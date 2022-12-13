Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Waco homebuilders get grants for affordable developments
The Waco City Council agreed to support two affordable single-family housing developments with almost $1.4 million in federal block grants and down payment assistance for buyers. Grassroots Waco, a local nonprofit focused on helping families own their own homes, plans to build three homes on vacant lots at Indiana Avenue...
fox44news.com
Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
WacoTrib.com
Missing West man found near Laredo
A 70-year-old man from the West area who went missing Sunday was found Tuesday in Webb County, outside Laredo, West police said. "He was last seen Sunday between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at a convenience store in West," West Police Chief Chris White said Thursday. Webb County deputies responding...
Waco police asking for help locating missing woman
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Sharea Yashen Ridge, 30, has been reported missing by her family, said Waco PD. The family has reportedly not been in contact with her since 2020. No last known location has been given, but...
WacoTrib.com
Waco police: Charges unlikely in I-35 pedestrian fatality
No charges are anticipated in a fatal pedestrian crash Monday on Interstate 35, a Waco police spokesperson said. A driver hit a 51-year-old man who was attempting to cross I-35 on foot at about 6:45 p.m. Monday near the northbound exit to Business 77, and the pedestrian did not survive his injuries, according a Waco Police Department press release Tuesday afternoon.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Lights in the Village continues at Mayborn
The Salvation Army will have its Christmas Community Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24 at 300 Webster Ave. All are welcome for the traditional feast. For more information, call 254-756-7271. Community memorial service. McLennan County Indigent Health will have a community memorial service to remember friends and...
WacoTrib.com
Police: Theft of $25,000 led to fatal gunfight in Bellmead
A theft of about $25,000 in cash from a Bellmead man's residence led to an exchange of gunfire Monday night that left one dead and one wounded and jailed on a murder charge, according to Bellmead police. Police said Demicco Chambliss, 22, entered the home of Dennis Ray Estelle, 21,...
fox44news.com
Information sought in Killeen burglaries
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Property Crime Unit need your help to identify a Person of Interest in a string of business burglaries. Officers responded to these burglaries – which took place along Rancier Avenue and N. Fort Hood Street between December...
fox44news.com
Bell County porch pirate caught on camera
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify a porch pirate caught on camera. The department says the man in the pictures below removed a package from the front porch of a residence on December 9. The department goes on...
Family of Killeen woman killed by vehicle sets up memorial fund
KILLEEN, Texas — The family of Tatiana Monae Mathis has set up two different fundraisers to help with funeral expenses, as well as help Mathis' young daughter. A memorial fund has been set up at a local bank, and a GoFundMe is also up and running for those who would like to donate online.
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas football state champions
1945: Waco High (tied Highland Park 7-7 in title game) 1951: Moore (PVIL 2A) (tied Houston Yates 6-6 in title game) 1955: Rockdale Aycock (PVIL 1A) 1959: West Dunbar (PVIL 1A) 1960: Moore (PVIL 4A) (tied Houston Washington 6-6 in title game) 1962: Reicher (TCIL) 1963: Reicher (TCIL) 1964: Moore...
UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found
WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
State football notebook: Beatty wins title in first try
ARLINGTON — The more knowledgeable Central Texas high school football fans experienced a little deja vu all over again on Friday. China Spring first-year head coach Tyler Beatty led the Cougars to the Class 4A Division I state championship with a 24-21 come-from-behind victory over Boerne at AT&T Stadium.
51-year-old killed in deadly Waco crash
WACO, Texas — A 51-year-old man has died after a being struck by a vehicle in Waco, reported the Waco Police Department. According to the department, the man was trying to cross Interstate 35 on foot when he was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Trax traveling north. The accident occurred on Monday, Dec. 12.
WacoTrib.com
Former Connally teachers sue district, claim harassment and retaliation
Two former Connally Junior High School teachers have sued the school district, its superintendent and two former administrators, alleging harassment and retaliation. In the lawsuit filed Monday in Waco’s 170th State District Court, Amanda Stewart and Brian Biezenski say former Assistant Principal John Simpson harassed Stewart, and that Superintendent Wesley Holt and former Principal Thurmond Brown retaliated against Biezenski when he reported Stewart was being harassed.
KWTX
Woman charged in deadly Killeen hit-and-run
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, police announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Officers were dispatched to the area near S. Fort Hood Road and West...
fox44news.com
One dead, one wounded in Bellmead shooting
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a Monday night shooting in Bellmead. Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard said officers were called to the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, just a short distance from the police station, at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a report of shots being fired. More calls came in advising a man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant at this location.
KWTX
Tornado watch issued until 5 PM
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front will barrel through Central Texas today and bring us a round of strong thunderstorms. A tornado watch remains in effect for Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, Leon, and Navarro Counties through 5 PM. Quick spin-up tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, are today’s main severe...
Comments / 0