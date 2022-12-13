ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

James Gunn has plans for DC

No, we aren't getting the old Superman back, but James Gunn has dropped some information about what's to come for the DC superhero. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" director and producer Peter Safran were recently named co-chairs of DC Studios. After Henry Cavill posted that he will not be returning...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trevor Noah returning as Grammys host

Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the Grammy Awards for the third consecutive year, CBS announced Thursday. Noah will also serve as a producer for the 65th annual event. "I'm super excited to be hosting the #Grammys once again!," Noah posted on social media, sharing a Billboard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Billie Eilish duets 'My Hero' with Dave Grohl in honor of Taylor Hawkins

Billie Eilish brought out Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl for a touching tribute to Taylor Hawkins at her Los Angeles show on Thursday night. Eilish was performing at Kia Forum arena when she invited Grohl on stage. Grohl recalled the 2022 Grammys, where Eilish performed on stage in a Hawkins shirt, just weeks after the long-time Foo Fighters drummer died unexpectedly at age 50.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Avatar: The Way of Water' could be a 'life saver' for China's cinemas

James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has premiered in China, 13 years after the original film took the country by storm. It's expected to be a shot in the arm for the world's second-biggest film market, which has been battered by the country's stringent zero-Covid policy. The highly-anticipated sequel...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Elon Musk censors the press

Elon Musk is no free speech warrior. The thin-skinned new Twitter owner on Thursday banned the accounts of several high-profile journalists from the nation's top news organizations, including: CNN's Donie O'Sullivan; The New York Times' Ryan Mac; and The Washington Post's Drew Harwell. Progressive journalist Aaron Rupar and pundit Keith Olbermann were also banned, as were others.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

H.E.R. as guitar-shredding Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast' live is the princess vibe we deserve

The 30th Anniversary celebration of the animated classic "Beauty and the Beast" that aired on ABC on Thursday night had a tall — and at times confusing — order: It was a live show, it was a dance performance and it was a look back at the movie's making, with portions of the original film used strategically to bridge the gaps in the story. A network biting off more than it should chew? A tale as old as time, you could say.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

TWitch's legacy of kindness makes his loss all the more tragic

Social media was flooded Wednesday with tributes to Stephen "tWitch" Boss as everyone from Viola Davis and Channing Tatum to Michelle Obama spoke lovingly of the dancer, actor and DJ. They were simply returning a bit of the kindness and love Boss poured into the world. Boss, who rose from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy