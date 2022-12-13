Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net
HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS: North County Light Parade; Bay City Porch Parade and More this weekend ….
Hope you’re ready for some Christmas cheer!!! North County Light Parade is this Saturday, December 17th starting at 7pm! See attached maps for our route. Hwy 53 to Wheeler first, then to Manzanita, back to Bayside Gardens, then Northfork to Mcdonald rd. We’re all very excited!! Santa has made time in his busy schedule to join us!!! And guess what….it’s not forecasted to rain and blow 50mph!!!!! Hooray for Christmas miracles!!
tillamookcountypioneer.net
CARE Prepares for Opening Winter Warming Center – Need Help – Volunteers, Donations
CARE is getting ready to stand up our Winter Warming Center for the winter season, and WE NEED YOUR HELP. : Adults 18+ with a clean background check who are willing to work a 4 hour evening/overnight shift. This is on-call for when the Warming Center is activated. Please reach out to warmingcenter@careinc.org or call 503-842-5261 to apply and get set up with an orientation.
tuhswolf.com
“Triple Dip” means another La Niña winter for Oregon
As the Pacific Northwest enters the third year in a row of La Niña, another wet and cold winter is in the forecast. Usually this weather pattern occurs around every five years, but the phenomenon known as the ‘Triple Dip’ is significantly more uncommon. La Niña is...
tuhswolf.com
Trader Joe’s – a California-based supermarket chain known for its unique, tasty and affordable treats – has come to Tigard.
When Albertsons in Tigard Town Square closed in 2015, locals began wondering when a new store would replace it. After years of anticipation, Trader Joe’s grand opening occurred on Friday, Oct. 28. After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a flood of old and new customers were finally free to enter the...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Public Health Urges the Community to Act Now to Slow the Spread of Respiratory Illnesses
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Tillamook County Public Health, along with healthcare providers and health authorities across the state, urge you to wear a mask when in crowded indoor places (such as in the grocery store) and to stay up to date with vaccinations. As the holidays continue to approach, consider changing or postponing gatherings if your family includes young children, older adults, or individuals with underlying conditions.
Blaze sparked by fireplace ashes races through Beaverton apartments, displacing 20 residents
A fast-moving fire ripped through a 2-story apartment building in Beaverton on Tuesday morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. The blaze, sparked by the “improper disposal of fireplace ashes,” started in a small garage and spread to the apartments above it, according to fire officials. Firefighters used...
Clatsop County logging firm is named Operator of the Year for NW Oregon
F and B Logging based in Warrenton, Ore., has been chosen as Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The Regional Forest Practices Committee for Northwest Oregon selected the firm last month. F and B’s owner, Mike Falleur, will be recognized along with two other recipients representing Southwest and Eastern Oregon in Salem at the January 4 meeting of the Board. The other selected firms are: Eastern Oregon – Chuck Sarrett of...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH URGES MASKS IN CROWDED PUBLIC SPACES; FREE COVID TESTS AVAILABLE
Tillamook County Public Health, along with healthcare providers across the state, urge you to wear a mask when in crowded indoor places (such as in the grocery store) and to stay up to date with vaccinations. Cases of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), are...
Tillamook man killed in landslide on Oregon-Idaho border
A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said.
kptv.com
Early morning crime spree ends with 6 shots fired in Sheridan
SHERIDAN Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man was arrested Wednesday after a crime spree ending in multiple shots fired. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says suspect Stephen Tyler Lindsey, 22, of Ronde, OR, arrived at a Sheridan home shortly before 5 a.m., first breaking the windows out of two cars, stealing items from inside and then brandishing a 9mm handgun.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
SOLID WASTE ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEMBER VACANCY
The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications for two vacancies on the Tillamook County Solid Waste Advisory Committee. One representative would represent a transfer station or principle organization responsible for marketing recyclables from within the wasteshed. The other representative would represent the forestry or timber industry. Given the importance of recycling in the county, both avid recyclers and those with experience in the recycling industry are strongly encouraged to apply.
WDIO-TV
Crash on highway in Polk County
There was a crash in Polk County last night December 10th at around 9:34 PM. All lanes were blocked in both directions. This happened on Highway US 8 EB/WB. The incident duration lasted for approximately two hours. According to Polk County Sheriff’s office, US HWY 8 is closed in both directions from HWY 46 North to 120th Street due to the crash.
Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies
The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
Dec. 7 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Dec. 7 - Randy James Koenighain, 56, is wanted on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance (PCS). - Gregory James Knapp, 57, is wanted on a probation violation for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). - Dwight...
Comments / 0