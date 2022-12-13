ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

Non-profit hosts annual Christmas party for HHS community-based students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some students at Hattiesburg High School got an early Christmas party Thursday, courtesy of a Hub City-based non-profit organization. Folks with the group, “Hope for Jay,” delivered Christmas presents and food to community-based students at the school’s “Tiger Den.”. “Hope for Jay”...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

FestivalSouth 2023 to present ‘Beauty and the Beast’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s a tale as old as time, some say. Hattiesburg’s FestivalSouth, a multi-week festival of the arts, will present its production of Beauty and the Beast in the summer of 2023. “It takes a dedicated team and family of artists and wonderful patrons to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

USM group joins Army unit to combat homelessness

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s Institute for Disability Studies has partnered with the United States Army National Guard in an effort to combat homelessness. The National Guard has been collecting non-perishables and hygiene products since October. The partners met at a local storage unit to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

House, cats and vehicle lost in Friday morning fire in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County home, four cats and a vehicle were reportedly lost Friday in an early morning fire. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 692 Ira G Odom Road just before 9 a.m.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

McDaniel’s annual turkey giveaway set for Saturday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - State Sen. Chris McDaniel will be giving out turkeys Saturday, renewing the annual event for a 17th consecutive year. Check out some of the footage from last year. Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, drivers can receive a free turkey by saying “Merry...
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Holiday 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign about to begin

HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Local law enforcement gearing up for holidays

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner, many Pine Belt law enforcement agencies are gearing up for the holidays. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department starts its ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign Friday. The beefed-up road surveillance runs through New Year’s Day.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Wednesday’s storms caused water damage in some areas

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It didn’t take Patricia Bounds long to figure out what the heck was going on in her apartment Wednesday. “Basically, I had walked into my bathroom, or in my bedroom rather, and I had actually only been in there like 20 minutes before, and everything was fine,” Bounds said. “But I walked back in there afterwards to get something, and I noticed the carpet coming out of my bathroom was soaking wet.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Ovett community got an early taste of Wednesday’s weather

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some residents in the Ovett community got hit by severe weather earlier in the day Wednesday. Damage could be found on Mississippi 15 and Ed Crowder Road, with trees down and structures damaged by the wind. Crews were out Wednesday morning clearing debris before the...
OVETT, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Flooding in Midtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports of flooding in Hattiesburg proved accurate, as WDAM 7′s Charles Herrington discovered. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
HATTIESBURG, MS

