fox7austin.com

Vandegrift, Wimberley HS football teams head to State Championship

AUSTIN, Texas - Two local high school football teams are heading to the state championship this weekend. The Vandegrift Vipers will be playing for their first-ever state championship game. Head coach Drew Sanders has spent the last decade building Vandegrift from the ground up into a perennial power, and now...
WIMBERLEY, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Rise FC, 100% women-owned, joins Women's Premier Soccer League

AUSTIN, Texas - The Women’s Premier Soccer League announced that Austin Rise FC will officially compete in the 2023 season as the league’s latest expansion team. Austin Rise FC, a 100 percent women-owned club, was founded in July 2022 by Bethany Cyrtmus-Davaul, Rachelle D’Amico, Erin Webb, Amanda Lisberger, Katie Reed, and Christiane Lessa.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin ISD school board names new interim superintendent

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Independent School District (AISD) named Matias Segura the new interim superintendent. Most recently, Segura served as the AISD Chief of Operations, overseeing construction management, planning and asset management, facilities maintenance, transportation and fleet management, food service and warehouse operations. Before that, he was the Operations...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Del Castillo performs 'Pachuco Swing'

Their sound is Latin, blues, flamenco, world music, but mainly they rock. Del Castillo is a favorite of Austin filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, contributing to the soundtracks of 'Spy Kids', 'Machete', 'Once Upon a Time in Mexico', and more. You can catch them performing live on New Year's Eve at Buck's Backyard in Buda.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder

AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Roughly $1.3 million stolen in jugging incidents this year in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Violent jugging incidents have been caught on camera this year in Austin. Most recently, during a jugging on Saturday, Dec. 10, a man was attacked at a convenience store after leaving a bank in North Austin. "The suspects punched the victim at least three times in the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Georgetown police investigate deadly crash on I-35

AUSTIN, Texas - A driver died in a wreck on I-35 near Leander Road in Georgetown just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 15. Georgetown police say witnesses reported seeing the driver of a lifted, Chevorlet pickup speeding and driving recklessly before sliding out of control. The witnesses said the driver...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police provide update on jugging cases in Austin

Police are searching for three suspects who violently robbed a man at a South Austin gas station in a 'jugging' case. Today, investigators provided an update on the case along with tips to help you stay safe.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin man involved in murder-for-hire scheme pleads guilty

AUSTIN, Texas - One of the suspects in a murder for hire scheme allegedly plotted by an Austin car dealer made a guilty plea on Wednesday. Gilad Peled pleaded guilty to the charges of murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap with death resulting, and kidnapping resulting in death. Peled was...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD's Operation Blue Santa in need of volunteers to distribute gifts

AUSTIN, Texas - The holidays are rapidly approaching and Operation Blue Santa is ready to spread the cheer. But they need help to make sure it's a Merry Christmas for thousands of Austin families. Margarine Beaman, the President of Operation Blue Santa, joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Audit shows city of Austin's weather plans not meeting residents' needs

AUSTIN, Texas - An audit of the City of Austin's cold weather and heat management plans shows the city is not meeting residents' needs. The audit found the city has previously failed to open cold weather shelters when it should have. Specifically, the city didn't open warming shelters on four...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating recent robberies in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating an armed robbery and a jugging robbery that happened at the beginning of the week. Police released surveillance video of a suspect entering the Murphy's gas station on 710 E Ben White Boulevard on Dec. 12, with a gun threatening to shoot the cashiers if they didn't hand him money.
AUSTIN, TX

