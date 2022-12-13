ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Northeast Braced for Arrival of Sprawling Winter Storm

(Reuters) - A massive winter storm that spawned deadly tornadoes in the South and pummeled the Northern Plains with blizzard-like conditions earlier in the week was expected to arrive in the Northeast on Friday, bringing heavy snows and fierce winds. Some spots across a band stretching from northern Pennsylvania into...
LIVE: Winter storm spreads snow, ice across Northeast

The storm affecting the Northeast Thursday is a product of the major cross-country system that spawned a travel-snarling snowstorm in the northern Plains and a tornado outbreak in the South. 14 Entries. 47 minutes ago. Power outages slowly rising in mid-Atlantic. By Brian Lada, AccuWeather digital journalist. Freezing rain, sleet...
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Will It Be a White Christmas In Your Area? This Handy Tool Predicts Whether or Not You'll See Snow This Year

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? There's nothing better than a fluffy white blanket of snow on the ground with large snowflakes drifting down to meet it. It's the ice-ing on the cake that makes the holiday extra pretty and cozy—maybe because it conjures up images of the North Pole or of dashing through the snow on a one-horse open sleigh. There is definitely a strong connection between snow and Christmas that everyone longs for. So, will there be a white Christmas weather forecast in your area?
Meteorologist optimistic for spring rains in the Midwest

In the short term, dry weather patterns appear to be sticking around for much of the Midwest, but there are hopes for recharging rains this spring. La Niña appears set for the third year in a row, which is a rarity, said Ray Wolf, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities. While that means a drier start to the winter, Wolf said there may be some optimism coming to fields in the Midwest region.
Massive Storm Dumps Snow In Parts Of Minnesota, South Dakota

A huge system is hurling blizzard-like conditions at the Great Plains as it pushes across the northern United States. Forecasters now expect the vast system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, and also move into the central Appalachians and Northeast. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday night through Friday afternoon, depending on the timing of the storm.
School Delays and Closings

School delays and cancellations - Wednesday, December 14. You live here. You know how cold it gets, and by now you're probably used to it, but you should probably brace yourself because the National Weather Service issued a La Niña advisory last month and said, "La Niña winters in the southern tier of the US tend to be warmer and drier, while the northern tier and Canada tend to be even colder.
Amber weather warning in force as snow brings travel disruption

Heavy snow is disrupting travel in central Scotland where an amber weather warning is in force.The Met Office alert warns that 5cm-10cm of snow could accumulate in some places in two to three hours, and said travel delays and power cuts are likely in some areas.Many other parts of Scotland are covered by yellow warnings for snow and ice, including Shetland, where engineers are working to reconnect about 1,700 properties which have been without power since Monday.The Scottish Government declared a major incident on Tuesday after thousands of homes lost power in Shetland on Monday afternoon as heavy snow brought...
US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions

REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S. The ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals means the restrictions known as Title 42 are still set to be lifted Wednesday, unless further appeals are filed. A coalition of 19 Republican-leaning states were pushing to keep the asylum restrictions put in place by former President Donald Trump...
Frigid air mass to expand across North America next week

The coldest air mass of the season will advance southeastward from Siberia and into northern Canada this weekend before marching southward into central and eastern Canada next week. The core of this bitterly cold air mass will be concentrated across the Prairies and then into the Upper Midwest of the U.S. by the middle and end of next week.
Pete Buttigieg took a vacation to Portugal as rail strike loomed

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg jetted off for a vacation to Portugal as government and union negotiators worked to avert a nationwide rail-worker strike earlier this year.  The secretary’s previously unknown “personal trip” to the city of Porto was taken just a week before Amtrak announced the cancellation of long-distance routes in anticipation of a strike, the Washington Free Beacon reported on Wednesday. “The secretary took a long-planned personal trip from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5,” a Department of Transportation spokesperson told multiple outlets. “As usual, while traveling on personal time he remained available and engaged on urgent issues, which in this case...
