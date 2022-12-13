ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

redlakenationnews.com

Francis "Tyke" James Kangas, Jr.

Francis "Tyke" James Kangas, Jr. August 27, 1969 ~ December 8, 2022 (age 53) Francis James Kangas, Jr., "Tyke", age 53, of Cass Lake and the Bear Clan, unexpectedly started his journey to the spirit world on Friday, December 9, 2022, from his home. He was born August 27, 1969, in Le Sueur, MN the son of Clara (Keezer) and Francis James Kangas, Sr.
CASS LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota group opposed to abortion sues Bemidji man over $842K donation

A Bemidji man says his cognitively impaired father was taken advantage of by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), a leading group opposing abortion that is run by the husband of U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn. John Charais of Forest Lake made a gift of almost $850,000 in February to...
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Suspect in Bemidji Armed Bank Robbery Dies by Suicide

The suspect in a Bemidji armed bank robbery who was being held at the Beltrami County Jail has died by suicide. A family member of Jesse Knight announced on Facebook that Knight died on Saturday afternoon. A Beltrami County source has confirmed the death to Lakeland News. Knight was arrested...
BEMIDJI, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Tribal Flags to Be Installed at Bemidji City Hall Next Week

Tribal flags will soon fly at Bemidji City Hall. Earlier this month, the Bemidji City Council approved three resolutions supporting the display of flags of the Red Lake Nation, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and White Earth Band of Ojibwe at City Hall. The flags will be permanently installed next Monday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.
BEMIDJI, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Dec. 12, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DETROIT LAKES, MN
KARE 11

Man placed on life support after being found unresponsive in cell at northern Minnesota jail

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn — A person incarcerated at Beltrami County jail has been placed on life support after being found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning. The man was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he was found unresponsive at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the agency that has been called to investigate the incident.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN

