Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
S&P 500 Is 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.27% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 16 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,857.14. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 580984345, 73.99% below its average volume of 2234238264.74. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
CBOE Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.64% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 15 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.91. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.99% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.07 and 6.65% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.47.
via.news
Weibo Stock Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) rose by a staggering 21.25% in 10 sessions from $15.15 at 2022-12-01, to $18.37 at 15:27 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 2.88% to $10,849.00, following the last session’s downward trend. Weibo’s last close...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 3% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 3.38% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 16 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,884.75. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.04% up from its 52-week low and 14.74% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
USD/EUR Down Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:13 EST on Friday, 16 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.046% up from its 52-week low and 10.322% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
USD/EUR Slides By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:24 EST on Thursday, 15 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.977% up from its 52-week low and 10.38% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) slid by a staggering 19.08% in 5 sessions from $0.43 at -19.08, to $0.35 at 11:45 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.03% to $10,699.46, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
GBP/EUR Down Momentum With A 1% Slide In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.1446% for the last session’s close. At 10:06 EST on Thursday, 15 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. Regarding GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.965% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.16 and 1.381% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.17.
via.news
Liberty Broadband Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) slid by a staggering 21.59% in 10 sessions from $90.28 at 2022-12-02, to $70.79 at 11:57 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.03% to $10,699.46, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
FuelCell Energy Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped by a staggering 15.12% in 5 sessions from $3.24 at 15.12, to $3.73 at 15:42 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.88% to $10,849.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 5.13% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Friday, 16 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,664.18. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 226874448, 37.79% below its average volume of...
via.news
AbbVie And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), AbbVie (ABBV), Employers Holdings (EIG) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Western Digital Stock Is 9% Down So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) slid 9.1% to $32.57 at 14:11 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics And Sypris Solutions On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Sorrento Therapeutics, Banco Santander Brasil, and ING Group. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
via.news
Marathon Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.38% down. Marathon’s last close was $4.34, 89.36% under its 52-week high of $40.78. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) falling 8.05% to $4.34. NASDAQ dropped 3.23% to $10,810.53,...
via.news
3D Systems Stock Down Momentum With A 9% Fall So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) fell 9.09% to $8.30 at 14:06 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 2.15% to $15,161.91, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today. 3D...
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, Upwork Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Upwork‘s pre-market value is already 4.88% down. Upwork’s last close was $11.67, 67.65% below its 52-week high of $36.07. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Upwork (UPWK) rising 1.3% to $11.67. NASDAQ slid 0.76% to $11,170.89,...
via.news
iRadimed Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – iRadimed Corporation (IRMD), InMode Ltd. (INMD), Tyler Technologies (TYL) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Nucor Corporation Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) slid 9.34% to $134.11 at 13:57 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 2.15% to $15,161.91, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news
DouYu Stock Impressive Rise 10% So Far On Friday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) rose by a staggering 10.17% to $1.30 at 11:59 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.03% to $10,699.46, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend trading session today.
Comments / 0