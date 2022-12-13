ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmead, TX

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Waco homebuilders get grants for affordable developments

The Waco City Council agreed to support two affordable single-family housing developments with almost $1.4 million in federal block grants and down payment assistance for buyers. Grassroots Waco, a local nonprofit focused on helping families own their own homes, plans to build three homes on vacant lots at Indiana Avenue...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Missing West man found near Laredo

A 70-year-old man from the West area who went missing Sunday was found Tuesday in Webb County, outside Laredo, West police said. "He was last seen Sunday between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at a convenience store in West," West Police Chief Chris White said Thursday. Webb County deputies responding...
LAREDO, TX
KCEN

Waco police asking for help locating missing woman

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Sharea Yashen Ridge, 30, has been reported missing by her family, said Waco PD. The family has reportedly not been in contact with her since 2020. No last known location has been given, but...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police: Charges unlikely in I-35 pedestrian fatality

No charges are anticipated in a fatal pedestrian crash Monday on Interstate 35, a Waco police spokesperson said. A driver hit a 51-year-old man who was attempting to cross I-35 on foot at about 6:45 p.m. Monday near the northbound exit to Business 77, and the pedestrian did not survive his injuries, according a Waco Police Department press release Tuesday afternoon.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Lights in the Village continues at Mayborn

The Salvation Army will have its Christmas Community Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24 at 300 Webster Ave. All are welcome for the traditional feast. For more information, call 254-756-7271. Community memorial service. McLennan County Indigent Health will have a community memorial service to remember friends and...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Police: Theft of $25,000 led to fatal gunfight in Bellmead

A theft of about $25,000 in cash from a Bellmead man's residence led to an exchange of gunfire Monday night that left one dead and one wounded and jailed on a murder charge, according to Bellmead police. Police said Demicco Chambliss, 22, entered the home of Dennis Ray Estelle, 21,...
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Information sought in Killeen burglaries

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Property Crime Unit need your help to identify a Person of Interest in a string of business burglaries. Officers responded to these burglaries – which took place along Rancier Avenue and N. Fort Hood Street between December...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County porch pirate caught on camera

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify a porch pirate caught on camera. The department says the man in the pictures below removed a package from the front porch of a residence on December 9. The department goes on...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Family of Killeen woman killed by vehicle sets up memorial fund

KILLEEN, Texas — The family of Tatiana Monae Mathis has set up two different fundraisers to help with funeral expenses, as well as help Mathis' young daughter. A memorial fund has been set up at a local bank, and a GoFundMe is also up and running for those who would like to donate online.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Central Texas football state champions

1945: Waco High (tied Highland Park 7-7 in title game) 1951: Moore (PVIL 2A) (tied Houston Yates 6-6 in title game) 1955: Rockdale Aycock (PVIL 1A) 1959: West Dunbar (PVIL 1A) 1960: Moore (PVIL 4A) (tied Houston Washington 6-6 in title game) 1962: Reicher (TCIL) 1963: Reicher (TCIL) 1964: Moore...
WACO, TX
KCEN

UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found

WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

State football notebook: Beatty wins title in first try

ARLINGTON — The more knowledgeable Central Texas high school football fans experienced a little deja vu all over again on Friday. China Spring first-year head coach Tyler Beatty led the Cougars to the Class 4A Division I state championship with a 24-21 come-from-behind victory over Boerne at AT&T Stadium.
CHINA SPRING, TX
KCEN

51-year-old killed in deadly Waco crash

WACO, Texas — A 51-year-old man has died after a being struck by a vehicle in Waco, reported the Waco Police Department. According to the department, the man was trying to cross Interstate 35 on foot when he was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Trax traveling north. The accident occurred on Monday, Dec. 12.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Former Connally teachers sue district, claim harassment and retaliation

Two former Connally Junior High School teachers have sued the school district, its superintendent and two former administrators, alleging harassment and retaliation. In the lawsuit filed Monday in Waco’s 170th State District Court, Amanda Stewart and Brian Biezenski say former Assistant Principal John Simpson harassed Stewart, and that Superintendent Wesley Holt and former Principal Thurmond Brown retaliated against Biezenski when he reported Stewart was being harassed.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Woman charged in deadly Killeen hit-and-run

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, police announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Officers were dispatched to the area near S. Fort Hood Road and West...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

One dead, one wounded in Bellmead shooting

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a Monday night shooting in Bellmead. Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard said officers were called to the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, just a short distance from the police station, at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a report of shots being fired. More calls came in advising a man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant at this location.
BELLMEAD, TX
KWTX

Tornado watch issued until 5 PM

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front will barrel through Central Texas today and bring us a round of strong thunderstorms. A tornado watch remains in effect for Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, Leon, and Navarro Counties through 5 PM. Quick spin-up tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, are today’s main severe...
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy