ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The ‘Kirby hero’: Teen says she helped classmate stay conscious after he was shot

By Kayla Solomon, FOX13 Memphis
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44G7bV_0jgOgEkI00

MEMPHIS, TN. — A Kirby High School student is being honored as a hero, almost two weeks after her mom says she helped her classmate stay conscious after he was shot.

15-year-old C’Azia Hamilton said in her mind, she was just doing the right thing.

“I heard shooting and everyone was running back to the school,” she said.

Terror. That’s what Hamilton says she and her classmates were feeling back on November 30 just after dismissal.

She said that’s when she saw the person shot was her friend and classmate.

“I took him to the bench in front of the school and sat him down, I was telling everyone to call 911,” said Hamilton.

The teen said although she has no medical background or experience, her instincts instantly kicked in.

“When I saw the wound on his leg, I took my ROTC belt off, tied it around his leg, and made sure he stayed stable. Everybody’s calling 911, they called his parents, and so far he was good. I kept him up a while,” she said.

As she was working to save her classmate’s life, creating a tourniquet with her belt, her mother, Rashondralynn, says she was in a panic after her daughter’s friend called her that afternoon.

“She was like ‘is this C’Azia’s mom?’, and I was like ‘yeah’, and she was like ‘there was a shooting’, and I was like ‘wait a minute, where’s my daughter, is she ok, why is my daughter not calling me?’”

Luckily, she said her daughter was ok.

And she considers C’azia a hero.

“To hear her being held as a hero, I’m proud of her, especially with something she’s never learned before, I’m proud of her,” said the mom.

But for the 15-year-old, she said all she did was help, but it’s earned her a new nickname with her classmates.

“They was proud of me, some of them call me the ‘Kirby hero’.”

Hamilton said her ROTC sergeant is also sending a letter to Washington to get even more recognition for her bravery.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 9

Da Groovelyne
4d ago

REAL TALK 101: Congratulations to this young lady for maintaining her cool, going above and beyond the call of duty, and being there when a friend needed you most! May you be blessed throughout all your endeavors in life!🙏

Reply
3
A Christian
4d ago

Yes, she did a tremendous thing, but the overriding theme is this situation should never had happen. This is an example of the evilness we are living in without God.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Five people shot in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two juveniles dead after Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young people were pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting at Raines Road and Kirby Parkway. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting a little after 1 a.m. A male and female juvenile died from their injuries. Police say the suspect(s) were in a dark-colored sedan.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after being in an officer-involved shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night. At around 11:45 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a suspicious white Infiniti in the area of American Way and Goodlett Road. The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

5 critically injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers arrived at a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. at Springdale Creek Apartments just before 8 p.m. Two men...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

22-year-old killed while celebrating birthday, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local family is mourning the loss of a 22-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Memphis police say a man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Pendleton Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was later identified as Kodie Lewis. Lewis’ mother...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Landscaper shot on the job hopes to return to work soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the young men shot on the job at English Garden Landscaping says he is thankful to be alive. On Tuesday afternoon, two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis. The man police say robbed the lawn service crew and opened fire is still on the run. One of the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

No comment from driver accused of killing firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of causing a crash that killed a Memphis firefighter this summer appeared in court for a hearing Friday. The court hearing for his alleged killer, Maurice Yarbrough, comes four months after the death of firefighter David Pleasant. His family was also in the courtroom. While most of Yarbrough‘s time has been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of shooting ex-boyfriend, hiding gun in BBQ grill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carleesha Holmes may be all smiles in her mug shot, but she is facing serious charges after police say she tried to kill her ex-boyfriend Monday. Holmes, 27, is charged with attempted murder, possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
124K+
Followers
137K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy