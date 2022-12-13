Richmond, Virginia, is considering a new way of cracking down on crime at existing convenience stores: make it much harder to open new ones. Currently, Richmond's zoning code treats convenience stores no different from grocery stores. It allows them to open up without any special permissions or public hearings in a long list of commercial zoning districts. But two separate shooting incidents at one particular convenience store this year have councilmembers questioning this relatively liberal regime.

