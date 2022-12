The Vancouver Police Department reported a multi-vehicle collision on Sunday. The accident occurred at 18th Street and Brandt Road at around 2 a.m. The police initially tried to stop a suspected drunk driver but he fled the scene and drove till a 4-way stop at the scene of the crash. The driver was going at a high speed and did not stop. This resulted in him crashing into the driver’s side of a Honda Accord.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO