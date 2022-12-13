NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Nance made a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime, RJ Davis iced a much-needed victory for scuffling North Carolina with two late free throws, and the Tar Heels beat No. 23 Ohio State 89-84 on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic. Armando Bacot had 28 points and 15 rebounds and Caleb Love scored 22 for North Carolina (8-4), which is trying to right itself after a four-game losing streak — all away from home — knocked the preseason No. 1 team out of the Top 25 two weeks ago. The Tar Heels have now won three straight, but none better than this one against the Buckeyes (7-3) at Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels trailed for most of the game before Davis hit a 3 from the wing with 1:29 left to make it 75-74 North Carolina.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 39 MINUTES AGO