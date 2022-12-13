Read full article on original website
Related
SW Kansas high school warns of deadly TikTok challenge
GRAY COUNTY —A Kansas high school principal warned parents of a deadly TikTok challenge. Principal Leona Engelcke alerted parents of students at Cimarron Junior and Senior High School participating in or possessing videos of the deadly TikTok challenge called “blackout,” “ghosting,” or “the pass out challenge.”
Kansas principal warns of deadly TikTok challenge
One Kansas principal is warning parents of a deadly TikTok challenge.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0