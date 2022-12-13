The Blend in Thomasville facing multi-day closure after series of crashes takes out power

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville coffee shop remains in the dark days after a Saturday string of crashes left the business without power and without an easy fix.

While power had returned to the other businesses in the strip shopping center by Monday morning, The Blend was not so lucky.

PC: David Shaffer

During the crash, a meter came off of the shop’s exterior. Now, management is working to have a new meter installed and waiting for crews to repair the utility lines that run from the snapped power pole to the building.

The outage connects back to a series of crashes that happened Saturday afternoon. A Ford F-250 first struck a white Dodge Challenger with no one inside of it. The crash pushed the Challenger into the aesthetic wall of the gas station causing it and the awning to collapse.

After the first crash, the F-250 continued behind the gas station and down an embankment where it struck another car, a small green sedan, with no one inside of it. The crash pushed the green sedan into a power pole which caused several surrounding businesses to lose power.

The F-250 continued to move before finally crashing into a woodline where it came to a stop.

The driver of the F-250 was the only person injured. The driver was taken to the hospital by Davidson County EMS.

