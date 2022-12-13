ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What the papers say – December 13

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3frhGV_0jgOg2Ep00

The tragic incident at a frozen lake in Solihull is the focus of many of Tuesday’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun, Metro, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express all lead on the deaths of four children in the lake, including of 10-year-old Jack, who was trying to save his friends.

The Daily Telegraph and the i report taxis may be used as ambulances during NHS strikes, while the industrial dispute also occupies The Times, The Independent and The Guardian front pages.

The Daily Star leads on the cold snap that has hit Britain while “frozen Brits are being urged to cut their energy consumption”.

And the Financial Times reports on Microsoft’s £1.5-billion deal for a stake in the London Stock Exchange.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Yorkshire chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel felt a lack of support from the ECB

Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel has accused the former leadership of the England and Wales Cricket Board of failing to support him when he faced criticism over the reforms he led at the county. Lord Patel took over at Yorkshire in November last year after the county had been stripped...
newschain

Zak Brown confident McLaren ‘won’t miss a beat’ after team principal change

McLaren’s long-term ambition to return to the world championship battle remains top of the agenda despite changes to the team’s structure, according to chief executive Zak Brown. With Andreas Seidl leaving to join the Sauber Group as chief executive, Andrea Stella moves from his role as racing director...
newschain

Mark Wood revelling in return to Test cricket with ‘much more mature’ Ben Stokes

Mark Wood praised Ben Stokes’ mature captaincy style on his return to the Test arena after briefly contemplating a switch to white-ball only cricket a few months ago. The fast bowler was England’s highest wicket taker in a dismal Ashes series last winter, but missed the start of the national side’s red-ball revolution under Stokes and Brendon McCullum after having elbow surgery.
newschain

Warren Gatland wants ‘no excuse environment’ after returning as Wales coach

Warren Gatland wants to operate in a “no excuse environment” after taking charge of Wales for a second time. The New Zealander’s previous spell as Wales head coach between 2007 and 2019 delivered four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, two World Cup semi-final appearances and a brief time as rugby union’s world number one team.
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Former England coach Eddie Jones to lead Barbarians at Twickenham in May

Former England boss Eddie Jones will return to Twickenham in May to coach the Barbarians against a World XV. Jones was last week sacked as England head coach after seven years in charge following a dismal autumn campaign which concluded the nation’s worst year since 2008. The 62-year-old Australian...
newschain

Robert Murphy able to dream big with Darrens Hope

Robert Murphy has pinpointed a pair of options for Darrens Hope over the Christmas period – but is in no rush to get his Florida Pearl Chase winner back on track if conditions are not suitable. The eight-year-old has raced 36 times for owner and trainer Murphy, winning six...
newschain

What can I do to help homeless people sleeping on the streets this winter?

It’s extremely cold right now – which means people who are sleeping rough are facing even bigger dangers than usual. Streets Kitchen, a grassroots group that delivers essential items to the homeless community, has warned they are still seeing 50-70 homeless people outside a day in parts of London – and they are ‘freezing, blue, shivering and scared’. With even colder temperatures on the way, there are serious concerns that some will freeze to death.
newschain

An Aldi boss on how to save money on your food shop

It’s becoming significantly harder to make the weekly food shop come in on budget – even if you’re experienced in searching for reduced items and using discount vouchers. Research from consumer group Which? found three in 10 (30%) shoppers plan to buy cheaper or less food and...
newschain

Belgium want ‘serial winner with experience in managing top players’ as new boss

Belgium have advertised the vacant manager’s job on its website as the search for Roberto Martinez’s replacement begins. The Royal Belgian Football Association’s profile for the new head coach is “a serial winner with an experience in managing top players. He knows how to win trophies in top competitions”.
newschain

Wetherby the focus for Sounds Russian

Ruth Jefferson’s Sounds Russian will take on Ahoy Senor again in the Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day. Both horses finished behind Grand National winner and Gold Cup hopeful Noble Yeats in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree earlier this month, with third-placed Ahoy Senor just a length in front of Sounds Russian.
newschain

The children using side hustles to make extra pocket money for Christmas

At just 10 years old, budding entrepreneur Saira Pandhal already has big ideas for the future. She sells homemade necklaces and bracelets, juggling her venture when she has spare time around her schoolwork. Saira lives in Rugby, Warwickshire, and sells her jewellery to friends and sometimes at market stalls for...
newschain

9 beauty baubles and crackers to elevate your festive decor

Looking for last minute gifts or a trendy way to enhance your Christmas decorations?. A cut above your average festive trinkets, beauty baubles and crackers come filled with mini pampering treats. Perfect for adorning your tree or table, they’ll delight your guests – and they also make fab stocking fillers...
newschain

Hugo Lloris backs Harry Kane to recover from World Cup penalty miss

Hugo Lloris is confident Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane will continue to shine for club and country following his costly penalty miss in England’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to France. Goalkeeper Lloris is preparing for a semi-final showdown with Morocco after watching Kane blaze a late spot-kick over his crossbar...
newschain

Irish Derby reverts to Sunday slot

Next year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby will revert to a Sunday slot for the first time since 2011 with an increased prize of €1.25 million on offer. The Group One event, which is held at the Curragh and was won by Ralph Beckett’s Westover this year, has been supported by the sponsor since 2008.
newschain

Phil Bardsley signs for Stockport and donates his wages to charity

Former Premier League defender Phil Bardsley has donated his entire salary to charity after signing for Stockport until the end of the season. The wages of the 37-year-old full-back, who left Burnley in the summer after spells at Manchester United, Sunderland and Stoke, will go to the Sky Bet League Two club’s Community Trust.
newschain

Spanish court acquits football star Neymar in fraud trial

A Spanish court has acquitted football star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian’s 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. The plaintiff, Brazilian company DIS, had accused Neymar, his father, and the former presidents of Santos and Barcelona of having intentionally...

Comments / 0

Community Policy