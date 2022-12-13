Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
SD DOT: Drifting especially significant in central part of the state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swirling and windy conditions welcomed drivers in the Harrisburg area on Friday, where KELOLAND News spotted a car firmly lodged in the frigid ditch. In other parts of the state, the drifts are even deeper. “We’re really seeing significant drifting the last, really all...
KELOLAND TV
Parts of I-90, I-29 reopen Saturday after winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Portions of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 have been reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. CT. Drivers should note that some No...
KELOLAND TV
VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
KELOLAND TV
Selective plowing underway in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite nearly 5 inches of snow, the city of Sioux Falls will not be issuing a snow alert. The plows have been busy the last two days clearing emergency snow routes and secondary routes, but now they will be focusing only on the streets with serious drifting.
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow and winds creating dangerous road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind. Although Sioux Falls has been spared from much of the blizzard conditions...
KELOLAND TV
SDHP: 30 citations issued for driving on closed roads, interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High winds and drifting snow continues to keep interstates and many roads in South Dakota closed or impassable. While getting stranded is one risk for people who don’t comply with road closures, fines are also possible for those who travel on closed roads.
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised for most of KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm enters its fifth day, no travel is advised due to blowing snow and slippery conditions on most South Dakota roads. At 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT, I-90 opened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. DOT officials said I-90 from...
KELOLAND TV
Drivers stranded in storm; Snow days for SD schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 16. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are urging people not to travel on roads today due to the blowing and drifting snow. The Sioux Falls School District has canceled...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard warnings for many areas through noon Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gusty winds are creating blizzard conditions for much of South Dakota Thursday. Nearly the entire state is listed under a blizzard warning, winter storm warning or winter weather advisory until noon Friday. At 2 p.m., the South Dakota Department of Transportation said it expected...
KELOLAND TV
More than 1,000 without power across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised over much of SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds and more snow are expected over most of KELOLAND today. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road condition map shows many areas with No Travel Advised. A public safety alert was sent at 1:31 p.m. via cell phone that announced no travel was advised across much of South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
Penalties mount for those who ignore South Dakota road closures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG News, you might have to pay for your rescue operation and face a Class 2 misdemeanor strike if you venture on closed roads. Now anyone who fails to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access...
Driver stranded for days rescued during South Dakota winter storm
Thursday afternoon, the Pennington County Search and Rescue was notified of a missing person.
KELOLAND TV
DOT sends out rescue teams to bring stranded drivers to safety
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Department of Transportation crews are rescuing stranded drivers in KELOLAND. Tonight the roads are so dangerous that no travel is advised across much of South Dakota and both interstates remain partially closed. But people are still driving even in the hardest-hit areas and some...
dakotanewsnow.com
Digging Out: Send us your weather photos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday. But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind. And they’re encountering some unbelievable views. One Fort Pierre resident was faced with a...
KFYR-TV
Yikes! Patrol dashcam footage shows semi barreling through highway gate in North Dakota
JAMESTOWN, N.D. - A moment captured on a North Dakota Highway Patrol officer’s dashcam shows the perils of driving on North Dakota roads during storms like the one we’re experiencing. The patrol shared the video on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon, of a patrol vehicle posted at a...
KELOLAND TV
I-90 to close again from Rapid City to Wyoming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol said on Facebook that Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming border will close today at 10 a.m. MT and 11 a.m. CT. All four lanes will be closed. I-90 within the Rapid City metro area (exit 55...
KELOLAND TV
What are snow rollers?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the windy and snowy weather, we actually get to see a rare snow phenomenon. When you have windy conditions and temperatures near freezing you can get snow rollers. KELOLAND Weather online resources. These snow rollers have several formation techniques. They can be started...
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Warning through noon Friday (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another miserable day of travel conditions are expected across central and eastern South Dakota. In fact, state officials are urging people to stay off the roads altogether. On Wednesday night, the DOT closed Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border because of very poor conditions. This...
gowatertown.net
FRIDAY UPDATE: Blizzard Warning extended until 3 o’clock today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–You could label this, “the blizzard that won’t stop,” or, “the storm system that won’t go away.”. South Dakota remains locked under blizzard conditions for another day today. It’s due to a major storm system that began impacting parts of the state on Monday.
