Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond residents prepare for relief with one-time property tax rebate check
In February, city residents should receive a tax rebate check in their mailbox after property values across the city increased by an average of 13% for 2023.
southarkansassun.com
Richmond Property Tax Relief Budget Comes From $18 Million Pot
Richmond City’s property tax relief budget will come from the $18 million pot approved by the City Council for one-time relief rebates. Thousands of taxpayers from Richmond will receive the relief rebates on their real estate taxes in the following weeks, says Patteson. On December 12, the Richmond City...
Richmond to give one-time property tax rebates
Many property owners in Richmond will see their tax bills rise next year, but they should receive rebate checks in February.
NBC12
Petersburg to work with Cordish group on $1.4 billion proposed casino
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg city council voted Tuesday night to work with the Cordish Group to develop a casino. The group says the proposed project would be located right off the Wagner Road Exit of Interstate I-95 and hold a price tag of around $1.4 billion. The completed project would...
Resident warns of scam caller posing as Dominion Energy employee in Richmond
A Richmond resident is warning others after she says she almost fell victim to a scammer posing as a Dominion Energy representative.
Richmond city council announces allocation of $17 million in revenue
More than $17 million in tax revenue will go towards developing the city of Richmond.
NBC12
Power outage closes two government buildings in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A power outage caused by a water leak has closed two government buildings. Petersburg City Hall (135 N. Union St.) and Petersburg Billing & Collections (144 N. Sycamore St.) will be closed on Friday. City employees in the building will work from home. The departments impacted...
Chesterfield gives final approval to 450 homes, new equestrian center
Chesterfield County gave final approval to 450 units of housing across three projects Wednesday night, including one massive mixed-use development in Clover Hill.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia is putting $1.3 billion towards school construction and improvements. Enrollment for grants starts in January.
RICHMOND – When Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed his first budget in June, it included a record investment in public education, such as a 10% salary increase and one-time bonus for teachers – and $1.25 billion to leverage more than $3 billion for school construction and modernization projects. In the six months since, school divisions in fiscally distressed localities across the commonwealth have been eagerly waiting to tap into those funds, hoping to update or replace their crumbling school buildings.
NBC12
Councilwoman visits residents to address speeding concerns in northside neighborhood
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After nearly a year of complaints about speeding and crashes on Monteiro Street, neighbors who’ve been most impacted got their first face-to-face visit from their council representative to study what can be done to fix the problem. Marilynn Joyner was joined by 6th District Councilwoman...
signsofthetimes.com
Jones Sign to Build New Virginia Facility
Jones Sign (De Pere, WI) is building a new facility in Richmond, VA and beefing up its payroll to support the expansion. The new Richmond plant will have a production floor spanning 33,000 sq. ft., more than doubling the 16,000-sq.-ft. space the company currently occupies. The move is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.
NBC12
Lamont Bagby drops out of 4th District race
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Delegate Lamont Bagby has officially dropped out of the race to fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In a statement released on Thursday, Del. Bagby officially endorsed state Sen. Jennifer McClellan to replace Donald McEachin, who died in November. Del....
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
Richmond Wants To Limit New Convenience Stores Because There Was a Shooting at an Old One
Richmond, Virginia, is considering a new way of cracking down on crime at existing convenience stores: make it much harder to open new ones. Currently, Richmond's zoning code treats convenience stores no different from grocery stores. It allows them to open up without any special permissions or public hearings in a long list of commercial zoning districts. But two separate shooting incidents at one particular convenience store this year have councilmembers questioning this relatively liberal regime.
NBC12
Councilwoman meets with Richmond residents concerned about road
"He loved his family, he loved his teammates and this is heartbreaking right now." As home heating costs rise this winter, experts offer advice to cut back on your bills. Better pay for teachers and cafeteria workers are on the way for Richmond Public Schools.
With less donations and higher demand, Chesterfield’s food bank needs your help
A longtime staple in the Chesterfield community is asking for donations and volunteers ahead of their last food distribution day of 2022.
A Chesterfield couple bought out a toy store. They’re giving it all away.
Stephen and Amber Frazier have operated the YouTube channel, "Treasure Hunting with Jebus" since 2017.
Colette McEachin officially endorses McClellan for Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District
On Saturday, Dec. 17, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Richmond Colette McEachin officially endorsed State Senator Jennifer McClellan for Virginia's 4th Congressional District, a seat that was left behind by McEachin's late husband Congressman Donald McEachin.
‘Seconds matter’: Nurses in Henrico Public Schools to begin carrying naloxone
Nurses in Henrico County Public Schools can now carry and administer naloxone, a drug overdose medication that's used to reduce or reverse the effects of opioids.
Mayo Island finds a buyer
The largest piece of river-fronting land to hit the market in the city in recent years has found a buyer.
