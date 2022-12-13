Read full article on original website
James Gunn has plans for DC
No, we aren't getting the old Superman back, but James Gunn has dropped some information about what's to come for the DC superhero. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" director and producer Peter Safran were recently named co-chairs of DC Studios. After Henry Cavill posted that he will not be returning...
TWitch remembered in moving tribute from 'Ellen' producer: His 'light still burns in us'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss is being remembered for the joy he sparked by his friend and former colleague, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" executive producer Andy Lassner. In a moving tribute to Boss, Lassner wrote about the many lives the late star touched. "So many people on social media are posting pictures...
Trevor Noah returning as Grammys host
Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the Grammy Awards for the third consecutive year, CBS announced Thursday. Noah will also serve as a producer for the 65th annual event. "I'm super excited to be hosting the #Grammys once again!," Noah posted on social media, sharing a Billboard...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Billie Eilish duets 'My Hero' with Dave Grohl in honor of Taylor Hawkins
Billie Eilish brought out Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl for a touching tribute to Taylor Hawkins at her Los Angeles show on Thursday night. Eilish was performing at Kia Forum arena when she invited Grohl on stage. Grohl recalled the 2022 Grammys, where Eilish performed on stage in a Hawkins shirt, just weeks after the long-time Foo Fighters drummer died unexpectedly at age 50.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' could be a 'life saver' for China's cinemas
James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has premiered in China, 13 years after the original film took the country by storm. It's expected to be a shot in the arm for the world's second-biggest film market, which has been battered by the country's stringent zero-Covid policy. The highly-anticipated sequel...
Elon Musk censors the press
Elon Musk is no free speech warrior. The thin-skinned new Twitter owner on Thursday banned the accounts of several high-profile journalists from the nation's top news organizations, including: CNN's Donie O'Sullivan; The New York Times' Ryan Mac; and The Washington Post's Drew Harwell. Progressive journalist Aaron Rupar and pundit Keith Olbermann were also banned, as were others.
Jen Shah, 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' cast member, must forfeit designer and counterfeit handbags and jewelry, judge rules
Jennifer Shah, a "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast member, has been ordered to forfeit more than a dozen designer and counterfeit handbags, a fox-mink stole and high-end jewelry as part of her plea deal for defrauding hundreds of victims in a years-long telemarketing scheme. In a Thursday court...
H.E.R. as guitar-shredding Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast' live is the princess vibe we deserve
The 30th Anniversary celebration of the animated classic "Beauty and the Beast" that aired on ABC on Thursday night had a tall — and at times confusing — order: It was a live show, it was a dance performance and it was a look back at the movie's making, with portions of the original film used strategically to bridge the gaps in the story. A network biting off more than it should chew? A tale as old as time, you could say.
TWitch's legacy of kindness makes his loss all the more tragic
Social media was flooded Wednesday with tributes to Stephen "tWitch" Boss as everyone from Viola Davis and Channing Tatum to Michelle Obama spoke lovingly of the dancer, actor and DJ. They were simply returning a bit of the kindness and love Boss poured into the world. Boss, who rose from...
