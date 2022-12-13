ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

The Blend in Thomasville facing multi-day closure after series of crashes takes out power

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AojVI_0jgOebvJ00

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville coffee shop remains in the dark days after a Saturday string of crashes left the business without power and without an easy fix.

While power had returned to the other businesses in the strip shopping center by Monday morning, The Blend was not so lucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xB7mT_0jgOebvJ00
PC: David Shaffer

During the crash, a meter came off of the shop’s exterior. Now, management is working to have a new meter installed and waiting for crews to repair the utility lines that run from the snapped power pole to the building.

The outage connects back to a series of crashes that happened Saturday afternoon. A Ford F-250 first struck a white Dodge Challenger with no one inside of it. The crash pushed the Challenger into the aesthetic wall of the gas station causing it and the awning to collapse.

‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested

After the first crash, the F-250 continued behind the gas station and down an embankment where it struck another car, a small green sedan, with no one inside of it. The crash pushed the green sedan into a power pole which caused several surrounding businesses to lose power.

The F-250 continued to move before finally crashing into a woodline where it came to a stop.

The driver of the F-250 was the only person injured. The driver was taken to the hospital by Davidson County EMS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Large law enforcement presence on US 220 in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating in Randleman on Thursday night. The investigation is underway on US 220 near New Salem Road. FOX8 crews are on the scene and working to find out the nature of the investigation. The road is currently closed. This is a developing story.
RANDLEMAN, NC
WXII 12

Driver charged after crash on I-77 south in Yadkin County

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer driver is charged after a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 77. The interstate was closed south of Jonesville at Exit 79, U.S. 21, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 news headlines. According to North...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

83-year-old man hit, killed in Randleman, troopers say

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A heavy law enforcement presence in Randleman was due to a deadly pedestrian crash Thursday night. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, just after 10 p.m. they responded to US 220 about a crash. They said that Glenn Chriscoe, 83, was walking north on US 220 business and was […]
RANDLEMAN, NC
abc45.com

Suspect From Rockingham County Chase Wanted

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriffs are seeking the identity of the man pictured above, who attempted to steal a trailer from 246 Lake Meadows Rd Reidsville, N.C. on Friday. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it came off of his truck's hitch. The property owner, alerted by his surveillance system, intercepted the suspect.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
86K+
Followers
20K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy