Galt, CA

Galt, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Galt.

The Galt High School basketball team will have a game with Chavez High School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00.

Galt High School
Chavez High School
December 12, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The John F. Kennedy High School basketball team will have a game with Liberty Ranch High School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00.

John F. Kennedy High School
Liberty Ranch High School
December 12, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

