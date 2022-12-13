Read full article on original website
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Kenny DeLand Jr., formerly missing American college student, on flight back to US
American college student Kenny DeLand Jr. has been reunited with his mother in Lyon, France, and is on his way back to the US, according to a French diplomatic official
BYU breaking out new helmets for New Mexico Bowl that includes a nod to Mike Leach
The return of the gradient helmet comes with a twist, showcasing the Sailor Cougar logo in place of the traditional Stretch Y. The helmet also includes a pirate sticker to honor the late coach Mike Leach.
No. 14 Oregon State stifles Florida in Las Vegas Bowl
Ben Gulbranson threw for one touchdown and rushed for another as No. 14 Oregon State defeated Florida 30-3 Saturday in
3-star WR Trech Kekahuna announces verbal commitment
The Oregon Ducks received another tough blow on the recruiting front on Saturday afternoon, missing out on the commitment of 3-star wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, who instead chose to go to the Arizona Wildcats. Kekahuna was previously committed to the Wisconsin Badgers, but he reopened his recruitment late in the season. Standing at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Kekahuna is rated as the No. 119 WR and No. 815 overall player in the 2023 class. It’s been a tough week for Oregon on the recruiting front with all of the recent news surrounding 5-star QB Dante Moore and his potential flip to the UCLA Bruins, but there was hope that the Ducks could at least add a talented WR to their recruiting class in Kekahuna. That didn’t end up happening, obviously, but there is still sure to be more good news to come in the next few days. Trech Kekahuna’s Recruiting Profile RatingsVitalsRecruitmentTop SchoolsTwitter11
Armando Bacot fuels North Carolina comeback win vs. No. 23 Ohio State
North Carolina rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to defeat No. 23 Ohio State 89-84 in overtime
After buzzer beat to force OT, Tar Heels beat Ohio St 89-84
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Nance made a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime, RJ Davis iced a much-needed victory for scuffling North Carolina with two late free throws, and the Tar Heels beat No. 23 Ohio State 89-84 on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic. Armando Bacot had 28 points and 15 rebounds and Caleb Love scored 22 for North Carolina (8-4), which is trying to right itself after a four-game losing streak — all away from home — knocked the preseason No. 1 team out of the Top 25 two weeks ago. The Tar Heels have now won three straight, but none better than this one against the Buckeyes (7-3) at Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels trailed for most of the game before Davis hit a 3 from the wing with 1:29 left to make it 75-74 North Carolina.
