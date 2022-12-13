Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
allsportstucson.com
Steve Botkin eclipses 600 career coaching wins in Sahuaro’s 3-0 day at Goodyear tournament
Fitting on the day that 28-year coach Steve Botkin reached a significant milestone of an abundance of wins that his Sahuaro team goes 3-0 in the process in the Lady Wolves Court Classic at Goodyear Estrella Foothills High School. The Cougars’ first win Friday midday — a 59-15 triumph over...
azdesertswarm.com
SB Nation Reacts: Arizona men’s basketball has a clear MVP
Our fans have spoken, and they’ve got a clear choice for who Arizona’s MVP has been so far in men’s basketball. SB Nation polls readers earlier this week about which Wildcats meant most to the team’s 9-1 start and No. 9 AP ranking, and there was an overwhelming winner in the voting:
tsusports.com
Women's Basketball Drops Contest At Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – Andriana Avent's game-high 21-point performance was not enough as the Texas Southern women's basketball team fell 89-55 at the University of Arizona on Wednesday night. Avent is now averaging 16.6 points per game following her third game of the season scoring at least 21 points while...
allsportstucson.com
Sahuarita 49ers’ 8U cheerleaders place high in national competition
The Sahuarita 49ers’ youth cheerleading team placed fifth in the nation in the recent national American Youth Cheer (AYC) dance, step and cheer competition in the 8-and-under age group at Kissimmee, Fla., last weekend. Pictured on top, left to right:. Arianna Paredes. Emmy Ortiz. Arlyss Duarte. Leilani Quintero. Eyleen...
allsportstucson.com
Baja Arizona Notes: Samantha Wright breaks 100 career goals; Ironwood Ridge Football earns Officials Sportsmanship Award and 33rd Annual Mountain View Duals
SAHUARITA SENIOR SAMANTHA WRIGHT BREAKS 100 CAREER GOALS. Samantha Wright scored her 100th career goal against Pueblo on Thursday and she scored four goals at Sabino Friday night. Wright has 19 hat tricks in her career, 12 matches with four or goals and three with five goals. IRONWOOD RIDGE FOOTBALL...
southeasthoops.com
Arizona vs. Tennessee Prediction: Top 10 Showdown In Tuscon
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Arizona vs. Tennessee prediction for the December 17 matchup in Tuscon. The Vols have allowed more than 53 points just once during their eight-game winning streak, which includes wins over Butler, USC, Kansas, and Maryland. As for the Wildcats, they also sit at 9-1 on the season and lead the nation in scoring at 92.0 points per game.
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to 2025 four-star forward Tounde Yessoufou
Arizona has offered a scholarship to four-star 2025 forward Tounde Yessoufou, a native of Benin now playing for St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, California. Yessoufou is only the second class of 2025 player that Arizona is known to have offered so far, after Gilbert Perry's Koa Peat, indicating the selective Wildcats have strong interest in him.
azdesertswarm.com
RB Michael Wiley announces return to Arizona for 2023 season
Arizona added a slew of new weapons on offense this past season, leading to a major improvement in scoring and overall production. But it was the play of a holdover from the past that was just as important to the Wildcats’ offensive upswing, and he’s not done. Running...
azdesertswarm.com
IARP ruling means Arizona men's basketball, and its fanbase, can enjoy the present without worrying about the past
The IARP finally, mercifully announced its ruling with regards to Arizona Basketball. The punishment? Aside from time already served, the men’s basketball program will lose one scholarship for 2023-24 and the coaches will not be allowed to communicate with recruits over the phone or by message for seven weeks during this current season. The school itself will be fined five grand and all wins and titles from the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons will be vacated.
allsportstucson.com
Cholla, Rincon/UHS and Sahuarita move down in new proposed football alignment
The initial football conference placements for the 2023 year have been posted and schools have until Jan. 5 to appeal. The conferences will be finalized on Jan. 17 and the initial region placements will be released on Jan. 24. Everything will be finalized by Feb. 21. Cholla and Rincon/University moved...
azdesertswarm.com
Tennessee expert previews the Arizona men’s basketball game, makes a prediction
Arizona has only lost five games under Tommy Lloyd, and the first came just over a year ago when the Wildcats went to Tennessee on the Wednesday before Christmas and fell 77-73. Now comes the rematch, with the sixth-ranked Volunteers coming to McKale Center on Saturday night, and the stakes...
Hit and run on Ajo and La Cholla leaves mother of 3 dead
Melissa Drum was walking down the road when a car hit her. DPS is still investigating the description of the car.
KOLD-TV
TPD: Man shot near 22nd, Columbus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers were at the scene of a shooting that left one man injured on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15. Police said they were called to an area near 22nd Street and Columbus Avenue, where a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The man took himself to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.
Multiple car collision near La Canada
The Oro Valley Police Department responded to a crash involving multiple cars. It occurred by La Canada at Silverleaf.
KOLD-TV
Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight at a high school in Tucson caused a temporary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Tucson Unified School District confirmed the incident happened at Rincon High during a lunch period. TUSD said two students got into a fight and a large group...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Mexican restaurants in Tucson, AZ
When you think of Tucson, you might picture towering Saguaros and the most authentic Mexican cuisine. I will guide you through the best Mexican restaurants in town, because there is something for everyone, whether your budget is large or small. Before you can say “Salud” you’ll be stuffing your face with Arroz Con Pollo and Chile Rellenos.
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.
Not all tacos are created equal.Photo byTai's Captures/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dust tickles at my nose. Kicked up by my pickup upon pulling in and yet to settle. A late afternoon summer sun blasts down on my already burned neck while heat blisters up from the parking lot. Aloft between a fiery sun and steaming ground below, it’s good to be the dust. Caught in a breeze that does nothing to help cool. It only brings more heat. Heat, and the aroma of grilled meat. It’s enough to almost forget the triple-digit heat.
Midvale Park killer found guilty, sentencing date scheduled
The Arizona court system has announced the sentencing date for Midvale Park murderer Robert J. Ocano.
Officer injured after chasing suspect near El Con Mall
Tucson police officers were involved in a collision that left one person injured. The officers were chasing after a suspect Wednesday evening.
realestatedaily-news.com
Larsen Baker sells Corner Land at Kino Parkway and Benson Highway
Larsen Baker recently sold the remaining 2.05 acres of land at the northwest corner at Kino Parkway and Benson Highway to Split Rock Holdings, LLC. The land sold for $1,100,000 ($12.31 PSF). The new owner intends to use the land as a used car lot. Isaac Figueroa represented the seller,...
Comments / 0