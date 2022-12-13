ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect in fatal shooting of at-home nurse now facing 1st-degree murder

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in the fatal shooting of Douglas Brant, a nurse with Providence Home Health, has had his charge raised to first-degree murder, up from the second-degree murder charge he was facing previously. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler was arrested on skis on Dec. 2 following a day...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
SPOKANE, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Couple arrested after police find daughter’s body in U-Haul trailer

MITCHELL, S.D. — A couple was arrested after allegedly traveling from Washington state to South Dakota with the body of an 8-year-old in a trailer. Aleksander Kurmoyarov and his girlfriend, Mandie Miller, were arrested after police said they contacted the Davison County coroner to alert them that they were traveling with their daughter’s body, the Mitchell Police Department said in a news release.
MITCHELL, SD
YAHOO!

FLDS polygamist leader faces new charges of kidnapping minors

Self-proclaimed prophet and polygamist leader Samuel Rappylee Bateman's legal troubles snowballed Thursday as three women charged with kidnapping eight minors were folded into his federal court case and new charges were added. Bateman, who was facing three charges of destruction of evidence after his federal arrest in September, will now...
COLORADO CITY, AZ
mitchellnow.com

Washington couple traveling with deceased child charged with homicide

A couple from Washington who traveled to South Dakota with a deceased child have been arrested on a no-bond arrest warrant for homicide by abuse from Spokane, Washington. On Wednesday, the Mitchell Police Department was notified by the Davison County Coroner that he had been contacted by individuals stating that they were traveling from Washington State to Pine Ridge with their deceased daughter. Through the investigation, it was learned that 28-year-old Aleksander Kurmoyarov and his girlfriend 33-year-old Mandie Miller had traveled from Airway Heights, Washington to Mitchell with the body of Miller’s deceased 8-year-old adoptive daughter. Officers from the Mitchell Police Department were able to locate Kurmoyarov and Miller at a residence in Mitchell with a U-Haul tow behind trailer that they stated contained a coffin with Miller’s juvenile daughter’s body. During an interview with Kurmoyarov, he stated that the juvenile had died in Airway Heights a little before Halloween. Miller told investigators that her daughter died on September 10.
MITCHELL, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Mitchell police investigate couple traveling with 8-year-old daughter’s body

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mitchell Police Department are investigating a couple traveling with the body of their 8-year-old adoptive daughter, according to the MPD Facebook post. The traveling couple was in contact with the Davison County Coroner, who called the Mitchell Police Department on Wednesday. Through investigation,...
MITCHELL, SD
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Second suspect in downtown Spokane robberies arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested a second suspect related to two downtown Spokane robberies that happened a week ago. Officers arrested a 17-year-old on Tuesday. He was arrested for first-degree robbery. Tuesday’s arrest comes from an ongoing investigation of two armed robberies that happened last week. Police arrested a suspect on December 8 and was booked for robbery...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Power outage in downtown Spokane may have been result of crime, police say

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a power outage that impacted downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning, sharing it may have been the result of criminal behavior. According to a spokesperson with Avista, the utility learned late Tuesday night someone had gained access to their substation....
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Fairchild Airman found dead in Stevens County

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A Fairchild Airman was found dead in Stevens County on Tuesday. Fairchild Air Force Base (FAFB) said Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa "was found deceased" in Stevens County. The airman's cause of death is still under investigation at this time. “On behalf of the whole...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

4 hospitalized after two-car crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department confirms that 4 people were taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital after a crash on Friday, Dec. 16. The department says two vehicles were involved. Monroe Street is back open. The extent of the drivers/passengers injuries are unknown at this time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Ozzie vs. the Media: Knezovich was both a reporter's best source and most irritating critic

With 16 years' worth of tape, by now reporters are used to Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s tics: His ya-gotta-be-shitting-me smirk. His more-in-sorrow-than-in-anger head shake. His now-listen-here finger jabbing across the conference room table. And his lengthy PowerPoint-accompanied speeches dedicated — in whole or in part — to slamming media coverage.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy