commonwealthmagazine.org
Fight racism, pause development on public land in Roxbury
CITY OFFICIALS deliberately designed Boston to separate the Black community and prevent it from taking advantage of the economic success Boston has seen. Nowhere is this more more evident than in Roxbury, which is 50 percent Black and 11 percent White, compared with wealthy Back Bay, which is 73 percent White and 4 percent Black. Roxbury has a 31 percent poverty rate compared to the citywide rate of 19 percent. It has the highest proportion of families making under $15,000 a year and the lowest proportion of families making over $150,000.
commonwealthmagazine.org
MBTA eyes purchase of Widett Circle parcel
MBTA OFFICIALS gave the green light Thursday to begin the work of acquiring a 24-acre plot of land in Boston, where they hope to build a commuter rail layover facility that will be “foundational” to future expansions and service improvements. The MBTA board voted unanimously in favor of...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Study says Boston schools may face ‘fiscal cliff’
BOSTON’S PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM has weathered a steep decline in student enrollment in recent years without any major fiscal fallout, but that’s due largely to a big infusion of money from the city and COVID relief aid from the federal government. As that aid runs out and enrollment continues to fall, while costs continue to rise, a new report warns, the district faces a “potential fiscal cliff.”
commonwealthmagazine.org
Avangrid pulls out of major Mass. offshore wind procurement
AVANGRID PULLED OUT of a major Massachusetts offshore wind procurement at the final stage on Friday, saying its previously negotiated power purchase contract was no longer adequate to secure financing for the project given current economic conditions. The company said it intends to resubmit the project with new pricing requirements...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Healey picks Patrick Tutwiler, former Lynn superintendent, for education secretary
GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY on Friday announced the appointment of former Lynn school superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as her education secretary. Tutwiler is currently working as a senior program officer for the Barr Foundation, where he develops new models for high school education. Before that, he worked as deputy superintendent and then superintendent of Lynn Public Schools, from 2015 to August 2022. He has 20 years of experience in education, having worked as a Brighton High School history teacher, then as a senior administrator, including a stint as a high school principal, in the Boston, Wayland, and Westford public schools.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker nominates Jubinville for clerk magistrate
IN ONE OF HIS LAST nominations as governor, Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated Governor’s Councilor Robert Jubinville to a lifetime appointment as clerk magistrate of Framingham District Court. Jubinville’s nomination must still be approved by his colleagues on the Governor’s Council. It is not the first time...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Mass. employment nears pre-pandemic levels
MASSACHUSETTS EMPLOYERS added 17,300 jobs in November, labor officials announced Friday, putting the state within striking distance of returning to a pre-pandemic level of employment. Last month’s gains build on a revised increase of 10,000 positions in October, according to the latest monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics....
commonwealthmagazine.org
I had two foes: my Democratic opponent and the Mass GOP
MASSACHUSETTS IS NOT used to coming in last, but that is exactly where we find ourselves on a new ranking from the CPAC Foundation and the American Conservative Union Foundation comparing state legislatures on conservative policies. Massachusetts voters have now shown they have no appetite for the policies of the extreme right, and nor should they, but last month’s elections prove undeniably that our state is suffering from a drought of political perspectives and debate. Democrats easily walked into every statewide constitutional office and the Democratic hold on the Legislature grew an even larger supermajority.
commonwealthmagazine.org
CLT chief accuses Baker of cowardice on Amirault pardons
THE RETIRING executive director of Citizens for Limited Taxation on Thursday accused Gov. Charlie Baker of cowardice in withdrawing his bid to pardon Gerald Amirault and Cheryl Amirault LeFave, who were convicted in a high-profile child sexual abuse case at the Fells Acre Day Care Center in Malden in 1984.
