild Air Force Base (FAFB) said Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa "was found deceased" in Stevens County. The airman's cause of death is still under investigation at this time. “On behalf of the whole...
KHQ Right Now
16-year-old hit by SUV in Post Falls, Idaho State Police investigating
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash where a 16-year-old was hit by an SUV in Post Falls. The girl was transported to the hospital, we do not know her condition.
Moscow murders: 'We are keeping that information safe'
MOSCOW, Idaho — After the stabbing attack that claimed the lives of four students off campus at the University of Idaho, Moscow Police Department (MPD) says they are holding the information they have close to the vest so they don't compromise bringing someone to justice. It's been over four...
4 hospitalized after two-car crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department confirms that 4 people were taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital after a crash on Friday, Dec. 16. The department says two vehicles were involved. Monroe Street is back open. The extent of the drivers/passengers injuries are unknown at this time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
inlander.com
Ozzie vs. the Media: Knezovich was both a reporter's best source and most irritating critic
With 16 years' worth of tape, by now reporters are used to Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s tics: His ya-gotta-be-shitting-me smirk. His more-in-sorrow-than-in-anger head shake. His now-listen-here finger jabbing across the conference room table. And his lengthy PowerPoint-accompanied speeches dedicated — in whole or in part — to slamming media coverage.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 4