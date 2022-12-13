ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

southarkansassun.com

Richmond Property Tax Relief Budget Comes From $18 Million Pot

Richmond City’s property tax relief budget will come from the $18 million pot approved by the City Council for one-time relief rebates. Thousands of taxpayers from Richmond will receive the relief rebates on their real estate taxes in the following weeks, says Patteson. On December 12, the Richmond City...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Power outage closes two government buildings in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A power outage caused by a water leak has closed two government buildings. Petersburg City Hall (135 N. Union St.) and Petersburg Billing & Collections (144 N. Sycamore St.) will be closed on Friday. City employees in the building will work from home. The departments impacted...
PETERSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Virginia is putting $1.3 billion towards school construction and improvements. Enrollment for grants starts in January.

RICHMOND – When Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed his first budget in June, it included a record investment in public education, such as a 10% salary increase and one-time bonus for teachers – and $1.25 billion to leverage more than $3 billion for school construction and modernization projects. In the six months since, school divisions in fiscally distressed localities across the commonwealth have been eagerly waiting to tap into those funds, hoping to update or replace their crumbling school buildings.
VIRGINIA STATE
signsofthetimes.com

Jones Sign to Build New Virginia Facility

Jones Sign (De Pere, WI) is building a new facility in Richmond, VA and beefing up its payroll to support the expansion. The new Richmond plant will have a production floor spanning 33,000 sq. ft., more than doubling the 16,000-sq.-ft. space the company currently occupies. The move is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Lamont Bagby drops out of 4th District race

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Delegate Lamont Bagby has officially dropped out of the race to fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In a statement released on Thursday, Del. Bagby officially endorsed state Sen. Jennifer McClellan to replace Donald McEachin, who died in November. Del....
RICHMOND, VA
Reason.com

Richmond Wants To Limit New Convenience Stores Because There Was a Shooting at an Old One

Richmond, Virginia, is considering a new way of cracking down on crime at existing convenience stores: make it much harder to open new ones. Currently, Richmond's zoning code treats convenience stores no different from grocery stores. It allows them to open up without any special permissions or public hearings in a long list of commercial zoning districts. But two separate shooting incidents at one particular convenience store this year have councilmembers questioning this relatively liberal regime.
RICHMOND, VA

