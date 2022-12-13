ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dansville, MI

WolverineDigest

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
ANN ARBOR, MI
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Obituary: Perry “Pete” Fletcher

Perry “Pete” Fletcher, age 64, of Jackson, Michigan, passed away on November 22, 2022 at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital due to a long illness. Pete had lived in Michigan most of his life. He loved to be outdoors and enjoyed coon hunting. He also helped his family working on their farm. He worked as a commercial carpet layer for over 20 years, and he was a mechanic and enjoyed working on cars and trucks.
JACKSON, MI
State News

MSU given 10 days by judge to turn over donor agreements

A Michigan Court of Claims judge has ordered MSU to turn over the agreements to the Detroit Free Press between the university and two donors that funded Mel Tucker's contract. The information must be turned over within the next 10 days. Herschel Fink, the lawyer for the Detroit Free Press,...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿

Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

abc12.com

12 conservation officers graduate from Michigan DNR academy

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Twelve new Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers joined one of the state's most selective and specialized law enforcement agencies on Friday. The DNR celebrated the graduation of 11 men and one woman from the conservation officer training academy in Lansing. They are among the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Jason Carr firing from WDIV came after admonishments, livestream rant

Jason Carr’s firing from WDIV-TV (Channel 4) earlier this month came after multiple run-ins with co-workers and management, station insiders have told the Detroit Free Press. Carr, who had been a co-host of “Live in the D,” was dismissed after the Dec. 6 airing of “Jason Carr Live” on the station’s streaming channel, Local 4+. His biography was quietly purged from the station website and he was edited out of the “Live in the D" intro. ...
DETROIT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Five local school boards targeted by right-wing group

(Because of an editing error, an earlier version of this story misstated the school district's community in New Jersey . It is in Stewartsville.) Laura Choi is a school board member for the Greenwich Township School District in Stewartsville, New Jersey. She’s watched as the state implemented broadly inclusive transgender student-rights policies, added Asian American history studies and adopted a new sex education program.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Bath Township house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No injuries are being reported after a house was engulfed in flames late Tuesday night in Bath Township. The fire took place on Seniors Court just off of Hawk Hollow Drive. Neighbors tell News 10 the house was still under construction at the time. Multiple fire...
LANSING, MI

