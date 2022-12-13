Read full article on original website
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
Obituary: Perry “Pete” Fletcher
Perry “Pete” Fletcher, age 64, of Jackson, Michigan, passed away on November 22, 2022 at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital due to a long illness. Pete had lived in Michigan most of his life. He loved to be outdoors and enjoyed coon hunting. He also helped his family working on their farm. He worked as a commercial carpet layer for over 20 years, and he was a mechanic and enjoyed working on cars and trucks.
jtv.tv
Brayden Lape Delivers Season of Pride to Grass Lake and the Jackson Community
Brayden Lape awaits the results Tuesday Night on The Voice. ( December 13, 2022 11.02 PM) The Tuesday, December 13, 2022, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the winner of season 22 of the competition reality show is Bryce Leatherwood. Brayden Lape’s name was announced first by...
Win or not, ‘he’s a star.’ Community turns out to watch Brayden Lape in ‘The Voice’ finale
JACKSON, MI – Support from throughout Jackson County and the state has gotten Brayden Lape to the finale on “The Voice,” and this encouragement was strong during his finale performances on Monday. More than 200 people gathered at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, 124 N. Mechanic St....
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in Michigan
If you enjoy great drinks, quality food, live music, and entertainment, you may be excited to learn that a highly-anticipated new restaurant is going to be opening this week in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
State News
MSU given 10 days by judge to turn over donor agreements
A Michigan Court of Claims judge has ordered MSU to turn over the agreements to the Detroit Free Press between the university and two donors that funded Mel Tucker's contract. The information must be turned over within the next 10 days. Herschel Fink, the lawyer for the Detroit Free Press,...
Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿
Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV
After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
abc12.com
12 conservation officers graduate from Michigan DNR academy
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Twelve new Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers joined one of the state's most selective and specialized law enforcement agencies on Friday. The DNR celebrated the graduation of 11 men and one woman from the conservation officer training academy in Lansing. They are among the...
bridgemi.com
Democrats eye renewable energy reform. A mid-Michigan county may be a model
NORTH SHADE TOWNSHIP – From his Gratiot County farmhouse, John Peck can see 24 wind turbines. Some are miles away across soybean fields and overlap along the horizon; others are close enough that, when it’s windy, Peck can hear their distinct sound. “They all make their own noise,”...
Barricaded subject situation sends Jackson County elementary school into lockdown
SPRING ARBOR, MI -- A Jackson County elementary school went into lockdown due to a large police presence nearby on Wednesday, school officials confirmed. Bean Elementary School, 3201 Noble Road, Spring Arbor Township, had a precautionary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Roughly three blocks away, near the corner of Daggitt...
Jason Carr firing from WDIV came after admonishments, livestream rant
Jason Carr’s firing from WDIV-TV (Channel 4) earlier this month came after multiple run-ins with co-workers and management, station insiders have told the Detroit Free Press. Carr, who had been a co-host of “Live in the D,” was dismissed after the Dec. 6 airing of “Jason Carr Live” on the station’s streaming channel, Local 4+. His biography was quietly purged from the station website and he was edited out of the “Live in the D" intro. ...
Heavy police presence at Lansing home on Britten Ave.
There is a heavy police presence at a home on the 700 block of Britten Ave. in Lansing.
lansingcitypulse.com
Five local school boards targeted by right-wing group
(Because of an editing error, an earlier version of this story misstated the school district's community in New Jersey . It is in Stewartsville.) Laura Choi is a school board member for the Greenwich Township School District in Stewartsville, New Jersey. She’s watched as the state implemented broadly inclusive transgender student-rights policies, added Asian American history studies and adopted a new sex education program.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Bath Township house fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No injuries are being reported after a house was engulfed in flames late Tuesday night in Bath Township. The fire took place on Seniors Court just off of Hawk Hollow Drive. Neighbors tell News 10 the house was still under construction at the time. Multiple fire...
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
