Holiday travel to hit roadblock as large storm looms ahead of Christmas
AccuWeather meteorologists say the chances are increasing for a major storm with snow, rain, strong winds and plummeting temperatures to occur in the days before Christmas over the central and eastern United States. The massive system will coincide with an outbreak of Arctic air that will send temperatures to bone-chilling...
Winter storm blasts New England, New York, leaving thousands without power in freezing temperatures
Utility crews were racing Saturday to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across New England and New York after a powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places.
US News and World Report
U.S. Northeast Braced for Arrival of Sprawling Winter Storm
(Reuters) - A massive winter storm that spawned deadly tornadoes in the South and pummeled the Northern Plains with blizzard-like conditions earlier in the week was expected to arrive in the Northeast on Friday, bringing heavy snows and fierce winds. Some spots across a band stretching from northern Pennsylvania into...
AccuWeather
LIVE: Winter storm spreads snow, ice across Northeast
The storm affecting the Northeast Thursday is a product of the major cross-country system that spawned a travel-snarling snowstorm in the northern Plains and a tornado outbreak in the South. 14 Entries. 47 minutes ago. Power outages slowly rising in mid-Atlantic. By Brian Lada, AccuWeather digital journalist. Freezing rain, sleet...
Strong signal that 'highly impactful' winter storm will develop next week impacting millions
Just as the nation gets ready to travel home for the holidays, there is a strong signal that a major winter storm will develop late next week and impact a large swath of the country, according to the FOX Forecast Center.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Will It Be a White Christmas In Your Area? This Handy Tool Predicts Whether or Not You'll See Snow This Year
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? There's nothing better than a fluffy white blanket of snow on the ground with large snowflakes drifting down to meet it. It's the ice-ing on the cake that makes the holiday extra pretty and cozy—maybe because it conjures up images of the North Pole or of dashing through the snow on a one-horse open sleigh. There is definitely a strong connection between snow and Christmas that everyone longs for. So, will there be a white Christmas weather forecast in your area?
agupdate.com
Meteorologist optimistic for spring rains in the Midwest
In the short term, dry weather patterns appear to be sticking around for much of the Midwest, but there are hopes for recharging rains this spring. La Niña appears set for the third year in a row, which is a rarity, said Ray Wolf, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities. While that means a drier start to the winter, Wolf said there may be some optimism coming to fields in the Midwest region.
newsy.com
Massive Storm Dumps Snow In Parts Of Minnesota, South Dakota
A huge system is hurling blizzard-like conditions at the Great Plains as it pushes across the northern United States. Forecasters now expect the vast system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, and also move into the central Appalachians and Northeast. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday night through Friday afternoon, depending on the timing of the storm.
Heavy Snow To Hit the Northeast Hard This Weekend
If you live in the Northeast, maybe it’s best to snuggle on the couch and chill this weekend. It’s truly going to be chilly, and blustery, Plus, there could be so much snow. Remember that massive storm that brought severe storms to the south and snow to northern...
School Delays and Closings
School delays and cancellations - Wednesday, December 14. You live here. You know how cold it gets, and by now you're probably used to it, but you should probably brace yourself because the National Weather Service issued a La Niña advisory last month and said, "La Niña winters in the southern tier of the US tend to be warmer and drier, while the northern tier and Canada tend to be even colder.
Amber weather warning in force as snow brings travel disruption
Heavy snow is disrupting travel in central Scotland where an amber weather warning is in force.The Met Office alert warns that 5cm-10cm of snow could accumulate in some places in two to three hours, and said travel delays and power cuts are likely in some areas.Many other parts of Scotland are covered by yellow warnings for snow and ice, including Shetland, where engineers are working to reconnect about 1,700 properties which have been without power since Monday.The Scottish Government declared a major incident on Tuesday after thousands of homes lost power in Shetland on Monday afternoon as heavy snow brought...
Wild winter storm slamming Northeast with up to 2 feet of snow in some areas
The massive storm that fueled blizzard conditions across the northern US and killer tornadoes in the South now set its sights on the Northeast.
BBC
Power cuts in seven states as deadly winter storm and tornadoes hit US
A fierce winter storm has left a trail of destruction across the southern US, devastating communities and killing three people in Louisiana. The weather has also left tens of thousands without power across six states. Several east coast states are forecast to be hit by snow and freezing rain late...
AccuWeather
Frigid air mass to expand across North America next week
The coldest air mass of the season will advance southeastward from Siberia and into northern Canada this weekend before marching southward into central and eastern Canada next week. The core of this bitterly cold air mass will be concentrated across the Prairies and then into the Upper Midwest of the U.S. by the middle and end of next week.
