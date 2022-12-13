ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

KXII.com

Woman arrested after biting Sherman officer

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Sherman officer was bit this Friday morning while attempting to arrest a woman who police say was intoxicated. It all started when officers arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of Archer Drive. A woman by the name of Patsy Vaden was allegedly banging on...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Durant Police investigating shooting, one suspect in custody

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Police are working to solve a shooting in Durant this morning. It happened in the Remington Hills area between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Police are asking for surveillance video from businesses on 49th Street and residential footage from Remington Hills and Kolten Drive. Officials say two...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Bryan County man arrested; accused of assaulting woman with knife

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man was arrested and charged on Tuesday, with assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a knife. According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Jonathan Smith assaulted a woman with a knife, with intent to do bodily harm.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Bogus tip draws swift police response in Sherman neighborhood

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There was a large police presence near Carr Street in Sherman Friday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a home near Austin College. Several streets were blocked off while officials assessed the situation and according to Sherman Police, it appeared to be what’s...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Marshall County after one of them admitted to deputies that they were casing out a home to burglarize it. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was asked to watch a house in the southern part of the county because the house was vacant.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
fox4news.com

103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
DENTON, TX
KXII.com

Sherman man in jail; accused of elder abuse

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of elder abuse between family members in Sherman. Russell Taylor is accused of grabbing an elderly person’s arm with enough force to draw blood. Police arrested Taylor for elder abuse on Sunday at a home...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Driver faces manslaughter charge after Durant fatal crash

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a driver involved in a deadly crash in Durant. That head-on collision took place December 2 before midnight near the intersection of South 9th Street and Choctaw Road. Police Detective Brandon Mitchell said the arrest warrant names Bailey...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Veteran gathers Christmas gifts for 6-year-old boy who was born with cancer

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Vietnam Veteran, Johnny Brooks was looking for military antiques at the Main Street Mall in Denison when something else caught his eye. Brooks said, “I come to the store one day and I see a young man carrying a breathing machine around, and I was curious about why he was doing that.”
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Woman dies in Lamar County crash

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Bogota woman died after a crash in Lamar County Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 24-year-old Virginia Raney died after a crash on US-271 near 4th Street. Troopers said Raney was traveling northbound on US-271 when a pickup truck, that was traveling...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Man dies after DWI arrest in Denton, police say

DENTON, Texas — A 46-year-old man died a little more than a week after an arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Denton, police said Friday. Andrew Louden was arrested by Denton police on Nov. 30. On Thursday, police said they were notified that Louden, who had been taken to a hospital, had died, according to a police news release.
DENTON, TX
KXII.com

Denison’s time capsule collection event

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison is leaving their mark in history for the next generation to see. The community met at The Katy Depot to celebrate the city and collect new artifacts for Denison’s time capsule. Denison’s Public Information Officer, Emily Agans said, “This is really...
DENISON, TX
fox4news.com

3 hospitalized after vehicle leaves roadway in Plano crash

PLANO, Texas - A small child was among three people taken to hospitals after a crash in Plano early Sunday morning. The wreck happened on W. 15th Street, near Central Expressway. Plano police said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes, when it...
PLANO, TX
KXII.com

Sherman ISD adding additional layer of security

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Sherman Independent School District is adding a new layer of security to keep students safe. Sherman ISD Police Chief Heath Wester said, “it’s kind of a bridge between the community and law enforcement.”. To do this, the school district is incorporating a community based app...
SHERMAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

FedEx Driver Hits Gunter’s Football Bus

A FedEx truck struck a Gunter High School football bus while the football team was headed to the state semifinal game Friday at Abilene. No students were injured. It occurred about 2:00 Friday afternoon, three miles south of Santo on I-20. The DPS trooper thought Jon Coffey, 64, of Durant, suffered a medical issue that resulted in him traveling the wrong way and hitting the bus.
GUNTER, TX

