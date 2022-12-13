Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to host Bemidji State in home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Francis "Tyke" James Kangas, Jr.
Francis "Tyke" James Kangas, Jr. August 27, 1969 ~ December 8, 2022 (age 53) Francis James Kangas, Jr., "Tyke", age 53, of Cass Lake and the Bear Clan, unexpectedly started his journey to the spirit world on Friday, December 9, 2022, from his home. He was born August 27, 1969, in Le Sueur, MN the son of Clara (Keezer) and Francis James Kangas, Sr.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota group opposed to abortion sues Bemidji man over $842K donation
A Bemidji man says his cognitively impaired father was taken advantage of by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), a leading group opposing abortion that is run by the husband of U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn. John Charais of Forest Lake made a gift of almost $850,000 in February to...
lptv.org
Suspect in Bemidji Armed Bank Robbery Dies by Suicide
The suspect in a Bemidji armed bank robbery who was being held at the Beltrami County Jail has died by suicide. A family member of Jesse Knight announced on Facebook that Knight died on Saturday afternoon. A Beltrami County source has confirmed the death to Lakeland News. Knight was arrested...
redlakenationnews.com
Tribal Flags to Be Installed at Bemidji City Hall Next Week
Tribal flags will soon fly at Bemidji City Hall. Earlier this month, the Bemidji City Council approved three resolutions supporting the display of flags of the Red Lake Nation, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and White Earth Band of Ojibwe at City Hall. The flags will be permanently installed next Monday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Dec. 12, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Man placed on life support after being found unresponsive in cell at northern Minnesota jail
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn — A person incarcerated at Beltrami County jail has been placed on life support after being found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning. The man was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he was found unresponsive at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the agency that has been called to investigate the incident.
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
Comments / 1