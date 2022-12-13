Read full article on original website
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Bijan Robinson becomes Texas' 23rd unanimous All-American
Robinson is the 23rd Longhorn to earn unanimous honors. He is the fourth UT running back, joining Ricky Williams, Earl Campbell and James Saxton.
Vandegrift, Wimberley HS football teams head to State Championship
AUSTIN, Texas - Two local high school football teams are heading to the state championship this weekend. The Vandegrift Vipers will be playing for their first-ever state championship game. Head coach Drew Sanders has spent the last decade building Vandegrift from the ground up into a perennial power, and now...
Austin Rise FC, 100% women-owned, joins Women's Premier Soccer League
AUSTIN, Texas - The Women’s Premier Soccer League announced that Austin Rise FC will officially compete in the 2023 season as the league’s latest expansion team. Austin Rise FC, a 100 percent women-owned club, was founded in July 2022 by Bethany Cyrtmus-Davaul, Rachelle D’Amico, Erin Webb, Amanda Lisberger, Katie Reed, and Christiane Lessa.
Austin ISD school board names new interim superintendent
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Independent School District (AISD) named Matias Segura the new interim superintendent. Most recently, Segura served as the AISD Chief of Operations, overseeing construction management, planning and asset management, facilities maintenance, transportation and fleet management, food service and warehouse operations. Before that, he was the Operations...
Del Castillo performs 'Pachuco Swing'
Their sound is Latin, blues, flamenco, world music, but mainly they rock. Del Castillo is a favorite of Austin filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, contributing to the soundtracks of 'Spy Kids', 'Machete', 'Once Upon a Time in Mexico', and more. You can catch them performing live on New Year's Eve at Buck's Backyard in Buda.
Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
Roughly $1.3 million stolen in jugging incidents this year in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Violent jugging incidents have been caught on camera this year in Austin. Most recently, during a jugging on Saturday, Dec. 10, a man was attacked at a convenience store after leaving a bank in North Austin. "The suspects punched the victim at least three times in the...
Austin Vietnam veteran fights rare disorder that weakens his body's muscles
AUSTIN, Texas - A Central Texas veteran is fighting the biggest battle of his life. Terry Clevenger is no stranger to combat, and his most valuable weapon in this fight is his military training and experience. Clevenger has gone from combat in Vietnam and jumping out of airplanes to now...
Georgetown police investigate deadly crash on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas - A driver died in a wreck on I-35 near Leander Road in Georgetown just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 15. Georgetown police say witnesses reported seeing the driver of a lifted, Chevorlet pickup speeding and driving recklessly before sliding out of control. The witnesses said the driver...
Police provide update on jugging cases in Austin
Police are searching for three suspects who violently robbed a man at a South Austin gas station in a 'jugging' case. Today, investigators provided an update on the case along with tips to help you stay safe.
Get your winter gear ready for some chilly days ahead
Central Texas is about to be cold for the holidays, with temps in the upper 30s going into Christmas weekend. FOX 7 Austin's Adaleigh Rowe has more.
Austin man involved in murder-for-hire scheme pleads guilty
AUSTIN, Texas - One of the suspects in a murder for hire scheme allegedly plotted by an Austin car dealer made a guilty plea on Wednesday. Gilad Peled pleaded guilty to the charges of murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap with death resulting, and kidnapping resulting in death. Peled was...
APD's Operation Blue Santa in need of volunteers to distribute gifts
AUSTIN, Texas - The holidays are rapidly approaching and Operation Blue Santa is ready to spread the cheer. But they need help to make sure it's a Merry Christmas for thousands of Austin families. Margarine Beaman, the President of Operation Blue Santa, joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
Operation Blue Santa delivers more than 19,000 gifts to Austin-area children
AUSTIN, Texas - For more than 5,000 families, Christmas gifting will be easier this year. Saturday morning, Operation Blue Santa delivered boxes full of toys to families in the community. "This is where the magic happens," Blue Santa Manager Cathy Haggerty said. It all started 50 years ago when two...
Police searching for 3 suspects involved in jugging robbery at South Austin gas station
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for three suspects who violently robbed a man at a South Austin gas station. Police said this incident was known as a "jugging" robbery. Police said on Dec. 12, around 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a robbery...
Audit shows city of Austin's weather plans not meeting residents' needs
AUSTIN, Texas - An audit of the City of Austin's cold weather and heat management plans shows the city is not meeting residents' needs. The audit found the city has previously failed to open cold weather shelters when it should have. Specifically, the city didn't open warming shelters on four...
Austin Animal Center offering no-cost adoptions this weekend
'Fabio' is one of many animals available for adoption at Austin Animal Center. The shelter is one of three that will be waiving fees this weekend thanks to the charitable arm of Skechers and Petco.
Police investigating recent robberies in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating an armed robbery and a jugging robbery that happened at the beginning of the week. Police released surveillance video of a suspect entering the Murphy's gas station on 710 E Ben White Boulevard on Dec. 12, with a gun threatening to shoot the cashiers if they didn't hand him money.
