‘Whispers in the Wind,’ Parents gift ‘Wind Phone’ in son’s memory
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Though not connected to a phone line or WiFi, a vintage, repurposed “Wind Phone” was recently placed in a quiet location along the walking path of The Lake Terrace Convention Center, beckoning visitors to make a call. Hiram and Melissa Kelly-Hill of Petal gifted...
Non-profit hosts annual Christmas party for HHS community-based students
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some students at Hattiesburg High School got an early Christmas party Thursday, courtesy of a Hub City-based non-profit organization. Folks with the group, “Hope for Jay,” delivered Christmas presents and food to community-based students at the school’s “Tiger Den.”. “Hope for Jay”...
FestivalSouth 2023 to present ‘Beauty and the Beast’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s a tale as old as time, some say. Hattiesburg’s FestivalSouth, a multi-week festival of the arts, will present its production of Beauty and the Beast in the summer of 2023. “It takes a dedicated team and family of artists and wonderful patrons to...
USM group joins Army unit to combat homelessness
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s Institute for Disability Studies has partnered with the United States Army National Guard in an effort to combat homelessness. The National Guard has been collecting non-perishables and hygiene products since October. The partners met at a local storage unit to...
Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
House, cats and vehicle lost in Friday morning fire in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County home, four cats and a vehicle were reportedly lost Friday in an early morning fire. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 692 Ira G Odom Road just before 9 a.m.
McDaniel’s annual turkey giveaway set for Saturday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - State Sen. Chris McDaniel will be giving out turkeys Saturday, renewing the annual event for a 17th consecutive year. Check out some of the footage from last year. Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, drivers can receive a free turkey by saying “Merry...
Holiday 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign about to begin
Hattiesburg’s FestivalSouth, a multi-week festival of the arts, will present its production of “Beauty and the Beast” in the summer of 2023. The man accused of shooting a Jones County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputy had his bond denied during his initial appearance Wednesday.
Jasper County Sheriff's Department collecting donations for nursing home
Local law enforcement gearing up for holidays
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner, many Pine Belt law enforcement agencies are gearing up for the holidays. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department starts its ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign Friday. The beefed-up road surveillance runs through New Year’s Day.
Wednesday’s storms caused water damage in some areas
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It didn’t take Patricia Bounds long to figure out what the heck was going on in her apartment Wednesday. “Basically, I had walked into my bathroom, or in my bedroom rather, and I had actually only been in there like 20 minutes before, and everything was fine,” Bounds said. “But I walked back in there afterwards to get something, and I noticed the carpet coming out of my bathroom was soaking wet.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department gathering gifts for folks at Jasper General
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is collecting Christmas donations for nursing home residents at Jasper General. Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 21. The gifts will be delivered the next day, Thursday, Dec. 22. Drop-off items being sought are slippers, robes, coloring books...
PHOTOS: Hattiesburg Zoo train rides on hold due to damage from storm flooding
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Flooding that took place in Hattiesburg during Wednesday’s storms has damaged a portion of the Hattiesburg Zoo’s train tracks, causing the train not to be used at this time. According to the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, the train track washout was discovered Thursday morning during...
Mississippi woman accused of stuffing her stocking with $60,000 stolen from Tractor Supply store
A Mississippi woman was allegedly caught stuffing her own stocking with $60,000 from a Mississippi Tractor Supply store. Monica Parrett, of Hattiesburg, 43, was arrested by Hattiesburg police and charged with one count of embezzlement,. Parrett was arrested on Friday as part of an ongoing embezzlement investigation. She is accused...
Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
Law enforcement closes in on Old Highway 24 Friday night in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A phalanx of law enforcement brought blinding lights and a slew of unanswered questions Friday night out to Old Highway 24 in Lamar County. Dozens of vehicles created a perimeter that included Oak Grove Middle School and The Church of Latter Day Saints. No official...
UPDATE: Ovett community got an early taste of Wednesday’s weather
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some residents in the Ovett community got hit by severe weather earlier in the day Wednesday. Damage could be found on Mississippi 15 and Ed Crowder Road, with trees down and structures damaged by the wind. Crews were out Wednesday morning clearing debris before the...
196 to graduate Saturday from Class 57 of National Guard’s Youth Challenge
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly two hundred cadets are scheduled to graduate Saturday from the latest class of the Mississippi National Guard Youth Challenge Academy. A graduation ceremony for Class 57 is set for 10:30 a.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Facility. Youth Challenge is a 22-week, military-style course for...
UPDATE: Macedonia community sees weather damage Wednesday
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In terms of damage, we’ve heard reports out of Macedonia in northeastern Forrest County. Our Marissa McCardell is there now with a scope of the damage. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
UPDATE: Flooding in Midtown Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports of flooding in Hattiesburg proved accurate, as WDAM 7′s Charles Herrington discovered. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
