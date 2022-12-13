The 30th Anniversary celebration of the animated classic "Beauty and the Beast" that aired on ABC on Thursday night had a tall — and at times confusing — order: It was a live show, it was a dance performance and it was a look back at the movie's making, with portions of the original film used strategically to bridge the gaps in the story. A network biting off more than it should chew? A tale as old as time, you could say.

1 DAY AGO