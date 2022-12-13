Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on 12/16Adrian HolmanOrlando, FL
My Favorite Orlando RestaurantsNick DaviesOrlando, FL
fox35orlando.com
Fentanyl experts say video of Florida officer having a medical emergency is not an overdose
LAKE MARY, Fla. - FOX 35 Investigates is looking deeper into this viral video of a Tavares officer in medical distress. The department labeled what happened as a fentanyl overdose. The video has gotten significant pushback from members of the medical community saying what’s happening is simply not that.
villages-news.com
Official who oversees The Villages Hospital promoted at time of intense criticism
An official who oversees UF Health-The Villages Hospital has been promoted at a time when the facility has been under intense criticism by residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. UF Health announced Tuesday that Heather Bentley Long has been named chief executive officer of UF Health Central Florida, which includes...
‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
fox35orlando.com
Florida firefighters surprise 11-year-old boy they helped deliver a decade earlier
Firefighters in Deltona, Florida made a special visit Thursday to the home of a boy they helped deliver 11 years ago. Susan Rubi credits the paramedics for saving her son Jacks' life after she unexpectedly went into labor at 26 weeks.
Florida students hit by vehicle while walking in front of school end up getting cited
Two students were hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in front of a high school, according to NBC affiliate WESH.
New Publix opens in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
Orlando mother charged with manslaughter months after 7-year-old daughter died at hospital
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Azalea Park woman was arrested Friday for the death of her seven-year-old daughter months earlier. Orlando police officers responded to Arnold Palmer Hospital back in early May after the girl died. Police say she had been brought to the hospital by her mother because she...
fox35orlando.com
Dog found in garbage can in Orlando gets adopted
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy will be spending the holidays with her new family after being adopted!. Her new owner says ‘Baby Girl’ is still a little skiddish around people, but enjoys playing with her toys and her new brother, Bailey. New photos show Baby Girl snuggling in her new dog bed and enjoying some time by her backyard pool.
fox35orlando.com
Holiday travel rush underway at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - It is officially the holiday travel season at Orlando International Airport. The 19-day travel period starts Saturday and it's expected to rival the busiest holiday seasons prior to the pandemic. Airport officials are expecting nearly three million people to pass through the airport over the next couple...
fox35orlando.com
Officials: Melbourne Phantom Fireworks store struck by vehicle had no sprinkler system
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - FOX 35 has learned that the Phantom Fireworks store in West Melbourne that became engulfed in flames after it was struck by a vehicle in November did not have a sprinkler system. The store's owner and a spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue both confirmed to...
fox35orlando.com
New details emerge after Tavares officer survives possible fentanyl exposure
TAVARES, Fla. - FOX 35 News is investigating the dangers that law enforcement officers and first responders face when encountering drugs on the streets. Body camera video recently released by the Tavares Police Department shows one of their officers collapsing after what they are describing as possible exposure to fentanyl.
Two students hit by a car in front of a Seminole County high school
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Two 14-year-old students were hit by a vehicle Friday morning, in front of Lake Brantley High School. The incident happened at around 7 a.m. on Sand Lake Road, right before classes began. The driver of the vehicle had a green light when they hit the...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida teens hit by car issued citations for not using crosswalk, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two 14-year-old girls who were struck by a car while crossing Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs on Friday morning were given citations for not using the crosswalk, officials said. Police said one of the girls had an ankle injury and the other wasn't hurt. Both...
fox35orlando.com
Body found confirmed to be missing 73-year-old Florida man who disappeared on Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the body found in a swampy pond in Kissimmee is 73-year-old Herman McClenton of Eustis. His body was retrieved from deputies on Dec. 1 around 1:10 p.m., nearly one mile from the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee where McClenton was last seen going for a walk.
fox35orlando.com
70-year-old Florida man sucker punched by stranger at Kissimmee shopping plaza, video shows
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man said he was attacked by a driver, who refused to stop in a crosswalk that he was using. "When I was hit it was pretty blunt force, I was so surprised." Lee Loupton said about getting punched by a stranger at The Loop shopping center in Kissimmee.
mynews13.com
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog
LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
villages-news.com
Pipe project forcing Villagers to limit bathing and laundry
A sanitary sewer line project which began this week is forcing some residents of the Historic Side of The Villages to limit bathing and laundry. The project will temporarily impact 87 homes along Aloha Way, Vermont Avenue, Paradise Drive and Owen Drive. All construction is anticipated to be completed within two weeks, ending around Jan. 3.
Teen in the hospital after being shot on State Road 520, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting on State Road 520, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the scene in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 a.m. after hearing reports that a person had been shot. Deputies said they found...
SpaceX set for back-to-back rocket launches Friday from Florida’s Space Coast
Video: SpaceX set for back-to-back rocket launches Friday from Florida’s Space Coast SpaceX has scheduled two back-to-back rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV) KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX has scheduled two back-to-back rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday.
fox35orlando.com
Threat prompts second evacuation of Conway Elementary, Orange County school district says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Conway Elementary was briefly evacuated for the second time this week after a threat was called into the school Thursday morning, according to the school district. Orange County Public Schools said the evacuation was lifted following a law enforcement investigation and all students and staff safely returned...
