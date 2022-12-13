Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Brian Armstrong's diverse skill set has lifted Montana State's O-line from uncertain to great
BOZEMAN — Justus Perkins stood in the Bobcat Athletic Complex lobby, sandwiched by five camera-wielding reporters and five of his Montana State offensive line mates. Most football player media scrums don’t include teammates standing in the background, but that’s become the norm at MSU. Anytime an MSU offensive lineman has been interviewed this season, a handful of his teammates have appeared behind him. The group media effort was inspired by a 1998 Sports Illustrated article that MSU O-line coach Brian Armstrong shared with his players before the season. That article was about the 1997 Denver Broncos’ O-line, which, like MSU’s, was relatively small and doubted by media members.
montanasports.com
Montana State equipment truck presses on through perilous conditions en route to South Dakota State
BILLINGS — The road to the FCS semifinals has been smooth and steady for Montana State. Following a first-round bye, the fourth-seeded Bobcats took care of business against Weber State in the second round and shellacked William & Mary in the quarterfinals last Friday. But it’s been anything but...
Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023
This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
Bozeman is Desperately Short Staffed in These 5 Professions
You've had to wait weeks (or months) for an appointment for something that used to take a few days to get in. When you do a simple search for the 'most in demand jobs', you'll get a few practical option on the list that pertain to Bozeman, but not many. Most are things like cyber security experts, solar installers, etc. Montana overall is in dire need of many trade school profession graduates. We need mechanics, plumbers, HVAC technicians...
underdogdynasty.com
Montana State at South Dakota State: FCS Semifinal Preview and Predictions
The last 365 days have been long for South Dakota State, but the year probably seems short now that they see who they’ll be lining up against in the FCS semifinals on Saturday afternoon. Almost a year ago to the day, Montana State knocked off the Jackrabbits 31-17 to...
Man Bashes Bozeman Online and the Comments are Amazing
There are plenty of things to complain about in Bozeman, and apparently, people don't want to hear your complaints. One man learned that lesson the hard way online. A man decided to voice his frustrations about living in Bozeman on The Real Ask Bozeman Page on Facebook and got absolutely roasted in the comments.
If You’re Behind a Montana Snowplow, Look Out For This
Snowplows are out all day and night, making sure the roads are safe for travelers, and it's important to keep in mind that there are a set of rules for dealing with snowplows on the road. This winter, the snowplows are out in full force, clearing roads from Bozeman to...
Looking For Small-Town Charm? Check Out These 3 Montana Gems.
Over the last few years, the world has become a different place. Long gone are the days when you would walk up and down the main street in town and folks would know your name and ask how you and the family are doing. You know what I'm talking about; the kind of place where if you wanted to know what was happening in town, you would make a stop at the local hardware store, or the barbershop.
3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere
There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
Viruses causing Bozeman Health to fill up with patients
The Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is filling up with patients who are sick with Influenza, COVID-19, and RSV.
Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now
If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
NBCMontana
New subdivision in Bozeman in the works
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Plans are moving forward for a new subdivision in Bozeman. The South Bozeman Estates Subdivision is located west of South 19th along Bigelow Road. Plans call for five single-family lots on a 10-acre property. County commissioners considered the proposal in a meeting Tuesday. Their main points...
Revised Belgrade parking ordinance to begin January 4
The penalty will change to a civil penalty of $20 per infraction, plus administrative fees for delinquent payments.
UPDATE: Multiple accidents reported on I-90, closed eastbound
Multiple accidents are reported on I-90 around the Valley Center underpass. I-90 is closed eastbound at Airway Blvd.
Fairfield Sun Times
Crash blocking I-90 EB lane near Bozeman, multiple crashes reported in area
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash in the I-90 eastbound driving lane near Bozeman Wednesday with the lane blocked. The crash is located at mile-markers 306 to 307 I-90 eastbound, Junction Montana Secondary 570-Bozeman-Exit 306 to 0.75 mile west of Junction Montana Secondary 412-Bozeman-Exit 305.
montanarightnow.com
Gallatin County Search and Rescue crews responding to multiple false crash detection calls
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) says crews have responded to multiple falsely activated calls from the new iPhone crash detection feature. Since December 1, Gallatin County 9-1-1 has received 28 emergency calls from phones saying the owner was in a crash while skiing at Bridger Bowl, Big Sky Ski Resort or the Yellowstone Club.
