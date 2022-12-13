ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

MasterBrand employees lose jobs, looking ahead to new opportunities

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - There was a full parking lot outside of MasterBrand Cabinets in Newton today, but that won't be the case much longer. Thursday is the factory's last day of operation. MasterBrand announced it was closing its Newton factory last week, leaving 450 employees unemployed in the process.
NEWTON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Visiting another Sbarro location in Wichita

On my way to the Shocker game, I decided to swing by another Kwik Shop to check out a Sbarro pizza. Since the first one returned to Oliver and Kellogg, other locations have started to open. I haven’t been back since then, so this was my second Sbarro experience in Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022

The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

FF12: Threats prompt city to spend thousands protecting Wichita mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the last few months until early this week, Wichita police officers were stationed outside Mayor Brandon Whipple’s home. The city said Whipple received credible threats to his safety following an altercation between Whipple and a Wichita police officer captured on police bodycam. Footage from the exchange went viral.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close

MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Fire officials looking for stakeholders for meeting next month

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department is actively looking for community stakeholders to take part in a community driven strategic planning process January 9th, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Who are community stakeholders? They are generally defined as people, groups, organizations or businesses that have interest...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hays Post

La Crosse native named CEO of Winfield hospital

On Wednesday, William Newton Hospital’s board of trustees named Brian Barta, CPA as chief executive officer. His appointment as CEO is effective immediately. “Brian’s unique experience with Critical Access Hospitals as well as his knowledge of WNH make him the right candidate to move the hospital forward. We welcome Brian to the position,” said William Newton Hospital Board Chair Joan Cales.
WINFIELD, KS
KWCH.com

Watch: Experts share tips to save money while keeping home warm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cold weather comes at a cost that could be a little steeper this year. The cost to heat your home is expected to be at least 25% higher this winter. Leading up to Christmas, temperatures take a dive next week with the possibility for record cold.
WICHITA, KS
realtybiznews.com

A Look at Four of Wichita's Best Real Estate Professionals

For months, we’ve explored ways to scrutinize the best real estate professionals objectively across the country. After dozens of reports, the system we use, is the system we recommend potential buyers or sellers use. Do your own five-minute Google, Zillow, social media, and branding diligence to narrow your agency choices. The bottom line is there is no boxed toolset yet, for weighting, which agents beat out their competition. Instead, there are numbers, aesthetics, and online reputation to consider. With this in mind, we looked at Wichita, Kansas using our megshift analysis strategy.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Couple leaves $1 million estate gift to Wichita State Music Associates

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple that shared a passion for music left $1 million from their estate to support the Music Associates Endowed Fund at Wichita State. Though neither Betty nor Art Wood graduated from WSU, the couple had a lifelong connection to the university. For more than 30 years, they financially supported many fine arts programs and served the university in other capacities. Art, for instance, served as a member of the Music Associates Board of Directors, including a term as chair.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Public Schools holds surplus auction, live online now

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McCurdy Real Estate and Auction is running an online surplus auction for the Wichita Public Schools this month. USD 259 holds auctions like this periodically. Items available include Smart Boards, floor cleaners, medical gowns and more. “Anything that's purchased with taxpayer money, we need to at...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Teen critically injured in NE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection to this shooting. The Wichita Police Department confirmed an 18-year-old man suffered critical injuries in a shooting reported late Friday night in northeast Wichita. An ambulance rushed the teen from the scene in the 4200 block of North Dellrose (near 37th and Oliver) to a local hospital.
WICHITA, KS

