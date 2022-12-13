The Oregon Ducks received another tough blow on the recruiting front on Saturday afternoon, missing out on the commitment of 3-star wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, who instead chose to go to the Arizona Wildcats. Kekahuna was previously committed to the Wisconsin Badgers, but he reopened his recruitment late in the season. Standing at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Kekahuna is rated as the No. 119 WR and No. 815 overall player in the 2023 class. It’s been a tough week for Oregon on the recruiting front with all of the recent news surrounding 5-star QB Dante Moore and his potential flip to the UCLA Bruins, but there was hope that the Ducks could at least add a talented WR to their recruiting class in Kekahuna. That didn’t end up happening, obviously, but there is still sure to be more good news to come in the next few days. Trech Kekahuna’s Recruiting Profile RatingsVitalsRecruitmentTop SchoolsTwitter11

