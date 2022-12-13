ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Vancouver, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Vancouver.

The Woodland High School basketball team will have a game with Fort Vancouver High School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00.

Woodland High School
Fort Vancouver High School
December 12, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Washougal High School basketball team will have a game with Hudson's Bay High School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00.

Washougal High School
Hudson's Bay High School
December 12, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

