BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn — A person incarcerated at Beltrami County jail has been placed on life support after being found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning. The man was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he was found unresponsive at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the agency that has been called to investigate the incident.

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO