Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
Related
KAKE TV
MasterBrand employees lose jobs, looking ahead to new opportunities
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - There was a full parking lot outside of MasterBrand Cabinets in Newton today, but that won't be the case much longer. Thursday is the factory's last day of operation. MasterBrand announced it was closing its Newton factory last week, leaving 450 employees unemployed in the process.
Wichita chef lands at culinary school with what may be the fanciest job title in town
What is a chef de cuisine, and who is filling that role at the new NICHE culinary school in downtown Wichita? This man has the answer.
Some positive Wichita business news in a not-always-so-positive time
At a time when there are plenty of not-so-happy business stories to go around, it’s perhaps worthy to stop and recognize a positive one.
wichitabyeb.com
Visiting another Sbarro location in Wichita
On my way to the Shocker game, I decided to swing by another Kwik Shop to check out a Sbarro pizza. Since the first one returned to Oliver and Kellogg, other locations have started to open. I haven’t been back since then, so this was my second Sbarro experience in Wichita.
At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022
The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
KWCH.com
Building You: New Wichita Fire recruit class includes EMT, Fire academies
The friendly competition between Sedgwick County's first responders starts back up. While the team expressed optimism for its future with the sale expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Wichita City Council addressed concerns.
KWCH.com
FF12: Threats prompt city to spend thousands protecting Wichita mayor
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the last few months until early this week, Wichita police officers were stationed outside Mayor Brandon Whipple’s home. The city said Whipple received credible threats to his safety following an altercation between Whipple and a Wichita police officer captured on police bodycam. Footage from the exchange went viral.
adastraradio.com
Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close
MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
KWCH.com
S. Hutchinson daycare taking hit with loss of eligibility in federal program
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A South Hutchinson daycare is trying to figure out its next steps after being deemed no longer eligible for a federal food program. The USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program reimburse the costs of food for qualifying home daycares, childcare centers and adult care centers.
KWCH.com
Nativity displays at Milton Baptist Church in Sumner County gets visitors into Christmas spirit
The derecho-fueled wildfire burned tens of thousands of acres, destroyed hundreds of homes and cattle and left two men dead. 28th Annual Battle of the Badges kicks off in Sedgwick County. Updated: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST. The friendly competition between Sedgwick County's first responders starts back up.
KAKE TV
'Extremely frustrating': Inflation creates stress in Wichita food desert
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The co-owner of a Wichita convenience and grocery store in Northeast Wichita says inflation has impacted her business as she does her part to make sure that Kansans with a lack of grocery options have an alternative in her community. Dr. Sandra Watie spoke with KAKE...
Fire officials looking for stakeholders for meeting next month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department is actively looking for community stakeholders to take part in a community driven strategic planning process January 9th, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Who are community stakeholders? They are generally defined as people, groups, organizations or businesses that have interest...
La Crosse native named CEO of Winfield hospital
On Wednesday, William Newton Hospital’s board of trustees named Brian Barta, CPA as chief executive officer. His appointment as CEO is effective immediately. “Brian’s unique experience with Critical Access Hospitals as well as his knowledge of WNH make him the right candidate to move the hospital forward. We welcome Brian to the position,” said William Newton Hospital Board Chair Joan Cales.
KWCH.com
Watch: Experts share tips to save money while keeping home warm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cold weather comes at a cost that could be a little steeper this year. The cost to heat your home is expected to be at least 25% higher this winter. Leading up to Christmas, temperatures take a dive next week with the possibility for record cold.
realtybiznews.com
A Look at Four of Wichita's Best Real Estate Professionals
For months, we’ve explored ways to scrutinize the best real estate professionals objectively across the country. After dozens of reports, the system we use, is the system we recommend potential buyers or sellers use. Do your own five-minute Google, Zillow, social media, and branding diligence to narrow your agency choices. The bottom line is there is no boxed toolset yet, for weighting, which agents beat out their competition. Instead, there are numbers, aesthetics, and online reputation to consider. With this in mind, we looked at Wichita, Kansas using our megshift analysis strategy.
KWCH.com
Couple leaves $1 million estate gift to Wichita State Music Associates
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple that shared a passion for music left $1 million from their estate to support the Music Associates Endowed Fund at Wichita State. Though neither Betty nor Art Wood graduated from WSU, the couple had a lifelong connection to the university. For more than 30 years, they financially supported many fine arts programs and served the university in other capacities. Art, for instance, served as a member of the Music Associates Board of Directors, including a term as chair.
Power outage Friday knocks Country 102.9 off air
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A power outage near Hutchinson has put more than 900 residents without electricity Friday morning, and knocked Country 102.9 off the air for about 45 minutes. Power went out around 9:15 a.m. Friday and was restored at 10 a.m.
KAKE TV
Wichita Public Schools holds surplus auction, live online now
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McCurdy Real Estate and Auction is running an online surplus auction for the Wichita Public Schools this month. USD 259 holds auctions like this periodically. Items available include Smart Boards, floor cleaners, medical gowns and more. “Anything that's purchased with taxpayer money, we need to at...
KWCH.com
Teen critically injured in NE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection to this shooting. The Wichita Police Department confirmed an 18-year-old man suffered critical injuries in a shooting reported late Friday night in northeast Wichita. An ambulance rushed the teen from the scene in the 4200 block of North Dellrose (near 37th and Oliver) to a local hospital.
KWCH.com
HumanKind Ministries continues campaign of giving with ‘Operation Holiday’ distribution
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit continues its campaign of giving with an annual effort. HumanKind Ministries started its Operation Holiday distribution Wednesday. The distribution runs through Saturday, Dec. 17. Eligible families who applied for the program last month will receive food for themselves and their pets, as well...
Comments / 0